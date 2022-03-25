Timor Leste

Timor-Leste's Catholic university launches first courses

From 2,000 applicants, only 491 students have been accepted for Catholic University of St. John Paul II's inaugural year

Archbishop Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili (right), former president Jose Ramos-Horta (center) and Monsignor Marco Sprizzi attend a ceremony to kick off the first academic year of the Catholic University of St. John Paul II on March 24. (Photo: YouTube)

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta Updated: March 25, 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Timor-Leste's first Catholic university officially kicked off its first academic year on March 24 with a special ceremony attended by senior church and political figures.

Attendees of the ceremony at the Catholic University of St. John Paul II (UCT) in Balide, on the outskirts of Dili included Archbishop Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili and Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, chargé d'affaires at the apostolic nunciature.

Jose Ramos-Horta, Timor-Leste’s former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, also attended and was seen chatting to students and lecturers.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

UCT’s rector Franciscan Father Joel Casimiro Pinto said the university had attracted many students, with some 2,000 having applied for places.

However, he said, they only accepted 491 students who will study in four faculties: education, arts and culture; health; human sciences; and agricultural technical engineering.

"UCT aims to be the premier university for scientific teaching and research in Timor-Leste, providing humanitarian, moral, spiritual and intellectual education to students as the country's future leaders," state news agency Tatoli quoted Father Pinto as saying.

"New knowledge must come from this university which should become a reference for academics as well as the government in formulating good public policies for national development"

Jose Cornelio Guterres, executive director of the National Institute of Science and Technology at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Culture, encouraged all lecturers to not only teach but also conduct research to develop science and technology.

"New knowledge must come from this university which should become a reference for academics as well as the government in formulating good public policies for national development," he said.

Archbishop da Silva said the university aspires to make a great contribution to the country and that he hoped attention is paid to the quality of teaching, learning and graduates.

"We prioritize quality over quantity", he stressed, regarding the university having limited the number of students.

He also hoped courses would be conducted in two languages, Portuguese and English.

The agreement will allow both institutions to exchange students and teachers, opening the way for UCT to establish ties with the Catholic University of Portugal

The university was inaugurated on Dec. 8, 2021, by Archbishop da Silva and Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak.

It currently has 50 professors and lecturers and aims to reinforce its teaching staff with visiting professors from Portugal, Macau, Indonesia and Brazil.

In an earlier interview with UCA News, Archbishop da Silva said he hoped the university could work closely with other Catholic universities in Asia as well as the world.

Such efforts began last month with the signing of an agreement with the University of Saint Joseph in Macau.

The agreement will allow both institutions to exchange students and teachers, opening the way for UCT to establish ties with the Catholic University of Portugal.

Latest News