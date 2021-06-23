X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Supporters of ex-priest Richard Daschbach use repeated delays in his sex abuse trial to attack accusers, supporters

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: June 23, 2021 10:31 AM GMT

Updated: June 23, 2021 12:06 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
2

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
3

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
4

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
5

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
6

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
7

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
8

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
9

Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Jun 23, 2021
10

Christians seek removal of Pakistani PM's 'offensive' interview

Jun 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Although Richard Daschbach was sacked from the priesthood by the Vatican after 'an in-depth investigation' and supposedly confessed to abusing children, he continues to enjoy support in Timor-Leste. (Photo supplied)

The sexual abuse trial of a defrocked priest in a Timor-Leste district court has descended into chaos following a series of postponements due to his using Covid-19 social restrictions as an excuse not to appear before judges.

Supporters of Richard Daschbach in the meantime have taken to social media to launch attacks on his alleged victims and those who support them.

The trial of the US-born former Divine Word priest is supposed to resume on July 5 following at least five postponements since the start of his trial in February.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He is accused of sexually abusing girls at the Topu Honis shelter in Kutet, in Timor-Leste’s western enclave of Oecusse, which he founded in 1993.

Daschbach is also charged with child pornography and domestic violence and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is also wanted in the United States for alleged wire fraud.

Although the 84-year-old was sacked by the Vatican in 2018 after "an in-depth investigation" during which he was declared to have confessed to his crime, he continues to enjoy support in a country where many still consider him a hero for helping in the fight for independence from Indonesia.

I would not write such a sloppy letter to Rome

On June 16, an online news portal, the Oekusi Post, which supports the ex-priest, launched an attack on rival portal Neon Metin for uploading an interview with some of the alleged victims on its YouTube channel.

The Oekusi Post claimed the video, in which the alleged victims recounted their experiences at the hands of Daschbach, was a hoax. The same claim was later disseminated by Daschbach’s supporters on Facebook.

This led to Neon Metin taking to social media to defend the interview and asserting it was “true and based on facts.”

“Neon Metin followed all standard journalistic procedures and got the consent of the victims to be filmed and published. Neon Metin is also committed to ensuring justice for the victims," its editor-in-chief Ato Lekinawa Costa said in a statement.

Related News

He called the Oekusi Post’s criticism of the interview "a childish smear piece” and accused the portal of trying to instigate a miscarriage of justice.

In the past week, Daschbach's supporters have also disputed the ex-priest having written a letter to Society of the Divine Word leaders in Rome in 2018 in which he supposedly acknowledged the victims and pledged “to fully comply with any measure [penalties] that will be imposed.”

In a handwritten note dated June 18 and posted online, Daschbach said the letter was not his and "someone has faked it."

“I would not write such a sloppy letter to Rome,” he wrote.

His supporters also posted photos on Facebook on June 19 purportedly showing several teenage girls who used to live at Topu Honis with Daschbach recently in Dili. The photos came with statements saying the girls had not been sexually abused as alleged.

Even Pradet, the agency that handles counseling for alleged victims, was accused of coercing alleged victims into accusing the priest. This allegation has been denied by Pradet, which said it operates under a strict code of ethics.

Rights groups have leapt to the agency’s defense. A non-governmental watchdog, the Judicial System Monitoring Program, said in a statement on June 22 that it would continue to support Pradet's work “in helping victims seek justice.”

The strain is also showing among the alleged victims. "It's just so disheartening to see what's happening," a source close to the victims told UCA News. “Court delays, plus all this online intimidation, are really stressing the girls out.” 

The Timorese justice system has a duty to protect these young women

The trial that started on Feb. 22 has been adjourned five times, three of them because Daschbach was not present in the Oecussi district court, which is 200 kilometers from Dili where the priest is being held.

The last postponement was announced on June 10 after attempts to conduct the trial by video conferencing failed due to technical difficulties.

Claims made by Daschbach's supporters are unfounded, the source said.

The source was “100 percent sure” that the 2018 letter Daschbach denied writing to Divine Word leaders was written by him judging by the handwriting. “Not only am I sure that that handwriting is his but the wording is also exactly how he speaks and writes.”

The source added that the Facebook photos of the girls with Dashbach that were posted to dismiss the abuse allegations were troubling.

“All the alleged victims deserve privacy and protection. The Timorese justice system has a duty to protect these young women,” the source said.

Also Read

Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests
West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies at 61
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies at 61
Thai hospitals run out of beds for Covid-19 victims
Thai hospitals run out of beds for Covid-19 victims
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Jun 24, 2021
Filipinos remember Aquino as corruption-fighting president
Jun 24, 2021
Pakistani PM condemned for misogynous remarks
Jun 24, 2021
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Jun 24, 2021
Korean archdiocese plans contest to revitalize church music
Jun 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Jun 24, 2021
Japanese reject the Olympics and inoculation
Jun 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021

Features

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in England Wales set up new panel to curb abuse

Catholic bishops in England, Wales set up new panel to curb abuse
Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls

Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls
Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign

Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign
Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States

Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States
Part II Synods without true synodality

Part II: Synods without true synodality?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will

We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will
Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper

Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper
Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day

Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.