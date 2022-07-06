News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste to promote 'human fraternity' through interfaith music

The music competition is in line with the papal-endorsed document officially adopted by Asia’s youngest nation

Timor-Leste to promote 'human fraternity' through interfaith music

Representatives of five religions in Timor-Leste get together at the launch of a music competition on July 5. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 06, 2022 10:43 AM GMT

Updated: July 06, 2022 10:44 AM GMT

Representatives of five religions in Timor-Leste have come together to hold a music competition for young people to promote a document on human fraternity endorsed by Pope Francis.

The event organized by Timor-Leste Religious Tourism Association (ATR-TL), an inter-faith organization, was officially launched on July 5. 

The event is an effort to implement the spirit of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, said ATR-TL coordinator Father Angelo Salshina.

The document was jointly signed by Pope Francis and Ahmed el-Tayyeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4, 2019, during the pope’s visit to the United Arab Emirates. It stressed the brotherhood of people of all religions, and all across the world.

Catholics, Muslims, Protestants, Buddhists and Confucians are members of ATR-TL.

Besides, seeking religious harmony, the event also marks the birthday of independence leader Xanana Gusamao who turned 76 on June 20, Father Angelo Salshina told UCA News.

Gusamao “is an important figure in the history of Timor-Leste. All religions acknowledged that,” the priest said. 

The priest said the event will help "continue to maintain a space of encounter among religious communities.”

The competition will involve young people, including school children, "because they will play an important role in efforts to maintain harmonious interfaith relations in the future."

“This is in line with the commitments that have been shown by the government," the priest said.

The Timor-Leste government adopted the document on human fraternity as a national document during the inauguration of President Jose Ramos-Horta on May 20.

Father Salshina said the participants will sing songs from each religion, in addition to the obligatory national anthem.

The priest said he wants the program to evolve to become an annual event with wider involvement.

"We aspire it to involve people from the Indonesian territory in the West Timor region, who are culturally similar to us," he said.

Haji Abdullah Said Sagran, a Muslim in Timor-Leste, said his community was enthusiastic to be involved in the event.

“Religious values are basically the same in all religions. This event will give more value to inter-religious relations in Timor-Leste," he added.

Reverend Lorenso Dos Santos, the chief adviser to the Synod of Protestant Churches in Timor-Leste, said although named a competition, the even stresses "the human unity and fraternity of all religious communities."

More than 97 percent of Timor-Leste's 1.3 million people are Catholic, less than one percent is Muslim and people from other religions form the rest.

Asia's youngest nation still maintains its reputation as a country free from religious-based conflicts.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean bishop donates century-old portrait of St. Andrew Kim Korean bishop donates century-old portrait of St. Andrew Kim
Timor-Leste to promote 'human fraternity' through interfaith music Timor-Leste to promote 'human fraternity' through interfaith music
Philippines divorce bill dismays Church leaders, youth group Philippines divorce bill dismays Church leaders, youth group
Monolingual clergy in a multilingual Japanese Church Monolingual clergy in a multilingual Japanese Church
Indian Christians, civil society mark death of jailed Jesuit priest Indian Christians, civil society mark death of jailed Jesuit priest
Auditors in China to monitor online religious activities Auditors in China to monitor online religious activities
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Restored fresco in Iraq symbolizes Christianitys vulnerability

Restored fresco in Iraq symbolizes Christianity’s vulnerability

A 13th-century fresco is back in a Syriac Orthodox church in Qaraqosh in the Nineveh Plain, part of a restoration project that aims to make Christians aware of their precious heritage

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.