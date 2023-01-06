News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste to enforce use of Portuguese in schools

Government insists teachers and students learn the European language, minister announces amendment to education law

Timor-Leste to enforce use of Portuguese in schools

Students at a school in Dili, Timor Leste. (Photo: Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports).

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 06, 2023 11:25 AM GMT

Updated: January 06, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

Timor Leste is proposing to amend its education law to make the Portuguese language mandatory in schools across the Catholic-majority country.

Armindo Maia, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports said on Jan. 4 that he would amend the Basic Education Law of 2008 as most schools in the country do not make use of the European language adopted alongside the native Tetun as a national language.

“We will change the law related to education to force students and teachers to use Portuguese during lessons,” he said as reported by the Timor Post.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“Portuguese is the official language,” Maia declared making it clear that teachers and students must make it the medium of knowledge across the country.

The reluctance to use Portuguese poses serious problems in improving the quality of education, the minister said while adding that the proposed amendment will be submitted to the Council of Ministers "in the near future."

Timor Leste is familiar with the European language as the nation was colonized by Portugal in the 16th century. But only a small percentage of people spoke the language when it became the world’s newest country in 2002.

Two decades after independence, the former colony is still struggling to enforce the language on its 1.49 million citizens.

“At present, 80 percent of students and teachers do not use Portuguese in class,” Maia said.

In 2020, the government initiated cooperation with Portugal to implement the PRO-Portuguese Project meant to train its teachers in the adopted language.

To encourage the use of Portuguese, some schools started imposing a fine on students who do not communicate in the language.

Franciscan Brother Roberto Fernandez, a teacher at St. Francis Assisi School in Fatuberliu, said he supports the use of Portuguese but teachers in remote areas needed assistance to further the effort.

His school was located in the Manufahi district, about 190 kilometers south of Dili, and not all teachers there were fluent in Portuguese.

“Programs carried out by the government to provide assistance for teachers do not reach many such areas,” he said.

Fernandez and his fellow teachers at the school were familiar with the Indonesian language as they studied in Jakarta.

“We need a lot of time to adjust to Portuguese. This is still a challenge for us here,” he said.

Fernandez said this peculiar language situation was affecting the quality of the teaching and learning process in the classroom.

“Maybe it would take decades more for all schools to fully adopt the Portuguese language,” he added.

Hiron Goncalves, a law student at the National University of Timor-Leste, said they use Portuguese in the classroom “but it is more because of force.”

“It is the formal language we use in class, while once out we use Tetum and Indonesian,” she told UCA News.

The Indonesian language is still popular in the half-island nation as people watch a lot of Indonesian soap operas on television, she added.

The government remains adamant about making Portuguese a key element in education hoping for potential economic benefits from other Portuguese-speaking countries.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asian Catholics remember Pope Benedict with requiem Masses Asian Catholics remember Pope Benedict with requiem Masses
Uproar over acquittal of Philippine official’s drug-tainted son Uproar over acquittal of Philippine official’s drug-tainted son
Indian Christains up in arms against police survey Indian Christains up in arms against police survey
Christian persecution to worsen in Asia in 2023 Christian persecution to worsen in Asia in 2023
Construction spree endangers Korea’s ‘sunrise cathedral’ Construction spree endangers Korea’s ‘sunrise cathedral’
Timor-Leste to enforce use of Portuguese in schools Timor-Leste to enforce use of Portuguese in schools
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ratnapura

Diocese of Ratnapura

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 4,948.2 square kilometers. It includes Ratnapura and Kegalle districts of

Read more
Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro

In a land area of 3,799 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers comprising the provinces of Misamis Oriental

Read more
Diocese of Agartala

Diocese of Agartala

The diocese covers 10,486 square kilometers, the entire state of Tripura. Agartala is the biggest town in the

Read more
Archdiocese of Trichur

Archdiocese of Trichur

In a land area of 2,000 square kilometers, the ecclesiastical province of Trichur comprises the metropolitan Thrissur

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.