X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste records spike in dengue fever cases

The number of patients has reached 647, of which 466 are in national capital Dili

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: January 22, 2022 05:07 AM GMT

Updated: January 22, 2022 05:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo

Jan 19, 2022
2

Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia

Jan 20, 2022
3

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'

Jan 22, 2022
4

Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs

Jan 19, 2022
5

Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse

Jan 20, 2022
6

US human rights lawyer banned from entering Cambodia

Jan 21, 2022
7

Cambodian monk defrocked, charged after upsetting tycoon

Jan 19, 2022
8

Protest against abduction of Christian girls in Pakistan

Jan 19, 2022
9

Indonesian security forces blasted over Papua abuses

Jan 19, 2022
10

Tonga eruption may damage environment for years

Jan 19, 2022
Support UCA News
Timor-Leste records spike in dengue fever cases

Dengue fever patients being treated at the Vera Cruz Health Care Center after a major outbreak in Timor-Leste. (Photo: Timor-Leste Ministry of Health)

Timor-Leste has recorded a significant increase in dengue fever cases with this year’s death toll already touching 14, making it the deadliest year in recent times.

A report by the Ministry of Health published on Jan. 20 confirmed that the 14 deaths recorded so far this year had surpassed the 11 and 10 deaths recorded in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Of the 14 deaths, six were reported in the national capital Dili, four in the municipality of Ermera, two in the municipality of Covalima and one each in the municipality of Ainaro and Bobonaro, the report revealed.

The total number of cases in the island nation in Southeast Asia has reached 647, of which 466 are in Dili.

The number is almost 72 percent of the total cases recorded throughout 2021 and around 45 percent of the total cases recorded in 2020.

The report further stated that a majority of the patients were children under 14 years. Some 45.7 percent of affected children were between 5-14 years, 34 percent between 1-4 years and 7.7 percent under a year old.

We urge residents in Dili and other cities to immediately go to the nearest health facility when experiencing symptoms of dengue fever

The report conceded that apart from infrastructure problems, the Catholic-majority country's health system is facing a shortage of doctors and other health professionals and that the situation could worsen in the coming months.

"We urge residents in Dili and other cities to immediately go to the nearest health facility when experiencing symptoms of dengue fever," the ministry said in the report.

The outbreak has forced authorities to use health facilities previously designated for isolation of Covid-19 patients, such as the Vera Cruz Health Care Center, as places to treat dengue fever patients after the state's main Guido Valadares National Hospital was overwhelmed. Since Jan. 5, the center has treated 200 dengue patients.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Timor-Leste has pledged its support by undertaking to help the government share comprehensive information with the public on dengue fever control and treatment.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“WHO is offering technical support for dengue prevention communications through its official website, Facebook, television, radio and online media,” said Arvind Mathur, WHO representative in Timor-Leste.

WHO has also provided financial assistance of US$200,000 along with 10,000 dengue fever detection kits and mosquito-repellent powder and liquid, reported state news agency Tatoli.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Buddhist master of mindfulness dies in Vietnam
Buddhist master of mindfulness dies in Vietnam
Jailed Vietnam journalist wins top human rights award
Jailed Vietnam journalist wins top human rights award
Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Indonesia jails 'Catholic brother' for molesting boys
Indonesia jails 'Catholic brother' for molesting boys
Papuan students protest police presence in schools
Papuan students protest police presence in schools
Laotian Catholics honor first lay martyr with new church
Laotian Catholics honor first lay martyr with new church
Support Us

Latest News

Buddhist master of mindfulness dies in Vietnam
Jan 22, 2022
St. Irenaeus is officially declared a doctor of the church
Jan 22, 2022
Court upholds ruling against Vatican bank ex-managers
Jan 22, 2022
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Jan 22, 2022
Timor-Leste records spike in dengue fever cases
Jan 22, 2022
Jailed Vietnam journalist wins top human rights award
Jan 22, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Blood stains the snow of China's 'Genocide Games'
Jan 22, 2022
Timor-Leste's dependence on oil is a ticking time bomb
Jan 21, 2022
Caste politics means Indian democracy has yet to mature
Jan 21, 2022
Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse
Jan 20, 2022
Dust off your Bible
Jan 20, 2022

Features

Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria
Jan 18, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The makings of a saint

The makings of a saint
The Limits of Dialogue

The Limits of Dialogue
I was hungry

I was hungry….
All dialogue is a process of conversion

"All dialogue is a process of conversion"
Today this text is being fulfilled

Today this text is being fulfilled
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.