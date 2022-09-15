News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste prez underlines importance of 'human fraternity'

In his 100-day term address, President Ramos-Horta said the 2019 papal document is vital to building a prosperous nation

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta recently marked 100 days in office

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta recently marked 100 days in office. (Photo: Facebook)

Ryan Dagur

By Ryan Dagur

Published: September 15, 2022 10:54 AM GMT

Updated: September 15, 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta has underlined the importance of the papal document on human fraternity in building a prosperous country amid serious challenges, including extreme poverty.

In his 100-day term address to parliament on Sept. 15, the president declared the resolution in May to ratify the Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together document as the state's official document.

He said that the document, which was signed by Pope Francis and Grand Iman of Al-Azhar Ahmad Muhammad Al-Tayyeb in 2019, seeks to further promote a “culture of mutual respect between religions and communities across the world.”

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The resolution “reaffirms equality, recognizes the right to education, to work and to the exercise of political rights,” he added. “It recognizes religious plurality and freedom of belief, thought, expression and action as pillars of democracy. It recognizes the common challenges facing humanity, such as peace, hunger, misery, climate change and public health."

Ramos-Horta said he will use his tenure to build bridges between various parties, both within the government and with other parties such as civil society and religious leaders “with the aim of further promoting a culture of peace, to protect our lively democracy and democratic institutions, and to re-energize our moribund economic life.”

These cooperations, he said, “seriously confront the moral and ethical challenges of extreme poverty, child malnutrition and stunting.”

He invited the Timorese to join in the spirit of human fraternity to pursue and build together a just, inclusive and sustainable society and nation.

Professor Camilo Ximenes Almeida from the National University of Timor-Leste said it was still too early to judge Ramos-Horta’s success, but seeing what he had done was quite promising.

"One of the most important breakthroughs that he is currently making is improving relations both bilaterally and multilaterally or with the world organizations as proof that his leadership needs to be supported not only from within the country but also from other countries, regardless of economic or political background and capabilities," he told UCA News.

However, he added, the big challenge is the commitment to his promises during the campaign such as job creation, eradicating corruption, equitable development and access to education and health services.

Meanwhile, Armindo Moniz Amaral, a lecturer at the Dom Jaime Garcia Goulart Dili College of Philosophy and Theology, said the president had done "nothing extraordinary".

He criticized his decision to honor Abdullah Mahmud Hendropriyono, a retired Indonesian army general, who allegedly violated human rights during the country's independence struggle, which he called "absurd."

"This decision not only perpetuates impunity but also hurts the people who are victims of Hendropriyono's activities," he said.

Amaral said as a self-claimed pro-constitutional person, Ramos-Horta also "should have used his authority to overturn unconstitutional laws,” such as the law that provides pensions to those who have served as members of parliament, presidents, prime ministers, ministers, chief justices and attorney generals.

Timor-Leste is one of the poorest countries in the world with its estimated GDP per capita amounting to around $1,560 in 2019, according to the World Bank. It also ranks 141 among 187 countries on the United Nations Human Development Index for 2020.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Taliban sacrifices legitimacy to hold women back Taliban sacrifices legitimacy to hold women back
Timor-Leste prez underlines importance of 'human fraternity' Timor-Leste prez underlines importance of 'human fraternity'
Philippines lifts ban on domestic workers to Saudi Arabia Philippines lifts ban on domestic workers to Saudi Arabia
Indian cardinal assures support for anti-port protest Indian cardinal assures support for anti-port protest
South Korea arrests woman over dead children in suitcases South Korea arrests woman over dead children in suitcases
Hong Kong opera star apologizes for praising British queen Hong Kong opera star apologizes for praising British queen
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

May we never justify violence pope tells religious leaders

"May we never justify violence," pope tells religious leaders

Francis urges faith leaders attending Kazakhstan summit, including the deputy of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, to ensure that religion never leads to war

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.