X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant

Tiny Catholic-majority country continues to roll out its Covid vaccination program

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: December 03, 2021 09:52 AM GMT

Updated: December 03, 2021 09:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
3

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
4

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
5

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Hindu activists intensify attacks on Indian Christian prayer meets

Nov 30, 2021
8

Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act

Dec 2, 2021
9

Vietnam prepares to deal with new coronavirus variant

Dec 1, 2021
10

India's Eastern Church implements new Mass form, disputes continue

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant

Minister of Health Odete Maria Freitas Belo is directly involved in vaccinating residents in Ermera municipality on Oct. 3, part of the government's efforts to involve ministers in the vaccination campaign. (Photo: Ministry of Health)

Following the detection of the new Omicron Covid variant in several countries, including neighboring Australia, Catholic-majority Timor-Leste is on the alert while continuing to boost its vaccination program.

Noe da Silva Ximenes, chairman of the Committee for Health, Social Security and Gender Equality, urged the Health Ministry to implement strict controls at border checkpoints and airports to prevent the spread of the new variant.

“We have heard about the new variant spreading around the world, including Australia. The government needs to tighten our border controls. Mandatory quarantine is imposed for those who wish to enter the country," state news agency Tatoli quoted him as saying on Dec. 2.

The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has spread to several countries around the world. Australia reported nine new cases on Dec. 3 and there has been local transmission of the virus.

Ximenes said it was important for the government to continue to disseminate information about the Omicron threat and hoped to continue to boost the vaccination rate.

As of Dec. 1, some 60 percent of Timor-Leste's population had been fully vaccinated and 81 percent had received the first dose out of the population of 754,864 aged 18 and over. For children aged 12-17, some 33,866 had received the first dose and 13,324 were fully vaccinated.

We have to be careful because Australia has detected some cases, so the new variant can enter our country via flights

“If the situation worsens, then the decision lies with the president to close the borders and airports or implement a limited isolation or lockdown,” said Minister of Health Odete Maria Freitas Belo.

She said her ministry will continue to share information with the inter-ministerial technical team.

“We have to be careful because Australia has detected some cases, so the new variant can enter our country via flights. We hope that Indonesia does not detect this virus," she added.

Meanwhile, Fidelis Manuel Leite Magalhaes, chairman of the Council of Ministers, said he hoped to get detailed information about the virus from countries that have adequate health facilities.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"This information is very important for us to take extra action," he said.

He said although Omicron poses a high risk of infection, previous measures are still useful to prevent and combat this variant, including social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands regularly.

The small country with a population of 1.4 million currently has only three active Covid-19 cases.

Efforts to deal with Covid-19 are largely dependent on the assistance of other countries. Danina Coelho, spokeswoman for the Inter-Ministerial Commission for the Implementation of Covid-19 Prevention, said of the 1.3 million doses they have received, all were donations from countries such as Australia, Japan, Portugal, New Zealand and China.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Indonesian Christians told to help Covid affected
Indonesian Christians told to help Covid affected
Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency
Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Myanmar junta accused of targeting protesters in massacre
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary
Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'
Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'
Support Us

Latest News

Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia
Dec 3, 2021
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Dec 3, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
Dec 3, 2021
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Dec 3, 2021
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of todays world

What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of today’s world?

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue
Exrefugee from Lesbos now working in Rome thanks to the pope

Ex-refugee from Lesbos now working in Rome, thanks to the pope
Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetits sudden fall from grace

Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetit's sudden fall from grace
Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks

Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.