News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste nun honored with human rights award

Sister Guilhermina Marcal awarded for her role during the nation's independence struggle

Timor-Leste nun honored with human rights award

Canossian Sister Guilhermina Marcal received the human rights award on Oct. 1 (Photo: Canossian website)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 03, 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Updated: October 03, 2022 11:52 AM GMT

A Catholic nun in Timor-Leste has bagged a human rights award for her role during the nation’s independence struggle and for her service to end violence against women and children and other marginalized groups.

Canossian Sister Guilhermina Marcal was honored with the 2022 Lusofonia Awards on Oct. 1.

The award was started in 2017 and is given to people from the community of Portuguese language countries.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The 64-year-old nun was the first recipient of this year's newly introduced category of human rights, which she received in person at a ceremony held in Portugal.

The committee said there is “no doubt” about the nun’s humanitarian work since Timor-Leste was still under Indonesian occupation.

Between 1986 and 1999, she experienced “being a witness, numerous situations in the bush, in the clandestine activities, before the Indonesian invader.”

“It was at this time that a strong linking activity developed between prisoners, either in Timorese territory or internationally. She was the carrier of clandestine communications and information between Dili and Jakarta, establishing contacts with the prison of Cipinang [Jakarta] and the political prisoners from Timor,” it said.

“[She] established contacts with Macau, Portugal and the Holy See. She was the carrier of letters addressed by the prisoners of Cipinang to Pope John Paul II,” it said, underlining the nun’s important role in efforts to end the bloody conflict in Timor and in the struggle for independence.

“She took part, clandestinely, in international meetings in Timor, Indonesia itself and in Rome. It has stepped up support for some young politicians,” it said.

The committee also described her work after the country's independence, in which she "deepened her apostolic actions and experiences and strengthened her international missionary contacts, becoming a moral reference for his country, before the whole world."

Between April and June 2006, her Balide Canossian Convent helped internally displaced people fleeing clashes between soldiers, police and armed gangs. Sometimes she mediated between the gangs.

Sister Marcal told UCA News that the award gave her the strength to continue serving “our brothers and sisters who are helpless and who desperately need our helping hand in many ways” and that the award is dedicated to the people she serves.

She said, in the current context of Timor-Leste, the Church needs to continue to "help and raise the voices of those who are not heard in society, especially among the elite and fight so that the ordinary people should not be treated as mere tools in politics."

The former provincial superior of the Canossian Sisters is currently the director of the Department of Catholic Families of Dili archdiocese and deputy chair of the Inter Religious Tourism Association of Timor-Leste.

Marcal, who was born in 1958, studied spiritual theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

She currently teaches at the Catholic University of Timor-Leste and is a board member of the state-run National University of Timor-Leste, as a representative of the religious community.

On Aug. 9, she held a private meeting with President Jose Ramos-Horta, where she asked the president to pay serious attention to social issues, such as poverty and unemployment.

She often speaks at various forums, especially on the issue of fighting violence against women and children. According to a 2019 report by Save the Children, ChildFund, World Vision and Plan International, around 87 percent, or more than 612,000 children, in the country experience physical or emotional violence at home.

Hirondina Goncalves, a student at the National University of Timor-Leste who frequently participates in forums attended by Sister Marcal, said she saw the nun's struggle "as an inspiring example for herself as a woman."

"From what she showed as her struggle for the nation, as well as her dedication, I think she gave us an example of what we should do as a young nation. Therefore, I think that the award she received only crowns what she has done and is doing," she said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Global democracy rallies deplore China’s rights violation Global democracy rallies deplore China’s rights violation
Pakistani Christians oppose politicization of their institutions Pakistani Christians oppose politicization of their institutions
Timor-Leste nun honored with human rights award Timor-Leste nun honored with human rights award
Vietnamese Catholics rush aid to victims of Typhoon Noru Vietnamese Catholics rush aid to victims of Typhoon Noru
Christians split over Pakistan's transgender rights law Christians split over Pakistan's transgender rights law
Filipino Catholics lobby for animal rights Filipino Catholics lobby for animal rights
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Behind the veil a political struggle in Iran

Behind the veil: a political struggle in Iran

Headscarves here, and headscarves over there...

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.