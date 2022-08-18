News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste Muslims reject Indonesian Islamic group

The Indonesian Muslim group's plan to open a branch office was seen as a threat to religious harmony in the Catholic country

Haji Abdullah Inacio Antonio Soares, vice president of the government-recognized organization Timor-Leste Muslim Community (dressed in white and wearing a black cap) greets the officials from Nahdlatul Ulama at his office in Dili

Haji Abdullah Inacio Antonio Soares, vice president of the government-recognized organization Timor-Leste Muslim Community (dressed in white and wearing a black cap) greets the officials from Nahdlatul Ulama at his office in Dili. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 18, 2022 11:29 AM GMT

A top leader of Timor-Leste’s minority Muslim community has turned down an offer from a leading Indonesian Muslim group to open its branch in his Catholic-majority country, fearing it would destroy religious harmony.

Haji Abdullah Inacio Antonio Soares, vice president of the government-recognized organization called Timor-Leste Muslim Community said he has rejected the offer from Indonesia's largest moderate Islamic organization, Nahdlatul Ulama [NU].

“As a fellow human being and a fellow Muslim, I welcome their presence, but to open a branch here as they wish is not easy," he told UCA News on Aug. 18.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Soares’ response came after a delegation of NU and its youth branch Gerakan Pemuda Anshor from East Nusa Tenggara province, which borders Timor-Leste, concluded a four-day visit to Timor-Leste on Aug. 17.

The delegation met with leaders of Timor-Leste’s Muslim community and President Jose Ramos-Horta and discussed issues related to reconciliation, human brotherhood, and peace.

The visit aimed to establish “friendship and consolidation" and to "open our branch here,” said Ajhar Lawe, chairman of the East Nusa Tenggara province branch of Gerakan Pemuda Anshor after meeting President Ramos-Horta on Aug. 16.

Soares told UCA News that he was “well aware” of NU’s track record as a moderate organization. "But I'm afraid the presence of such an organization will actually bring new problems to our country."

The group is welcome to work with Muslims in Timor-Leste in social fields such as education. Opening a branch of this organization will lead to a flood of other organizations, he said.

Muslims are only less than one percent of Timor-Leste's 1.3 million population, with 97 percent Catholics.

He said Timor-Leste Muslims live as one community without any factions "in harmony with other religions. So, when we make a decision, we also consider the impact it will have on people of other religions."

“A bigger issue is about the life of the nation” and the future of co-existence of different religions. “So far it has been going well” and should be left undisturbed Soares said.

"My decision to reject the opening of the branch was indeed criticized a lot, but actually what I consider is a matter of greater interest, about our nation," he said.

Soares' rejection was supported on social media.

Faralata-Ratutey Arapausa'e Simao wrote on Facebook that Timor-Leste does not need Islamic organizations “because in Indonesia how difficult it is for Christians to establish churches.”

In another post, someone named only as Crian, said if the Indonesians opened a branch it would possibly open ways for radical groups to enter his country.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Gang-raped Indian woman 'numb' after attackers released Gang-raped Indian woman 'numb' after attackers released
Timor-Leste Muslims reject Indonesian Islamic group Timor-Leste Muslims reject Indonesian Islamic group
Philippines criminalizes discrimination against minorities Philippines criminalizes discrimination against minorities
Jesuits launch first school in Bangladesh Jesuits launch first school in Bangladesh
Indian tribal people welcome cancellation of firing range Indian tribal people welcome cancellation of firing range
Sri Lankan fishermen protest against fuel shortages Sri Lankan fishermen protest against fuel shortages
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

National dialogue marked by uncertainty says Catholic bishop in Eswatini

National dialogue marked by uncertainty, says Catholic bishop in Eswatini

The Catholic Church has repeatedly tried to point out the importance of non-violence but violence still persists in the tiny southern African nation of absolute monarchy

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.