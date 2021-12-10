X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university

New higher learning institute in Dili dedicated to St. John Paul II

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: December 10, 2021 08:14 AM GMT

Updated: December 10, 2021 08:23 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
2

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
3

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
4

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
5

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception

Dec 8, 2021
6

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
7

India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning

Dec 7, 2021
8

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
9

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
10

Christmas and our own life's journey

Dec 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university

Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak and Archbishop Dom Virgilio Do Carmo da Silva of Dili inaugurate the Catholic University of St. John Paul II on Dec. 8. (Photo: Taur Matan Ruak's Facebook page)

Timor-Leste has inaugurated its first Catholic university, dedicated to St. John Paul II who is considered to have inspired the country's struggle for independence.

The Catholic University of St. John Paul II was inaugurated on Dec. 8 by Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak and Archbishop Dom Virgilio Do Carmo da Silva of Dili.

Ruak said the university was dedicated to St. John Paul II — who visited the country while it was still under Indonesian rule in 1989 — "with whom our country has a great bond of love and devotion."

"Almost 20 years after the restoration of independence, with great joy, we celebrate the opening of the Catholic University of Timor, with patron St. John Paul II," said Ruak.

He said the university is a form of state support for the Catholic Church in assisting the integral formation of youth and adults in the Catholic-majority country so that they become "people of faith and develop to become more tolerant, just, inclusive, democratic and peaceful."

Archbishop Silva said the university had been a long-standing goal of the archdiocese and was first touted by Salesian Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and again by the late Bishop Alberto Ricardo da Silva.

"We live today in the midst of socioeconomic and cultural realities that give us many challenges

“The Catholic University of Timor must provide a world-class education in all areas of human activity inspired by the Catholic intellectual, moral and spiritual traditions,” he said.

"We live today in the midst of socioeconomic and cultural realities that give us many challenges. On the other hand, we educate future generations to enter and survive in the labor market in today's social structure", he stressed.

The university will be open to students of other faiths. "There is no discrimination but indeed all rules must be in accordance with the principles and norms of our religion," he said.

The university is financed by the government through a subsidy every year given to Dili Diocese, half of which is focused on education. It is housed in a building used by St. Joseph High School in Balide on the outskirts of Dili.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Franciscan Father Joel Casimiro Pinto, rector of the university, said admissions will begin in February.

He said all students must take a pre-semester course for six months to give them the opportunity to learn Portuguese and English.

The new university has four faculties — education, arts and culture; health; human sciences; and agricultural technical engineering.

"Of the faculties, we have about 20 departments but initially only a few departments will be opened. We will only accept 25 to 30 students per department," Father Pinto said.

The university has 50 lecturers and will bring in additional ones from Indonesia, Macau, Portugal, Brazil and other countries.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher
Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Vietnam tourist city pledges to phase out dog and cat meat
Vietnam tourist city pledges to phase out dog and cat meat
Thai court sentences tycoon to three years for poaching
Thai court sentences tycoon to three years for poaching
Philippine anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights'
Philippine anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights'
Support Us

Latest News

New bishop aims to heal Hong Kong’s wounds
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher
Dec 10, 2021
Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university
Dec 10, 2021
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021

Features

Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Domestic abuse in lockdown worse than COVID19 says Irish bishop

Domestic abuse in lockdown worse than COVID-19, says Irish bishop
Life and Love are part of one another but not the same thing

Life and Love are part of one another, but not the same thing
Bishop in Paraguay promises to organize hope to shoo away pandemic woes

Bishop in Paraguay promises to “organize hope” to shoo away pandemic woes

Renovations for NotreDame de Paris get thumbs up

Renovations for Notre-Dame de Paris get thumbs up
Catholics in Burkina Faso make family the focus of synodal process

Catholics in Burkina Faso make family the focus of synodal process
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.