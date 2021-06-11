X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time

Defense team for Richard Daschbach wins delay to July 5 after saying video link was faulty

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: June 11, 2021 09:07 AM GMT

Updated: June 11, 2021 09:45 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian state's new law aims to end Christians' educational rights

Jun 8, 2021
2

Discovering diversity in Pakistani media

Jun 8, 2021
3

Church faces its moment of truth over Hong Kong's repression

Jun 9, 2021
4

Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops

Jun 9, 2021
5

Indonesian migrant fishers trapped in modern slavery

Jun 8, 2021
6

Cow vigilantes shoot Muslim man dead in India

Jun 8, 2021
7

US ambassador urges Cambodia to respect 'fundamental freedoms'

Jun 9, 2021
8

A passionate mother of transgender people in India

Jun 10, 2021
9

Same-sex marriage a hot topic in Indonesia

Jun 8, 2021
10

Myanmar Church calls for end to attacks on places of worship

Jun 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time

Richard Daschbach waves from a police van before the start of his trial on Feb. 22. (Photo: YouTube)

The sex abuse trial of an ex-priest in Timor-Leste has been put on hold for a fifth time after a bid to hold the hearing by video link was stopped due to “technical issues.”

The district court in Oecusse, 200 kilometers from Dili, resumed the trial that started in February via video conference on June 9 after Richard Daschbach failed to appear for four previous hearings, supposedly due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

However, the American's legal team complained that a poor internet connection made it difficult for them to follow proceedings.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

That prompted them to ask for a postponement until June 10 but judges decided to postpone the case to July 5 so that Daschbach can appear in person.

Daschbach is accused of sexually abusing children at a home he ran.

Lawyers for the alleged victims said proceedings were turning farcical and that this latest setback was proof of judicial bias against their clients.

Although he has confessed to being a pedophile, he still has broad support among Timorese

"There will never be real justice in Timor-Leste when there is no serious reform in the way victims are treated by the justice system," Maria Agnes Bere from Juridico Social Consultoria, a lawyers' group that fights human rights cases, said in a statement.

Ana Paula Marcal, executive director of the Judicial System Monitoring Program, a non-governmental watchdog, said the continuous delays would undermine trust in the legal system and could impact the victims and the evidence they prepared.

Daschbach is a former Divine Word priest who was dismissed by the Vatican in 2018 after he confessed to abusing children at the Oecusse-based Topu Honis children's shelter which he founded in 1993.

The 84-year-old is charged with child abuse, child pornography and domestic violence and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is also wanted in the United States for alleged wire fraud.

Related News

Although he has confessed to being a pedophile, he still has broad support among Timorese, including among the country's political leaders, who credit him with helping in Timor-Leste's struggle for independence from Indonesia.

Also Read

Philippine bishops welcome halt to mega-dam construction
Philippine bishops welcome halt to mega-dam construction
A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'
Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'
Filipino Catholics get ready for world grandparents' day
Filipino Catholics get ready for world grandparents' day
Indonesian diocese forced to delay episcopal ordination
Indonesian diocese forced to delay episcopal ordination
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vatican Bank posts profit despite tough pandemic times
Jun 11, 2021
Indian state’s new law sparks fears over Christian education
Jun 11, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
Church official doubts future of papal mission to Afghanistan
Jun 11, 2021
Indian court extends jailed Jesuit's hospitalization
Jun 11, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics demand share of state cake
Jun 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021
Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
Jun 11, 2021
Persecuted Christians and pastoral care in Pakistan
Jun 10, 2021
Cardinal Marx's offer to quit is a wake-up call for Asian bishops
Jun 9, 2021
Indonesian Christians must always be on their guard
Jun 9, 2021

Features

Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Jun 9, 2021
Discovering diversity in Pakistani media
Jun 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
We are in Gods image

We are in God’s image
Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations

Caritas appeals to G7 leaders for debt relief for poor nations
Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon

Catholic priest appears before military court in Cameroon
Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle

Mexican bishops call for peace following violent election cycle
Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbn in Hungary

Pope Francis will meet Viktor Orbán in Hungary
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 11 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Readings of the Day: Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Lord, I trust You

Lord, I trust You
Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers

Immaculate Heart of Mary, listen to the mothers
Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day

Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.