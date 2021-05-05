X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste Church to help build homes for flood victims

Catholic Bishops' Conference of Timor joins government relief efforts for displaced people

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur

Published: May 05, 2021 06:30 AM GMT

Updated: May 05, 2021 07:21 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
2

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
3

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
4

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
5

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
6

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
7

Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop

May 4, 2021
8

Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict

May 4, 2021
9

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
10

Vietnam imposes strong measures as Covid-19 surges

May 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Timor-Leste Church to help build homes for flood victims

Church officials including Father Leandro Maria Alves (second right), executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Timor, monitor the condition of a flood-stricken area in Dili. (Photo: Father Leandro Maria Alves)

The Church in Timor-Leste is working with the government to help repair houses damaged by last month's flash floods that killed tens and forced thousands to flee.

Father Leandro Maria Alves, executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Timor (CET), said the effort was being carried out directly by both the CET and other church institutions.

He said the CET did not build complete houses but helped buy building equipment.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"So far, according to the available funds, we can only target to allocate aid funds for around 15 houses," he told UCA News on May 5.

Meanwhile, the Church's social arm Caritas is targeting to help build 58 houses, of which 10 were heavily damaged, 23 were moderately damaged and 25 were slightly damaged.

Father Alves said the effort was part of the implementation of the bishops' commitment to accompany flood victims during their difficult time.

Five children whose mothers died will be sent to the church-owned orphanage

"Since the disaster, Archbishop Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva of Dili has even gone directly to the field, distributing aid to victims," he said.

He said the CET was also still providing logistical assistance for the victims.

"Until now we have allocated around US$50,000, which has reached around 15,000 people," he said, adding that it has been used for food aid, clothing and other essentials.

Apart from CET funds, they have also obtained funds from donors, including Timorese who work abroad.

Related News

Meanwhile, Father Angelo Salshina from the social services division of Dili Archdiocese said they had provided special assistance for victims whose families had died.

“Currently, there are five children whose mothers died who will be sent to the church-owned orphanage. For the time being, they are living in a community of sisters in Dili," he said.

The Church's move goes hand in hand with the government's efforts to begin the recovery phase for residents' homes in addition to repairing badly damaged infrastructure.

Miguel Perreira de Carvalho, minister of state and administration, said 25,000 families are in need of home repairs out of 33,177 families affected by the disaster.

"Around 24,000 houses were slightly damaged, 553 were moderately damaged and 554 were severely damaged," he told journalists after meeting with Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak on May 4.

A total of 41 deaths have been recorded in Timor-Leste and 181 in Indonesia

He said President Francisco Guterres has approved a budget of $55 million for the repairs.

The disaster was triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja that struck the country and Indonesia’s predominantly Christian province of East Nusa Tenggara on Easter Sunday, resulting in flash floods and landslides.

It affected all 13 municipalities, with the capital Dili and the surrounding low-lying areas the worst affected. A total of 41 deaths have been recorded in Timor-Leste and 181 in Indonesia.

Most of those displaced in Dili are returning home, but according to the UN’s latest report, 3,925 people — or 799 households — are still at 25 evacuation facilities in the capital.

The disaster also damaged 2,163 hectares of agricultural land, which will impact food security during the next lean season.

Also Read

Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
Filipino churchgoers want better music at Mass
Filipino churchgoers want better music at Mass
Caritas Singapore's India Covid-19 fund gets huge response
Caritas Singapore's India Covid-19 fund gets huge response
Indonesian journalists urge changes to cyber law
Indonesian journalists urge changes to cyber law
Myanmar junta threatens to fire striking teachers
Myanmar junta threatens to fire striking teachers
Buddhist monks criticize Thai government's pandemic response
Buddhist monks criticize Thai government's pandemic response

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea
May 5, 2021
Filipino churchgoers want better music at Mass
May 5, 2021
US Catholics to help Indian churches respond to Covid-19 crisis
May 5, 2021
Caritas Singapore's India Covid-19 fund gets huge response
May 5, 2021
Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan
May 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021

Features

Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission

US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission
Church visits to mark 50 years of EUVatican diplomatic links

Church visits to mark 50 years of EU-Vatican diplomatic links
New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina

New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina
The NoneMakers Is Anybody Minding the Store

The None-Makers: Is Anybody Minding the Store?
Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests

Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always

Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always
Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times

Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times
Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day

Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.