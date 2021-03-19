X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19

Tiny country that has not recorded one virus death is battling a recent spike in the number of cases

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Updated: March 19, 2021 08:41 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Mar 16, 2021
2

Pope 'kneels on Myanmar streets' begging for end to violence

Mar 18, 2021
3

Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion

Mar 17, 2021
4

Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
5

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
6

India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption

Mar 18, 2021
7

Islamic radicals accused of attacking Hindu village in Bangladesh

Mar 18, 2021
8

South Korean bishops denounce bloodshed in Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
9

Christians asked to vote for secularism in eastern India

Mar 16, 2021
10

Malaysian police investigate anti-Christian threats

Mar 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19

Amid the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste, the Catholic Church is boosting efforts to support the government. (Photo courtesy of UNICEF)

The Catholic Church in Timor-Leste says it is boosting efforts to help contain a recent spike in Covid-19 cases that has forced the government to implement lockdowns in three municipalities.

The tiny Catholic-majority country has recorded 229 infections, some 95 of which are active cases, in five municipalities since March 7.

In response, the government has imposed lockdowns in the municipalities of Dili, Baucau and Viqueque.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Angelo Salshina, chairman of Dili Archdiocese's Covid-19 pastoral support team, said that in response to this alarming situation, priests, nuns and church workers in his diocese were mobilized to help ensure people take precautions.

“We are also taking advantage of online catechesis programs during Lent to conduct an awareness campaign on how to avoid catching or spreading the virus,” he told UCA News.

Many people still do not take the virus seriously, mainly because no one in the country has died from it yet, he said.

Father Salshina said they are also providing counseling to patients being treated in hospitals or quarantining at home.

“They have the phone numbers of priests and nuns for this purpose. They can contact us at any time,” he said.

Along with the Church’s social arm Caritas, they are also looking to provide logistical assistance to vulnerable people as happened last year when the first Covid-19 cases were detected in the country.

According to Rui Maria de Araujo, a former premier and now a coordinator of anti-Covid-19 efforts, there is not much respect for social distancing rules in capital Dili.

Related News

He was speaking at a March 18 press conference to announce 13 new cases and highlight potential problems in containing the virus,

Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak said in a statement that the government was preparing a socioeconomic response to help the affected population, especially those who have lost jobs.

The government, he said, “will also finalize support for university students separated from their families and for frontline personnel who fight against this disease on a daily basis.”

He also said the government was looking to speed up vaccination efforts.

A first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive in early April for 33,000 people, with a second and larger shipment due in May.

Also Read

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Anger over 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar
Anger over 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar
Indonesian orphans join fight against Covid-19
Indonesian orphans join fight against Covid-19
Church and political leaders unite against Duterte
Church and political leaders unite against Duterte
Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers
Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers
Indonesia urged to revoke Sharia-inspired dress rules
Indonesia urged to revoke Sharia-inspired dress rules

Latest News

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village
Mar 19, 2021
Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19
Mar 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021
India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption
Mar 18, 2021
That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021

Features

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan
Mar 19, 2021
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
Mar 19, 2021
Buddhist monks divided over Myanmar resistance movement
Mar 18, 2021
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Blessings and curses

Blessings and curses
Two German bishops resign over abuse report in Cologne

Two German bishops resign over abuse report in Cologne
The slow reception of Amoris laetitia

The slow reception of “Amoris laetitia”
The experience of life

The experience of life
Rediscovering Amoris laetitia during the Family Year

Rediscovering "Amoris laetitia" during the Family Year
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Lord, help me to listen to Your words with an open heart

Lord, help me to listen to Your words with an open heart
Teach us Lord to communicate your powerful words

Teach us Lord to communicate your powerful words
St. Cuthbert | Saint of the Day

St. Cuthbert | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.