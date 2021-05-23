X
Pakistan

Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses

The Christian minority has made massive contributions to the country's medical development, especially in the field of nursing

Cynthia Sohail

Published: May 23, 2021 03:50 AM GMT

Updated: May 23, 2021 03:52 AM GMT

Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses

Christian nurse Tabitha Nazir Gill with one of her burqa-clad attackers at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital in Karachi in January. She was attacked by a mob after being accused of insulting Islam's prophets. (Photo supplied)

It is difficult to deny the fact that the Christian community has played an essential role in the development of Pakistan. Whether in the military, education, politics or medicine fields, their contributions have been outstanding, yet these contributions are largely unrecognized.

Among all these fields, it is in the field of medicine, and nursing in particular, that the Christian contribution has been the greatest.

Christian missionaries pioneered women’s health and education in Pakistan, such as Dr Jack Anderson’s mobile hospitals that took medical services to faraway territories like Hyderabad and Sindh.

The Holy Family Hospital was established in 1928 and later became a nursing school, helping to spread medical education in Pakistan. St. Theresa Nursing Home sent nurses to Christian hospitals to help treat patients as well as train doctors and nurses.

Christians were also active in helping orphans, establishing the first orphanage in 1892. In two years alone, 118 orphans were founded. In 1897, Christians set up a school for orphans in Rawalpindi and helped to improve the lives of the needy.

Dr. Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau, a German-born Pakistani doctor and nun, is a prime example of Christian women working for the improvement of Pakistan’s medical system.

Christian nurses in the Muslim nation are in a vulnerable position, facing discrimination and worse

Sister Ruth Lewis, known as the "mother of Pakistan’s special children," worked with children with special needs in Karachi for 51 years. At least 21 children at the foundation she helped set up had been infected with Covid-19 but she continued to serve them. On July 21, 2020, she succumbed to the coronavirus.

An estimated 60-70 percent of nurses in Pakistan belong to the Christian community. According to official data, Pakistan has 162 registered nursing institutions where the majority of the students belong to the Christian community. Many take up this profession to support their families in the marginalized community.

Christian nurses in the Muslim nation are in a vulnerable position, facing discrimination and worse. A Muslim doctor at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center in Karachi raped Magdalene Ashraf, a young Christian nurse, and threw her body from the fourth floor of the nursing school. Her father, who had many dreams for a good future for his daughter, was left shattered and helpless.

The Christian community has always done its best to create a positive image of Pakistan by establishing many hospitals, nursing homes and healthcare centers with competent Christian staff to provide services to people at all levels. In 1973, when the Pakistan Peoples Party government nationalized these institutions, Christian staff were transferred to government hospitals with low-quality medical services and poor professional standards. Muslim staff treated their Christian peers like second-class citizens.

Some Christian nurses endeavored to form Christian nurses’ organizations, yet these nurses were transferred to far-flung rural areas and compelled to leave their jobs. When they experienced Muslim bureaucratic action against their unity, the campaign of unity of Christian nurses became limited. Christian social, religious and political associations likewise never gave due thought to help to organize the nurses.

Nursing is generally not considered a prestigious job in Pakistan and usually written off as an option for the less privileged, which is also one of the primary reasons for the shortage of nurses due to the general stigma attached to the profession.

During the pandemic, when many doctors and nurses have lost their lives on the frontline battling the contagion, Christian nurses have faced the situation with bravery, performing their duties with passion and leaving behind their children and families. They work for every one of us and give succor in the troublesome moments of our lives.

It’s high time that all Pakistanis stepped forward to appreciate and encourage their efforts and determination to fight Covid-19 because today — as in the past — Christians have played an important part in the medical field.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021
