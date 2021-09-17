X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously

Despite the launch of its Indonesian version six years ago there is still no action plan at the national level

Siktus Harson, Jakarta

Siktus Harson, Jakarta

Published: September 17, 2021 10:51 AM GMT

Updated: September 17, 2021 11:24 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

India’s top court drops case against Catholic priest

Sep 16, 2021
2

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
3

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
4

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
5

Lao Buddhists oppose Chinese-style Buddha statue

Sep 16, 2021
6

Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion

Sep 15, 2021
7

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar

Sep 15, 2021
8

Covid locks down two convents in the Philippines

Sep 17, 2021
9

Pakistani clerics oppose anti-forced conversion bill

Sep 16, 2021
10

Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan

Sep 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously

Indonesian activists from ECOTON (ecological observation and wetland conservation) prepare an installation made with used plastic collected from the river in Gresik on September 17, 2021, to raise public awareness of plastic waste in rivers and oceans. (Photo: Juni Kriswanto/AFP)

Indonesian Church leaders have been criticized for not taking Pope Francis’s monumental encyclical Laudato Si’ further than merely praising the pope’s profound concern.

Since the launching of its Indonesian version six years ago — translated by Franciscan Father Martin Harun — there have been sporadic discussions and actions taken related to the document but lacking an action plan at the national level.

Indonesian Catholics were confused with the latest inconsistencies in terms of action taken by several Church leaders, despite the encyclical being on stage for quite some time. People have expected a clear policy or unified response in the face of rising environmental degradation.

Indeed, many individual priests, nuns and laypeople are committed to environmental conservation, but somehow there is an urgent need for the Church as a community to respond to the pope’s appeal to make a bigger impact.

What a disgrace that some bishops — despite recognizing the importance of the papal document — ignore its principles when it comes to dealing with corporations or government policies.

While bishops have absolute authority over their respective ecclesiastical territories, they must have a unified response to address pressing issues such as environmental destruction that affects not only people in certain zones but the entire archipelago — even globally.

Environmental issues are signs of the times that Church leaders — locally and globally — have to respond to, collectively. Failure to acknowledge them will be catastrophic.

Ironically, Indonesian Church leaders do not stand on common ground when it comes to dealing with issues that affect land or forests, causing confusion among followers.

It was a joyful moment for Christians when Catholic priests in Manokwari-Sorong diocese in Papua cast their support behind Johny Kamuru, head of Sorong district in West Papua, who is engaged in a legal battle with palm oil firms. 

The official is being sued by three of four palm oil giants whose business licenses he annulled, suspending their operations on over 100,000 hectares of land owned by indigenous communities. He accused them of violating the rules, hence the land must be returned to the tribal people.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The priests said their action was part of the Church’s prophetic mission and to ground Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’ — on caring of mother earth as humanity’s common home — on Papuan soil.

Their action was crucial as it boosted the morale of the district leader — and other environmental activists — who could be doomed through political maneuvers.

Moreover, many Catholics saw a better side of the Church through such prophetic witness and hoped for more collective efforts from within it to save the earth.

However, such a move was at odds with the initiative of Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke early this year. The prelate was attacked by Catholics for signing a memorandum of understanding with palm oil firm PT Tunas Sawa Erma, a subsidiary of Korindo Group, a Korean-Indonesian joint venture.

The MoU ensures the company’s financial support of about 2.4 billion rupiah ($165,000) in three years for the archdiocese and an additional operating cost of around 1 billion rupiah.

Catholics in Papua, particularly in the archdiocese, fear this would propel further destruction of their forests. Greenpeace Indonesia reported last year that one of Korindo’s subsidiaries, Dongin Prabhawa, had destroyed 57,000 hectares of Papua’s rainforest.

Despite the archbishop defending his decision, saying that the money was needed to fund Church services and the construction of a seminary, Papuan Catholics called it a scandalous conspiracy with a company that has caused so much suffering among Papuans.

Most recently, environmental and rights activists attacked the bishop and priests of Ruteng Diocese in Catholic-majority Flores for signing a controversial MoU with local authorities on the development of integrated tourism projects in Labuan Bajo that could cause deforestation.

They were also slammed for having no words to stop the "Jurassic Park" project that could endanger the Komodo dragons, despite a warning from UNESCO. The activists, mostly Catholics, said that defending God’s creation in the face of unjust policies is the responsibility of the Church. By bowing to the authorities it is feared that the Church is turning a blind eye to policies that can jeopardize the environment.

The different reactions by Church leaders to projects that sacrifice local people and the environment is both embarrassing and raise concerns as to whether Indonesian Church leaders have understood Pope Francis’s message.

Is it possible that they are ignoring it? Hopefully not, but they have plenty of time to fix their failure in the next few years.

In May, Pope Francis launched a seven-year Laudato Si’ Action Platform to encourage all sectors of society to “work together to be able to create a more inclusive, fraternal, peaceful, and sustainable world.”

Through this platform, the pope wants everyone to overcome selfishness, indifference and irresponsible habits, respect creation and promote an eco-sustainable lifestyle and society.

According to a  2019 Forest Watch Indonesia report, Indonesia lost 1.4 million hectares of forest each year between 2013 and 2017 or roughly 7 million hectares in just five years.

Such destruction has brought Indonesia to a climate crisis, which could further deteriorate if no breakthrough is made. There is an urgent need for the Indonesian Church to respond to this situation by turning to Laudato Si'.

Archdioceses and dioceses must cooperate and develop unified measures, step up from small-scale awareness drives to national campaigns, stand rock-solid against forest and land destruction.

Church leaders and the laity in Indonesia are encouraged to be proactive in the planning and execution of concrete actions to save the environment from the damage being done.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations
'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations
Philippine cardinal in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Philippine cardinal in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Myanmar junta to put Suu Kyi on trial for corruption
Myanmar junta to put Suu Kyi on trial for corruption
Top Indonesian cop wants softer approach to protests
Top Indonesian cop wants softer approach to protests
Vietnamese nuns mark 75 years of indigenous order
Vietnamese nuns mark 75 years of indigenous order
Support Us

Latest News

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations
Sep 18, 2021
Public schools can display crucifix when decided democratically, court rules
Sep 18, 2021
Philippine cardinal in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Sep 18, 2021
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Crimes against India's Dalits, tribal people increased in pandemic
Sep 18, 2021
Christians decry profiling of faith leaders in central India
Sep 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Sep 17, 2021
People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state
Sep 17, 2021
Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges
Sep 17, 2021
Reach out to and touch people in misery
Sep 16, 2021

Features

Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Who is the greatest

“Who is the greatest?”
Epidemiologists and unexpected lessons

Epidemiologists and unexpected lessons
A synodal Church for the third millennium

A synodal Church for the third millennium
But what is Prayer

But what is Prayer?
The Spirit in the Assembly

The Spirit in the Assembly
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 19 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 19 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Lord Jesus teaches us to discover salvation in any suffering

Lord Jesus teaches us to discover salvation in any suffering

Make us aware that we are challenged by Jesus

Make us aware that we are challenged by Jesus
Saint Januarius | Saint of the Day

Saint Januarius | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.