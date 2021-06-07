X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Pakistan

TikToker apologizes for 'blasphemous' video in Pakistan

Jannat Mirza says she never intended to hurt anyone by wearing a silver cross on a chain

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: June 07, 2021 05:13 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino priest spearheads move to prevent Duterte dynasty

Jun 4, 2021
2

Philippine priest attacks 'evil' Duterte through verse

Jun 3, 2021
3

Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India

Jun 3, 2021
4

Indonesian archbishop survives 'two assassination bids'

Jun 3, 2021
5

Hong Kong Catholics to remember Tiananmen Square protesters

Jun 3, 2021
6

Lawyer wants to leave Pakistan after winning couple's freedom

Jun 5, 2021
7

Indonesian archbishop invites Pope Francis to Papua

Jun 4, 2021
8

Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste

Jun 4, 2021
9

Kidnapped Nigerian priest released after colleague's murder

Jun 5, 2021
10

Bangladesh arrests three for trafficking 1,500 women

Jun 3, 2021
Support UCA News
TikToker apologizes for 'blasphemous' video in Pakistan

Jannat Mirza says she never intended to hurt any religion or person. (Photo: TikTok)

Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza has apologized to Christians after being accused of blasphemy for insulting the Christian cross.

Mirza on June 5 apologized via a video posted on TikTok with a statement for her “Christian fans and friends” with a heart emoji and hashtag #Peace.

“I had received the chain in a PR package few days ago. I learned from the comments sections that it’s a sign of Christians. I immediately deleted all the videos and apologized to all on Instagram,” she stated.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It was never my intention to hurt any religion or person. I accept my mistake and apologize to you all. Inshallah [God willing] I will be alert next time.”

The video has been watched more than 725,900 times.

Christian activists in Lahore filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after Mirza uploaded several videos last week of her wearing a silver cross on a chain dangling from her waist. 

She should face the court, beg for forgiveness and then she may explore our Christian theology of forgiveness

Saleem Sylvester, one of the complainants, rejected her apology. “She should face the court, beg for forgiveness and then she may explore our Christian theology of forgiveness. This procedure must come on record,” he said. 

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan even though no one has ever been executed for it. According to the Lahore-based Center for Social Justice, 78 people were killed extrajudicially from 1987 to 2020 after allegations related to blasphemy and apostasy. Twenty-three of them were Christians.

Last week Lahore High Court acquitted a Christian couple arrested in 2013 for blasphemy. Shafqat Emmanuel and his wife Shagufta Kausar were on death row after being convicted of sending text messages insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Muslim TikTokers often insult Christians and their faith. Last year one apologized for using a derogatory term for her Christian maid. In 2019, another female TikTok user uploaded a music video of her walking barefoot on a rug depicting the Last Supper but later apologized.

Related News

Also Read

Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
Indian tribal people believe Covid vaccine can cause death
Indian tribal people believe Covid vaccine can cause death
Call for inquiry into custody death of Bangladeshi writer
Call for inquiry into custody death of Bangladeshi writer
Bangladeshi Catholics take up pope's green message
Bangladeshi Catholics take up pope's green message

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Christians struggle to check pandemic's spread in northeast India
Jun 7, 2021
Myanmar military strikes another church in Kayah state
Jun 7, 2021
Train tragedy kills 40 in Pakistan
Jun 7, 2021
Taliban demands 'remorse' from fearful Afghan interpreters
Jun 7, 2021
Church joins relief efforts for flood victims in Sri Lanka
Jun 7, 2021
Indonesia ramps up probe into Papuan pastor's death 
Jun 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Taking responsibility or leaving sinking ship?
Jun 7, 2021
Filipinos' belief in the Eucharist not evident in their lives
Jun 6, 2021
Christian persecution peaks amid impunity in pandemic-era India
Jun 3, 2021
China's new child policy means more babies but no freedom
Jun 2, 2021
Fake news alert for Pakistani Christians
Jun 1, 2021

Features

Children's Day celebrations for unborn babies in Vietnam
Jun 7, 2021
Young Catholics keep Laudato Si' alive in Timor-Leste
Jun 4, 2021
Singapore egg-freezing ban forces women to head overseas
Jun 4, 2021
More questions than answers over missing Thai activists
Jun 4, 2021
Reporting the news can bring sudden death in Pakistan
Jun 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What is an acolyte

What is an acolyte?
Bishops want EUs religious freedom office beefed up

Bishops want EU’s religious freedom office beefed up
Chilean bishops decry quickly adopted marriage for all

Chilean bishops decry quickly adopted "marriage for all"
On immigration Joe Biden passes the baton to Kamala Harris

On immigration, Joe Biden passes the baton to Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris to focus on migration while visiting Guatemala Mexico

Kamala Harris to focus on migration while visiting Guatemala, Mexico
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 7 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 7 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Monday of the Tenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to embrace suffering as part of our living out of our Christian responsibility

Lord, grant us the grace to embrace suffering as part of our living out of our Christian responsibility
Give us courage to raise voice against malevolent rulers

Give us courage to raise voice against malevolent rulers
Blessed Franz Jägerstätter | Saint of the Day

Blessed Franz Jägerstätter | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.