Thailand

Three Thai women nabbed for trafficking underage girls

Mother of one of the victims was among those who lured teenagers into prostitution

Foreign women are seen sitting inside a karaoke bar in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat during a police raid as part of a campaign against prostitution and human trafficking involving women and minors on Nov. 9, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: April 12, 2022 04:48 AM GMT

Updated: April 12, 2022 04:55 AM GMT

Three women in Saraburi and Chiang Rai provinces in northern Thailand have been charged with coaxing underage girls into providing sex services for money, police said.

One of the three women, who is 49, is the mother of one of the girls who were lured into prostitution and the woman participated in the crime by taking girls, including her daughter, to customers, according to the police’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division.

The three women allegedly took a share of between 300 baht and 500 baht (US$9-15) from every payment the girls received from customers.

The women were nabbed when police officers posing as customers contacted them asking for their help in providing underage girls for sexual services.

According to police, the three women lured the teenage girls into prostitution under false pretenses and three of the victims have been rescued from the scam.

The case has highlighted the dangers underprivileged girls and women face in Thailand, especially in rural areas where educational and job opportunities are both scarce.

Often parents decide to take such measures to pay back debts they have incurred from various purchases or gambling addiction

In some cases girls are also at the mercy of their parents who expect them to provide financially for their families even if that involves prostitution.

Over the years there have been numerous reported cases of parents selling sexual services by their underage daughters to customers.

Often parents decide to take such measures to pay back debts they have incurred from various purchases or gambling addiction.

However, far more commonly, underprivileged girls and women are tricked into working as prostitutes by others who promise them well-paying jobs only to entrap them in Thailand’s large underground sex industry.

In January, three men aged 27-33 were arrested in Yasothon province in northeastern Thailand on charges of luring a 16-year-old girl into selling herself for sex via Twitter.

The men arranged many customers for the girl and kept a share of the payments she received for themselves, police said.

Social workers have long been warning that girls and young women from disadvantaged backgrounds without proper educational attainment are at increased risk of being trafficked.

Traffickers largely target girls and young women from poor and rural backgrounds for work in the sex industry, according to Safe Child Thailand.

Migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia are also at great risk of being abused and exploited, experts say.

