X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Three more Italian sisters who died of Ebola on path to sainthood

The nuns were among more than 250 victims of the Ebola outbreak in Kikwit, Congo, in 1995

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 19, 2021 04:24 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Mar 16, 2021
2

Pope 'kneels on Myanmar streets' begging for end to violence

Mar 18, 2021
3

Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion

Mar 17, 2021
4

Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
5

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
6

India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption

Mar 18, 2021
7

Islamic radicals accused of attacking Hindu village in Bangladesh

Mar 18, 2021
8

South Korean bishops denounce bloodshed in Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
9

Christians asked to vote for secularism in eastern India

Mar 16, 2021
10

Malaysian police investigate anti-Christian threats

Mar 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Three more Italian sisters who died of Ebola on path to sainthood

Pope Francis holds a livestreamed weekly private audience in the library of the apostolic palace in the Vatican on March 17.(Photo: Vatican Media/AFP)

Less than a month after he recognized the "heroic virtues" of three Italian women religious who died caring for Ebola patients in Congo, Pope Francis did the same for three others who also contracted the disease and died in 1995.

The six members of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Poor were among the more than 250 victims of the Ebola outbreak in Kikwit, Congo, in 1995. All six sisters contracted Ebola while caring for others suffering from the virus.

At a meeting March 17 with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, the pope formally recognized that the other three sisters also lived the Christian virtues to a heroic degree. A miracle attributed to their intercession would be needed for their beatification.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The six sisters, natives of northern Italy, are buried near the cathedral in Kikwit as a sign of their service and devotion to the local people.

The three decrees signed by the pope in March concern:

-- Sister Annelvira Ossoli, a midwife and nurse elected superior of the African province of the sisters in 1992. When the sisters assigned to Kikwit began to get sick, she went to the town to help out. She died at the age of 58 on May 23, 1995, just a month after the first sister succumbed to the disease.

-- Sister Vitarosa Zorza began working in Africa in 1981. She, too, volunteered to go to Kikwit when the pandemic began. She died May 28, 1995, at the age of 51.

-- Sister Danielangela Sorti, a nurse, was working in Tumikia but volunteered to assist one of the sick sisters in Mosango. She contracted Ebola the first night and was transferred to Kikwit, where she died May 11, 1995, a month before her 48th birthday.

Pope Francis also signed four other decrees recognizing "heroic virtues," the Vatican said March 18:

-- Italian Archbishop Mercurio Maria Teresi of Monreale, who lived 1742-1805.

Related News

-- Spanish Father Cosme Muñoz Pérez, a diocesan priest and founder of the Daughters of the Patronage of St. Mary, who lived 1573-1636.

-- Spanish Father Salvador Valera Parra, a diocesan priest, who lived 1816-1889.

-- Conventual Franciscan Father Leone Veuthey, founder of the Crociata della Carità (Crusade of Charity), who was born in Switzerland in 1896 and died in Rome in 1974.

Also Read

Church's care extends to everyone, says Cardinal Farrell
Church's care extends to everyone, says Cardinal Farrell
Calendar chaos leaves Easter still on ecumenical agenda
Calendar chaos leaves Easter still on ecumenical agenda
Vatican calls time on priests celebrating Mass alone in basilica
Vatican calls time on priests celebrating Mass alone in basilica
Blessing of same-sex unions is illicit, says Vatican
Blessing of same-sex unions is illicit, says Vatican
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Letter from Rome: Our very human and evangelical pope
Cardinal says 'human fraternity' includes citizenship rights for all
Cardinal says 'human fraternity' includes citizenship rights for all

Latest News

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village
Mar 19, 2021
Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19
Mar 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021
India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption
Mar 18, 2021
That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021

Features

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan
Mar 19, 2021
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
Mar 19, 2021
Buddhist monks divided over Myanmar resistance movement
Mar 18, 2021
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Blessings and curses

Blessings and curses
Two German bishops resign over abuse report in Cologne

Two German bishops resign over abuse report in Cologne
The slow reception of Amoris laetitia

The slow reception of “Amoris laetitia”
The experience of life

The experience of life
Rediscovering Amoris laetitia during the Family Year

Rediscovering "Amoris laetitia" during the Family Year
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Lord, help me to listen to Your words with an open heart

Lord, help me to listen to Your words with an open heart
Teach us Lord to communicate your powerful words

Teach us Lord to communicate your powerful words
St. Cuthbert | Saint of the Day

St. Cuthbert | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.