News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Three killed in shooting at Jesuit university in Manila

Former Mindanao mayor Rose Furigay was the primary target of the killer motivated by political vendetta

A body bag is taken away from the scene after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24

A body bag is taken away from the scene after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24. (Photo: AFP)

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: July 25, 2022 09:24 AM GMT

Updated: July 25, 2022 09:30 AM GMT

A lone gunman opened fire at a law school graduation ceremony at a Jesuit-run university in the Philippines on July 24, killing three people.

Suspect Chao Tiao Yumol opened fire at former Lamitan City Mayor, Rose Furigay, who was at the Ateneo de Manila University campus in the capital for her daughter’s graduation ceremony.

Furigay, her executive assistant Victor Capistrano and a university security guard died at the scene.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Furigay’s daughter was also wounded together with a bystander outside the Arete building, the graduation venue.

Police said the victims were about to enter the building when the shooting occurred.

“The shooting happened an hour before the graduation at 4 pm. He [Yumol] was a determined assassin. We found two pistols when we overpowered him,” Police Brig. Gen. Remus Medina told reporters on July 24.

Medina said the suspect attempted to escape but was immediately arrested after a chase by police officers.

Reports also revealed that the suspect is a medical doctor who appeared to have a grudge against Furigay who had filed cyber libel charges against him.

Philippine authorities had suspended Yumol’s license preventing him from practicing medicine.

Furigay served three terms as mayor of Lamitan City, Basilan province in Mindanao region.

Ateneo de Manila University condemned the attack and also extended its condolences and prayers to the victims and their families.

“There is no acceptable reason for violence. We hope and pray that justice will be swiftly served,” Ateneo said in a statement.

“It has robbed the members of the Law School class of 2022 of what was supposed to be a joyous celebration,” Ateneo said in a statement.

The Jesuits also lauded the slain campus security guard, Jeneven Bandiala, killed while attempting to stop the assassin.

“Rest in peace... You are a true hero. Thank you for your service and for offering your life for the safety of the people you serve. I salute you,” Jesuit Father Ro Atilano wrote on Facebook.

The university said it is presently trying to help traumatized students and staff affected by the incident.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Southeast Asian MPs slam Myanmar executions Southeast Asian MPs slam Myanmar executions
Indian poor look with hope to their new president Indian poor look with hope to their new president
Sri Lanka's brutal assault on protestors, media condemned Sri Lanka's brutal assault on protestors, media condemned
Indonesian prelate amends statement on Komodo Park Indonesian prelate amends statement on Komodo Park
Three killed in shooting at Jesuit university in Manila Three killed in shooting at Jesuit university in Manila
101 baptisms mark Beijing cathedral's reopening 101 baptisms mark Beijing cathedral's reopening
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Act in love to whoever it may be in whatever religion

Act in love to whoever it may be, in whatever religion

A Christian Brother's reflection to help us understand that solutions to knotty situations about religion can be found in love, never with alienation

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.