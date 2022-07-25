Three killed in shooting at Jesuit university in Manila

Former Mindanao mayor Rose Furigay was the primary target of the killer motivated by political vendetta

A body bag is taken away from the scene after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24. (Photo: AFP)

A lone gunman opened fire at a law school graduation ceremony at a Jesuit-run university in the Philippines on July 24, killing three people.

Suspect Chao Tiao Yumol opened fire at former Lamitan City Mayor, Rose Furigay, who was at the Ateneo de Manila University campus in the capital for her daughter’s graduation ceremony.

Furigay, her executive assistant Victor Capistrano and a university security guard died at the scene.

Furigay’s daughter was also wounded together with a bystander outside the Arete building, the graduation venue.

Police said the victims were about to enter the building when the shooting occurred.

“The shooting happened an hour before the graduation at 4 pm. He [Yumol] was a determined assassin. We found two pistols when we overpowered him,” Police Brig. Gen. Remus Medina told reporters on July 24.

Medina said the suspect attempted to escape but was immediately arrested after a chase by police officers.

Reports also revealed that the suspect is a medical doctor who appeared to have a grudge against Furigay who had filed cyber libel charges against him.

Philippine authorities had suspended Yumol’s license preventing him from practicing medicine.

Furigay served three terms as mayor of Lamitan City, Basilan province in Mindanao region.

Ateneo de Manila University condemned the attack and also extended its condolences and prayers to the victims and their families.

“There is no acceptable reason for violence. We hope and pray that justice will be swiftly served,” Ateneo said in a statement.

“It has robbed the members of the Law School class of 2022 of what was supposed to be a joyous celebration,” Ateneo said in a statement.

The Jesuits also lauded the slain campus security guard, Jeneven Bandiala, killed while attempting to stop the assassin.

“Rest in peace... You are a true hero. Thank you for your service and for offering your life for the safety of the people you serve. I salute you,” Jesuit Father Ro Atilano wrote on Facebook.

The university said it is presently trying to help traumatized students and staff affected by the incident.

Latest News