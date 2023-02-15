News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
Three held for arson attack on Indian Protestant church

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Madhya Pradesh state was burnt from the inside causing major damage

Indian Christians hold placards during a protest outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral following recent attacks on churches, in New Delhi on Feb. 5, 2015. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 15, 2023 12:11 PM GMT

Updated: February 15, 2023 12:13 PM GMT

Christians in the central Indian Madhya Pradesh state are relieved after police arrested three suspects for a recent arson attack on a Protestant Church.

“The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody,” Mahendra Singh Chouhan, a senior police official told UCA News on Feb.15, a day after the arrests.

The arrested persons are identified as Avneesh Pandey, Shiv Kumar, and Akash Tiwari who are all in their early twenties. They allegedly set on fire the Evangelical Lutheran Church under the Kesla police station in the Narmadapuram district in central India. 

Christians came to know about the attack on Feb. 12 when they arrived for the Sunday prayers.

Pastor Mahesh Kumre of the Evangelical Lutheran Church lauded the police for their prompt action.

“I am happy that in this case police acted swiftly and arrested the youths,” Pastor Kumre told UCA News on Feb. 15.

“Police have returned the church key and told us to clean it,” the pastor said, adding, “We will soon start our services.”

The six-year-old church with a seating capacity of 1,000 people was burnt from the inside, which resulted in damage to the Bible, prayer books, chairs, and carpets.

The arsonists erased a slogan praising Jesus on the wall and inscribed the name of their Hindu lord Ram in place of it.

Dennis Jonathan, a Christian leader, however, was not satisfied with the police action.

“The arrested persons are charged with hurting religious sentiments, a minor penal provision so that they can easily come out of prison,” Jonathan said.

He said the arson may be aimed at dividing people into religious lines as the state is going to polls at the end of the year.

“We should not fall into such a trap,” Jonathan cautioned while appealing to Christians to maintain peace.

Christians make up 0.29 percent of Madhya Pradesh’s 72 million population.

The police suspect that the accused are behind two other incidents of burning the  Bible in a Catholic church and an Evangelical church in Itarsi town, a major railway junction in Narmadapuram district in January.

The accused have admitted to targeting the two churches to avenge the alleged burning of the Hindu epic Ramcharitamanas in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state by members of a Hindu caste organization because it contained objectionable comments about Dalits or former untouchables in India.

Police have traced the suspects' links in Uttar Pradesh and are trying to find if they were part of an organized group, said a police official who did not want to be named.

