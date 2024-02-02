Three China bishops, approved by pope, ordained

Catholics in China welcomed three new bishops who were ordained with the approval of the Vatican and the communist government within a week
Updated: February 02, 2024 11:07 AM GMT
Within a week, three new Catholic bishops have been ordained in China with approval of the Vatican and the state. More than 400 people attended the ordination ceremony of Bishop Peter Wu Yishun of Northern Fujian at Chengguan Catholic Church in Nanping City in Fujian province on Wednesday.
The ordination of 60-year-old Wu came two days after 53 year old Father Anthony Sun Venjun was ordained as bishop of Weifang in Shandong province on Jan. 29 and Father Thaddeus Wang Yuesheng as the new bishop of Zhengzhou in the province of Henan on Jan. 25.
Nine bishops have been ordained in the communist nation with the approval of the Vatican and the state since the 2018 Sino-Vatican agreement. The Vatican has also recognized several bishops ordained earlier without a papal mandate.
There had been no “illegitimate” bishop ordinations in China since the deal was signed. The deal, renewed in 2020 and 2022, is expected to be renewed again in October.
Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing, the president of state-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, ordains Bishop Peter Wu Yishun of Northern Fujian at Chengguan Catholic Church in Jianyang, Nanping City on Jan. 31. (Photo: Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China)
Christian leaders have dismissed allegations of religious conversions by a politician in Chhattisgarh state of central India. Tribal leader Vishnu Sai from pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party who became the new chief minister in December made a scathing attack on Christians during a gathering in the state capital Raipur last Sunday.
Sai accused Christian missionaries of converting poor people through their charitable works in the education and health sectors. Father Sebastian Poomattam, vicar-general of the Raipur archdiocese said the chief minister's statement is baseless, absurd and disappointing.
A tribal villager carries food grains to sell at a local market in Chhattisgarh state. Christian missionaries provide education and healthcare services to tribal people in remote areas in the state. (Photo: AFP)
The priest regretted that Sai who studied in a missionary school and continues to practice his religion could make such a fabricated statement. Chhattisgarh has seen a surge in violence against Christians after the Hindu-nationalist BJP came to power in 2014.
It is among 11 states that enacted strict anti-conversion laws, which are exploited to harass and arrest Christians on false charges. In November 2022, about 450 Christians fled their houses after violence and social boycott was instigated by Hindu hardliners.
Pastors from Protestant and independent churches in Pakistan have courted controversy for allowing political leaders to use their pulpits to woo Christian voters ahead of a general election.
Critics say such moves could lead to division in the tiny minority group as the Muslim-majority nation is to elect members of national and provincial assemblies on Feb. 8. Last Sunday, rights activist and lawyer, Jibran Nasir, a Muslim and independent candidate from Karachi addressed a congregation after prayers at Unity Methodist Church.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (right) and Pastor Anwar Fazal (center) address a Jan. 6 press conference in the Eternal Life Church in Lahore. (Photo supplied)
Last month, Pastor Ghazala Shafique of the Church of Pakistan accompanied Nasir as he carried out similar campaigns in three churches of Karachi. Church of Pakistan Bishop Nadeem Kamran distanced himself from the electioneering in churches and regretted that such moves show the lack of unity among Christians.
Earlier in January, the independent Eternal Life Church of Lahore allowed leaders from two major parties – Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League – to address the congregation.
Christians and non-Christians have paid tributes to an American Holy Cross missionary priest Frank Quinlivan who served in Bangladesh for decades and promoted education and social development among marginalized groups.
Quinlivan died in a private hospital in the capital Dhaka last Sunday at the age of 81 after suffering from old age ailments. Born in Chicago in the United States in 1943, Quinlivan was ordained a priest in 1970.
American Holy Cross missionary priest Frank Quinlivan served in Bangladesh for more than three decades (Photo: Holy Cross Congregation)
He came to Bangladesh in 1979 and served as a pastor in various parishes for decades. He is credited for supporting the education and career development of hundreds of students from impoverished families.
Among other roles, he served as the superior of Holy Cross priests in Bangladesh from 2006 to 2012. Thousands of people flocked to pay last respects to Quinlivan before his burial in Holy Cross cemetery in Gazipur district near capital Dhaka on Monday.
Seoul Archdiocese in South Korea has banned a Catholic spirituality group and revoked permission for publishing books citing doctrinal errors.
Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick banned the “God's Will Spiritual Research Society” from holding future gatherings and revoked the license for more than ten books through a decree last Thursday. Chung said the move was based on the opinion reached by the Committee on the Doctrine of the Faith of the Korean Bishops’ Conference.
Luisa Piccarreta (1865-1947) was an Italian Catholic mystic and author known for her spiritual exercises centered on union with the will of God. (Photo: Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton, Canada)
Chung said the books’ “content and form contain a number of dogmatic and spiritual errors that are inconsistent with or even contrary to the Bible and the traditional teachings of the [Catholic] Church."
The banned spiritual group is based on the works of Luisa Piccarreta, an Italian Catholic mystic and author. Her writings had courted controversy for defying Catholic doctrines and making defamatory claims such as considering herself “the eldest daughter” of the will of God who opens “a new era” of salvation.
A new report has revealed how China’s communist regime has increasingly taken control of the island’s religions, including the Catholic Church.
The report titled Hostile Takeover: The CCP and Hong Kong’s Religious Communities, was presented at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. It was followed by a panel discussion on religious freedom in Hong Kong.
The report titled Hostile Takeover: The CCP and Hong Kong’s Religious Communities detailing the collapse of religious freedom in Hong Kong was released in Washington D.C. on Jan. 30. (Photo: X)
The speakers detailed the steady deterioration of religious freedom with the Chinese Communist Party pressuring religious people and institutions in Hong Kong. The report underlined the warning signs of what is to come including Beijing’s "sinicization" of religion, the use of religious education for indoctrination, the intimidation of clergy, self-censorship, and direct attacks on all religions and their followers.
It also pointed out that the freedom of religion guaranteed to Hong Kongers under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework is being systematically broken along with other basic rights and freedoms.
A youth group in Indonesia has held the premiere of a film on the legacy of German Catholic missionary nun who is hailed for her services to leprosy patients.
The film —Memoir of the Service of an Apostle for Marginalized People — premiered at St. Damian Rehabilitation Center for Disabled and Leprosy in Manggarai Regency under Ruteng diocese last Thursday.
A poster of the film on German-born Sister Virgula Maria Schmitt of the Congregation for Servants of the Holy Spirit. (Photo: Supplied)
The film is based on the life of Sister Virgula Maria Schmitt of the Congregation for Servants of the Holy Spirit and the leprosy rehabilitation center she founded in 1965. The foundation she established currently operates in 46 nations. The film’s producers said its unusual title was meant to convey that people with disabilities and leprosy are not abnormal as falsely perceived by society, but are independent, creative, and hard-working.
Sister Virgula, who died in 2022 in Netherlands, was saddened by the plight of a leprosy patient whose family abandoned him in a forest in 1965 and dedicated herself to serve them.
Catholics in Vietnam have welcomed Archbishop Maek Zalewski, the Vatican's first resident representative to Vietnam in nearly 50 years, on Wednesday.
Sixteen bishops and many priests, religious and seminarians greeted Zalewski at Archbishop’s House in the national capital Hanoi. The papal envoy is expected to work from a hotel room in capital Hanoi while his official residence is finalized.
Vietnam bishops welcome Archbishop Marek Zalewski at Hanoi Archbishop’s House on Jan. 31. (Photo courtesy of tonggiaophanhanoi.org)
Many people appealed via social media to the communist government to return an old church building that was used by apostolic delegates from 1951 to 1959. The building next to the Hanoi Archbishop’s House was confiscated by the government and is now used as a public library.
Archbishop Henri Lemaitre was the last Apostolic delegate, who was expelled from South Vietnam in 1975 following the communist takeover and unification of Vietnam. The Holy See and the Southeast Asian country have not had diplomatic relations since then.
Journalists and activists in the Philippines have expressed dismay as major television channel CNN Philippines announced closing of operations due to financial setbacks. CNN Philippines President Benjamin Ramos announced the closure on Monday.
The closure of the English-language outlet comes some three years after another major broadcast channel ABS-CBN shut down operations in December 2020. The channel managed by Nine Media Corporation started operations on March 16, 2015. It reportedly incurred losses of over 5 billion pesos or close to 88.5 million US dollars.
CNN Philippines will stop operations from Jan. 31 due to 'significant financial losses.' (Photo: Jam Sta Rosa/AFP)
Journalists and rights activists say the closure is the latest blow to democratic space in a nation that is ranked one of the world's most dangerous places to be a journalist.
In 2020, ABS-CBN media network, was padlocked after it failed to renew its franchise due to an alleged dispute between the company and the administration of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. The administration also attempted to shut down Rappler news site founded by Nobel Prize-laurate journalist Maria Ressa.
Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha launched his appeal against a 27-year sentence for treason and attempt to stage a color revolution on Tuesday.
The court trial was held amid tight security and a ban on journalists.
Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), greets the media at his home before going to Phnom Penh Municipal Court for his treason trial in Phnom Penh on Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
The leader of the now-dissolved CNRP or Cambodian National Rescue Party was charged in September 2017 for colluding with a foreign power after a video showed him talking with supporters about his strategy to win power with the help of experts from the United States.
He was convicted and sentenced in March. His arrest also followed widespread anti-government demonstrations amid claims the 2013 election, in which the CNRP was expected to win popular votes, was widely rigged.
The CNRP was banned, enabling the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party to win an overwhelming majority in the national elections in 2018 and 2023.
In August, Prime Minister Hun Sen transferred power to his eldest son, Hun Manet.
