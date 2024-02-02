Three China bishops, approved by pope, ordained

Christian leaders have dismissed allegations of religious conversions by a politician in Chhattisgarh state of central India. Tribal leader Vishnu Sai from pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party who became the new chief minister in December made a scathing attack on Christians during a gathering in the state capital Raipur last Sunday.

Sai accused Christian missionaries of converting poor people through their charitable works in the education and health sectors. Father Sebastian Poomattam, vicar-general of the Raipur archdiocese said the chief minister's statement is baseless, absurd and disappointing.

A tribal villager carries food grains to sell at a local market in Chhattisgarh state. Christian missionaries provide education and healthcare services to tribal people in remote areas in the state. (Photo: AFP)

The priest regretted that Sai who studied in a missionary school and continues to practice his religion could make such a fabricated statement. Chhattisgarh has seen a surge in violence against Christians after the Hindu-nationalist BJP came to power in 2014.

It is among 11 states that enacted strict anti-conversion laws, which are exploited to harass and arrest Christians on false charges. In November 2022, about 450 Christians fled their houses after violence and social boycott was instigated by Hindu hardliners.

Pastors from Protestant and independent churches in Pakistan have courted controversy for allowing political leaders to use their pulpits to woo Christian voters ahead of a general election.

Critics say such moves could lead to division in the tiny minority group as the Muslim-majority nation is to elect members of national and provincial assemblies on Feb. 8. Last Sunday, rights activist and lawyer, Jibran Nasir, a Muslim and independent candidate from Karachi addressed a congregation after prayers at Unity Methodist Church.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (right) and Pastor Anwar Fazal (center) address a Jan. 6 press conference in the Eternal Life Church in Lahore. (Photo supplied)

Last month, Pastor Ghazala Shafique of the Church of Pakistan accompanied Nasir as he carried out similar campaigns in three churches of Karachi. Church of Pakistan Bishop Nadeem Kamran distanced himself from the electioneering in churches and regretted that such moves show the lack of unity among Christians.

Earlier in January, the independent Eternal Life Church of Lahore allowed leaders from two major parties – Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League – to address the congregation.

Christians and non-Christians have paid tributes to an American Holy Cross missionary priest Frank Quinlivan who served in Bangladesh for decades and promoted education and social development among marginalized groups.

Quinlivan died in a private hospital in the capital Dhaka last Sunday at the age of 81 after suffering from old age ailments. Born in Chicago in the United States in 1943, Quinlivan was ordained a priest in 1970.

American Holy Cross missionary priest Frank Quinlivan served in Bangladesh for more than three decades (Photo: Holy Cross Congregation)

He came to Bangladesh in 1979 and served as a pastor in various parishes for decades. He is credited for supporting the education and career development of hundreds of students from impoverished families.

Among other roles, he served as the superior of Holy Cross priests in Bangladesh from 2006 to 2012. Thousands of people flocked to pay last respects to Quinlivan before his burial in Holy Cross cemetery in Gazipur district near capital Dhaka on Monday.

Seoul Archdiocese in South Korea has banned a Catholic spirituality group and revoked permission for publishing books citing doctrinal errors.

Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick banned the “God's Will Spiritual Research Society” from holding future gatherings and revoked the license for more than ten books through a decree last Thursday. Chung said the move was based on the opinion reached by the Committee on the Doctrine of the Faith of the Korean Bishops’ Conference.

Luisa Piccarreta (1865-1947) was an Italian Catholic mystic and author known for her spiritual exercises centered on union with the will of God. (Photo: Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton, Canada)

Chung said the books’ “content and form contain a number of dogmatic and spiritual errors that are inconsistent with or even contrary to the Bible and the traditional teachings of the [Catholic] Church."

The banned spiritual group is based on the works of Luisa Piccarreta, an Italian Catholic mystic and author. Her writings had courted controversy for defying Catholic doctrines and making defamatory claims such as considering herself “the eldest daughter” of the will of God who opens “a new era” of salvation.

A new report has revealed how China’s communist regime has increasingly taken control of the island’s religions, including the Catholic Church.