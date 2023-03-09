News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Three arrested for 'sushi terrorism' pranks in Japan

Police accuse young trio of obstructing business at major restaurant chain by making viral footage of their unsavory antics

This picture shows plates of sushi on a conveyor belt at a sushi chain restaurant in Tokyo on Feb. 3

This picture shows plates of sushi on a conveyor belt at a sushi chain restaurant in Tokyo on Feb. 3. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tokyo

By AFP, Tokyo

Published: March 09, 2023 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: March 09, 2023 05:33 AM GMT

Three people have been arrested in Japan over unhygienic pranks at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant after footage of their antics -- dubbed "sushi terrorism" -- sparked outrage online.

Police accused the young trio of seeking to obstruct business at major restaurant chain Kura Sushi, which was bombarded with customer complaints after the video went viral.

The clip shows one member of the group grabbing a piece of sushi from a plate as it passes, shoving the whole morsel into their mouth and then drinking soy sauce directly from a communal bottle.

Similar videos filmed at different chains surfaced last month on platforms including Twitter and TikTok, with some apparently weeks or even years old.

Other unsavoury pranks included customers touching moving pieces of sushi with a freshly licked finger, or sucking the rim of a teacup before placing it back on a shelf.

Local police told AFP on Thursday that three people from the central Aichi region had been arrested.

A police spokesman said 21-year-old Ryoga Yoshino and an unnamed 15-year-old girl were arrested Wednesday, while the group's third member, a 19-year-old man whose identity was also withheld, was collared last month.

The arrests are believed to be the first in the saga which caused an uproar in Japan, a country with famously high standards of cleanliness.

The group's antics forced employees at Kura Sushi to perform emergency cleaning, "making normal business operations difficult," the police spokesman added.

While no charges have yet been filed, "forcible obstruction of business" can involve stiff penalties under Japanese law -- including a potential three-year prison term.

The company that operates Kura Sushi, which has nearly 500 outlets in Japan, welcomed the arrests in a statement.

"We sincerely hope the arrests will spread awareness in society that these pranks, which fundamentally undermine our system based on a relationship of trust with customers, are a crime, and that there will be no copycat acts in future," the firm said.

Among other chains affected by the series of incidents is Sushiro, which saw its stocks plummet last month after a video showed an apparently teenaged customer licking the top of a shared soy sauce bottle at one of its shops.

"This is sickening," one Japanese Twitter user wrote in response at the time, with another adding: "I can't go to conveyor belt sushi restaurants anymore."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

HK bishop to visit Beijing seeking exchanges, interaction HK bishop to visit Beijing seeking exchanges, interaction
Philippines prison ministry to beef up activities Philippines prison ministry to beef up activities
Korean Catholics seek more counseling to curb suicides Korean Catholics seek more counseling to curb suicides
Two pastors arrested over alleged conversion in India Two pastors arrested over alleged conversion in India
Plot suspected in sex claims against Indian school principal Plot suspected in sex claims against Indian school principal
Myanmar Church speaks out against rare earth mining Myanmar Church speaks out against rare earth mining
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Taungngu

Diocese of Taungngu

Taungngu Diocese is, in the middle part of Myanmar and the area of the diocese is 49,600 square

Read more
Diocese of Jinzhou

Diocese of Jinzhou

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities of Jingzhou, Tianmen, Xiantao, Honghu,

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose Occidental Mindoro

Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose Occidental Mindoro

In a land area of 5,879 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Occidental Mindoro with

Read more
Diocese of Pekhon

Diocese of Pekhon

Pekhon diocese is situated in the southern part of Shan State, in eastern Myanmar.There are five townships in the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.