Threats of violence against Christians continue to rise in India

Rights group, Human Rights Focus Pakistan, has expressed concerns over the safety of a Christian man falsely accused of committing blasphemy. The group issued a statement on Tuesday demanding protection and justice for Younas Masih and his family.

68-year-old Masih was accused of blasphemy after allegedly defiling a Quran in the Khurrianwala area of Faisalabad in Punjab province on Feb. 10. The group investigated the case and found the accusation by a Muslim couple was fake. It stemmed from a personal grudge and dispute between the two families.

Christians protest in Karachi, in Pakistan on Aug. 19, 2023 three days after churches were attacked and vandalized by a Muslim mob in Jaranwala, in Punjab province. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Masih was arrested after a case was filed, but he was later released after police found the charges baseless. However, a mob followed Masih to the police station and demonstrated outside it. He and his family went into hiding fearing mob attacks.

Blasphemy is a serious criminal offense in Pakistan that warrants life and death sentences. Rights groups say the controversial law is often exploited to target religious minorities including Christians.

Four top Buddhist prelates in Sri Lanka have criticized a government plan to sell key state-owned enterprises to foreign entities. They warned the move could trigger social, economic, and political instability in the island nation.

The government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe is aiming to raise 3 to 4 biillion US dollar via the sale of some state-owned enterprises to boost foreign reserves, accelerate economic growth, and address the ongoing economic crisis.

Ceylon Electricity Board trade union activists hold placards during a protest in Colombo on Nov. 1, 2023, to condemn a hike in electricity tariffs, taxes and moves to restructure the state-owned electricity utility. (Photo: AFP)

Opposition parties and trade unions have opposed the plan. In a letter to the president last Sunday, four chief Buddhist prelates warned that selling state institutions including Sri Lanka Telecom and the Ceylon Electricity Board under the guise of restructuring “could harm public welfare and national security.”

Rights activists called the proposed sell-off a “dangerous decision.” Sri Lanka is struggling to recover from the worst economic crisis in its history that triggered massive nationwide protests in 2022.

Church officials and activists in Indonesia called for changes in election rules as the election officials were not able to overcome fatigue following the recent general election. The Indonesian health ministry said 84 officials died while 4,567 persons needed medical treatment in eight days following the election held on a single day across the archipelago nation.

More than 200 million Indonesians flocked to polling stations to choose a new president and vice president, a parliament, and lawmakers among 20,000 administrative posts. More than 10,000 candidates from 18 parties contested in the 580-member national parliament.

Poll officers in East Nusa Tenggara province count votes after the Feb. 14 elections. (Photo: supplied)

Each voter had to cast five ballots to mark his choice. Reports say the polls were clubbed together to save the nation’s money.

Indonesia’s election norms require vote recapitulation to be completed within 12 hours after elections and can be extended for another 12 hours in case of emergency. Some 500 poll officials had died after the previous election held in 2019.

Catholic experts in South Korea called on the Catholic Church to consider the possibility of changing to a hybrid church that utilizes both online and offline services in a post-COVID situation.

The suggestion was made in a Pastoral White Paper of the Catholic Church in Korea by the Korean Catholic Pastoral Institute of the national bishops' conference. The paper was published based on a survey, which aimed to understand the changes and perceptions among Catholics after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pastors wearing face masks sit among empty benches during an online Christmas service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul on Dec. 25, 2020, amid precautions due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

Several experts jointly wrote the white paper, each composing sections of it on religion, liturgy, theology, and pastoral care. South Korea had around 30.6 million Covid-19 cases and 34,093 deaths due to the virus.

Korean Church reported a significant drop in church attendance following the pandemic and a consequent decline in public participation in Church activities.

Philippine Catholic Church’s social service arm Caritas has expressed doubts over the land reform program of President Marcos administration that promises to redistribute private and public agricultural land to landless tillers.