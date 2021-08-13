X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Thousands urged to evacuate as heavy rain batters Japan

Weather agency warns of 'grave disaster' as downpours threaten to bring floods and landslides

AFP, Tokyo

AFP, Tokyo

Published: August 13, 2021 05:24 AM GMT

Updated: August 13, 2021 05:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Aug 10, 2021
2

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order

Aug 10, 2021
3

Cambodia denies rights abuses due to dam

Aug 12, 2021
4

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia

Aug 10, 2021
5

China arrests leaders of Evangelical church demolished in 2018

Aug 10, 2021
6

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers

Aug 11, 2021
7

India's long walk to Olympic glory

Aug 10, 2021
8

Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities

Aug 11, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics seek St. Anthony's intervention over Covid

Aug 11, 2021
10

Indonesia deports more than 100 Timor-Leste citizens

Aug 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Thousands urged to evacuate as heavy rain batters Japan

Many pumps drain the swollen river water in Kurume City, Fukuoka prefecture, western Japan, on Aug. 13. (Photo: AFP)

Tens of thousands of people were urged to evacuate on Aug. 13 as "unprecedented" levels of torrential rain hit western Japan, raising the risk of floods and landslides, the weather agency said.

The downpours are forecast to continue for several days over a large swathe of the country, from the northern Tohoku region to Kyushu in the south.

"There is a possibility that a grave disaster will occur" in the coming days, a Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official told an emergency news conference shown live on public broadcaster NHK.

In Unzen city in southern Nagasaki prefecture, two houses were hit by a landslide with one woman in her 50s feared dead, a local official told AFP.

The heaviest rain was in Hiroshima prefecture, where non-compulsory evacuation orders were issued to at least 69,500 people and the top flood alert announced.

In the city of Hiroshima, "we have issued a special heavy rain warning. This is a level of heavy rain that we have never experienced before", the JMA said in a statement.

The Land Ministry warned that water levels are extremely high in three rivers

The agency official also called the rain in some areas "unprecedented".

The Land Ministry warned that water levels are extremely high in three rivers — two running through the Hiroshima region, and one in southern Kumamoto.

Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

Downpours last month caused a devastating landslide in the central resort town of Atami that killed at least 21 people.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

And in 2018 more than 200 people died as floods inundated western Japan during the country's annual rainy season.

On Friday, the JMA said that in the 24 hours from 6am on Aug. 13, some 300 millimetres of rain is expected in the northern part of Kyushu, with 200-250 millimetres forecast in many other parts of the country.

Also Read

China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Hong Kong teachers' union disbands under 'huge pressure'
Hong Kong teachers' union disbands under 'huge pressure'
Japanese Catholics urged to pray for Myanmar
Japanese Catholics urged to pray for Myanmar
Korean Catholics welcome rejection of island's airport plan
Korean Catholics welcome rejection of island's airport plan
Hong Kong set to adopt China's anti-sanctions law
Hong Kong set to adopt China's anti-sanctions law

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Minorities an easy target in Asia
Aug 13, 2021
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
South Korean sailor found dead after alleged sexual abuse
Aug 13, 2021
Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya
Aug 13, 2021
India needs to clean up its politics
Aug 13, 2021
Myanmar bishop who welcomed back Jesuits dies at 77
Aug 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India needs to clean up its politics
Aug 13, 2021
Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship
Aug 13, 2021
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Aug 12, 2021
Do former religious deserve such discrimination?
Aug 12, 2021
Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021

Features

Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
Aug 12, 2021
After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
Aug 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Lectors at the Eucharist A Special Skill Set

Lectors at the Eucharist: A Special Skill Set?
Hey you stop being so critical

Hey you, stop being so critical!
Why dont they listen

Why don’t they listen?
Catholic women are still relegated to second class

Catholic women are still relegated to second class
The climate emergency Part 2

The climate emergency (Part 2)
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Father, by Your grace, may we always walk the pathway of life free from sin

Father, by Your grace, may we always walk the pathway of life free from sin
O God, remove the concentration camps of the world

O God, remove the concentration camps of the world
Saint Maximilian Mary Kolbe | Saint of the Day

Saint Maximilian Mary Kolbe | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.