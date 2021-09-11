X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Thousands sign petition to protect religious freedom in Indonesia

The nation must learn the value of diversity and accept it wisely, says one of the initiators of the online petition

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: September 11, 2021 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: September 11, 2021 04:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
2

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
3

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
4

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
5

Christian help for Hindu victims of Pakistan temple attack

Sep 7, 2021
6

Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank

Sep 7, 2021
7

Cambodian Catholics join Buddhists for Season of Creation

Sep 10, 2021
8

Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers

Sep 10, 2021
9

Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan

Sep 9, 2021
10

Philippine health workers threaten to quit

Sep 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Thousands sign petition to protect religious freedom in Indonesia

Indonesia's minority Ahmadi Muslim community during prayers at the al-Hidayah mosque in Jakarta in January 2015. (Photo: AFP)

Catholics were among thousands who signed an online petition calling on the Indonesian government to protect religious freedom after last week’s attack on an Ahmadi mosque in West Kalimantan province.

Initiated by a group of concerned people, among them Jesuit Father Franciscus Xaverius Mudji Sutrisno, a professor at the Jakarta-based Driyarkara School of Philosophy, and Catholic actress and television host Olga Lydia, the petition has so far been signed by more than 6,100 people since it was posted on Change.org on Sept. 5.

“One of the most basic rights is freedom of religion and belief and freedom of worship. The state must protect all religious activities as long as they do not harm others,” Lydia told UCA News on Sept. 10.

Indonesia as a nation must learn the value of diversity and accept it wisely, she said.

Andreas Harsono, an Indonesian researcher for Human Rights Watch who signed the petition, said the government must revoke the 2008 joint ministerial decree banning the Ahmadiya community from disseminating their beliefs and teachings.

Ahmadi Muslims are often targeted by other Muslims in Indonesia as they are considered blasphemous for believing that Muhammad is not the last prophet.

Police have arrested 21 suspects so far. Among them, three people were said to be masterminds while the rest had carried out the attack

“Sooner or later, the government must also revoke the article on blasphemy if they do not want it to be politicized,” Harsono said.

Meanwhile, police have named 22 people, including a teenager, as suspects behind the attack on the Miftahul Huda Mosque and the burning of a nearby building belonging to the sect in Sintang district on Sept. 3.

Police have arrested 21 suspects so far. Among them, three people were said to be masterminds while the rest had carried out the attack.

The petition claims that local authorities sealed the mosque on Aug. 14 prior to the attack and later issued a decree banning Ahmadi activities.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Police personnel in riot gear and holding shields were present at the time of the incident but remained unmoved.

“We demand a legal process for all those involved in the incident, a revocation of the local authorities’ decree and dismissal of the district police head,” the petitioners said.

They also urged President Joko Widodo “to properly perform his constitutional duty, which is to protect freedom of religion and belief and freedom of worship."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs
Vietnam medical workers warned not to quit jobs
Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers
Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Cambodian Catholics join Buddhists for Season of Creation
Cambodian Catholics join Buddhists for Season of Creation
Support Us

Latest News

Pope meets unusual pilgrim with message of hope for refugees
Sep 11, 2021
Use Gospel as a guide, not an ideology, pope tells Claretians
Sep 11, 2021
Chaplains recount ministry during 9/11 terror attacks in New York
Sep 11, 2021
Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Sep 11, 2021
9/11 anniversary renews call for Franciscan priest's sainthood
Sep 11, 2021
Book tells story of Indian Jesuit who died in custody
Sep 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021
Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021

Features

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Sep 11, 2021
Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Early in September New York City

Early in September, New York City
Translating Laudato si into concrete action

Translating “Laudato si’” into concrete action
Like master like disciple

Like master, like disciple...

Theologys invisible hand

Theology’s invisible hand
Valuing human life

Valuing human life
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday September 11 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday September 11 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word

Lord, may my faith be founded on Your Word
King of the ages, rule over our age

King of the ages, rule over our age
Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

Saint John Gabriel Perboyre | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.