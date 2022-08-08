News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Thousands pledge to defy India's Eastern Rite synod

Laity, priests and nuns from the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church have pledged to stick to the traditional Mass

Thousands pledge to defy India's Eastern Rite synod

Representatives of clergy and laity of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly light a decorated candle marking the opening of a gathering of some 40,000 people inside a stadium in Kerala’s Kochi city on Aug. 7. The gathering pledged to defy their Eastern Rite Church’s synod in a long-running liturgical dispute. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 08, 2022 08:55 AM GMT

Updated: August 08, 2022 12:34 PM GMT

The liturgical dispute in the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church seems to have deepened with the laity along with priests and nuns of an archdiocese pledging to stick to their demand for celebrating Holy Mass with the priest facing the congregation.

More than 40,000 Catholics representing around 360 parishes of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese gathered at a large stadium in Kochi on Aug. 7 in open defiance of the liturgical formula mandated by the supreme synod of the church, according to which the Mass celebrant turns to the altar during the Eucharistic prayer.

Their action comes a week after the Vatican appointed Archbishop Andrews Thazhath as the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese on July 30 after removing Archbishop Antony Kariyil as its metropolitan vicar.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Archbishop Kariyil was told to resign after he failed to adopt a liturgical structure formulated by the synod. His successor has been reportedly tasked with a mandate to implement the synod-Mass and bring about liturgical unity in the Church.

The defiant gathering in Kochi, which was called a ‘Viswasa Samrakshana Maha Sangamam’ that loosely, translates as a gathering to protect the faith, may further escalate the decades-old liturgical dispute.

Several participants at the stadium said they were reminded of the historic pledge by their forefathers in the 17th century, known as the "Oath of the Slanting Cross" refusing to submit to the Jesuits and Latin Catholic hierarchy, thus dividing the Saint Thomas Christians of the Kerala coast. The ancient community is now divided into seven separate churches, one of which is the Syro-Malabar Church.

"There were illegalities in the sale of the archdiocese lands"

They pledged not to succumb to any pressure and steadfastly stick to their demand to continue with the Mass order they have been following for over five decades now. They also demanded justice be done to ousted Archbishop Kariyil.

The meeting further sought the restitution of the losses caused to the archdiocese by the dubious sale of archdiocesan land involving Cardinal George Alencherry who is the Major Archbishop and head of the Church.

“Five inquiry committee reports have arrived at the same conclusion that there were illegalities in the sale of the archdiocese lands,” said Monsignor Varghese Njaliyath during his presidential address.

The new administrator, Archbishop Thazhath, is going to have a tough time dealing with the crisis as the faithful and the priests have now joined hands, say Church officials.

“Usually the faithful support the synod decision. But in this case, more than 99 percent of the faithful and the priests in the archdiocese are against it [synod]. Therefore, it is going to be a difficult task now,” the officials added.

Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese with more than half a million faithful lays claim to around 10 percent of the total 5.5 million followers of the Syro-Malabar Church worldwide.

"The Vatican saw this as a serious act of insubordination"

Pope Francis, in a letter in March, had addressed the archdiocese and proclaimed, in a fatherly manner, the implementation of the unified Mass as decided by the synod.

Archbishop Kariyil was instructed to show apostolic courage and implement the unified Mass in the archdiocese. But the prelate issued a special dispensation allowing the defiant priests and laity to continue with the traditional mass, which was seen as disobeying the Pope’s clear instructions.

"The Vatican saw this as a serious act of insubordination," said the Curia of the Syro-Malabar Church in a statement.

Archbishop Kariyil, however, insists that he acted in the interests of the archdiocese and the faithful despite "continued pressure from the higher-ups."

comment

Share your comments
2 Comments on this Story
DR. TIMOTHY J. WILLIAMS
This is the exact opposite of the division that Pope Francis is creating in the Latin Rite. He wants to force us to give up the Traditional Latin Mass, with the priest facing the altar, in favor of the vernacular Mass, with the priest facing the people. We traditionalists want to be left alone, to pray as we always have, facing the tabernacle and altar in the same direction as the priest. It appears that Pope Francis merely wants to impose uniformity, without regard to custom or tradition.
Reply
JOSEPH KUNNEL, ERNAKULAM
Now the people of Ernakulam Angamaly Arch Diocese wake up form the sleeping.Actucly people should Bo these protect very before because the synod doing always against church people The synod taking decisions only for their favourite people.The synod support Corrupt Land Deals,Nums Rape case etc...., The synod never rise the voice against the Indian government because here lot's of minorities attack These all attacks happened from the rulling party and wings.the synod always engaged to make friendship with rulling parties for hiding their illegal and nonsense activities.
Reply

Latest News

Vietnamese Catholics pay homage to US missionary Vietnamese Catholics pay homage to US missionary
Filipino Catholic group opposes night curfew for children Filipino Catholic group opposes night curfew for children
Pakistani Christians suffer heavy losses in deadly July floods Pakistani Christians suffer heavy losses in deadly July floods
No one’s responsible for killing 16,000 Nepalese people No one’s responsible for killing 16,000 Nepalese people
Archbishop prioritizes education, health in Indonesia’s Papua Archbishop prioritizes education, health in Indonesia’s Papua
Thousands pledge to defy India's Eastern Rite synod Thousands pledge to defy India's Eastern Rite synod
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Why do we pray to saints

Why do we pray to saints?

When we pray to saints , we ask them to be companions in our need, knowing that they are with us is all we really want and need from them

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.