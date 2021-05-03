X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Thousands pay tribute to South Korean cardinal

Cardinal Nicholas Cheong jin-suk died last week at the age of 89

UCA News reporter, Seoul

UCA News reporter, Seoul

Published: May 03, 2021 07:18 AM GMT

Updated: May 03, 2021 09:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Truth about shooting will help South Sudan, bishop-designate says

Apr 30, 2021
2

Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims

Apr 30, 2021
3

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
4

Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold

Apr 30, 2021
5

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb

Apr 30, 2021
6

China brutalizes religious groups with repressive policies

Apr 30, 2021
7

Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar

Apr 30, 2021
8

Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap

Apr 30, 2021
9

Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate

Apr 30, 2021
10

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Thousands pay tribute to South Korean cardinal

People visit Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul to pay their last respects to Cardinal Nicholas Cheong jin-suk, the former archbishop of Seoul Archdiocese during the five-day mourning period. (Photo: Archdiocese of Seoul)

More than 50,000 South Koreans from various religions and walks of life visited Myeongdong Cathedral in the capital Seoul to pay their last respects to the late Cardinal Nicholas Cheong jin-suk.

Cardinal Cheong, the second South Korean cardinal and former archbishop of Seoul, died on April 27 at St. Mary’s Hospital at the age of 89. He had been receiving treatment for various age-related ailments since February.

Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, archbishop of Seoul, declared a five-day mourning period for the death of his predecessor while the body of Cardinal Cheong was kept in Myeongdong Cathedral for public viewing.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Thousands of people from different faiths visited the cathedral from April 27 to May 1 to pay tribute to the late church leader and strictly followed Covid-19 protocols, according to the official press release from the Archdiocese of Seoul.

The funeral Mass for Cardinal Cheong was concelebrated by Cardinal Yeom and bishops of South Korea at the cathedral on May 1. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 250 participants attended the Mass.

Cardinal Cheong was buried at the Catholic cemetery in Yongin, on the southern outskirts of Seoul, which is also the final resting place for celebrated priests including Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan, the first cardinal from South Korea.

The prelate appears serious and strong but, beneath that appearance, he was a soft and gentle person with a broad mind and full of love

In his homily, Cardinal Yeom thanked God for the long life of service of his predecessor. He recalled the late prelate as a mother “who is warm-hearted, considerate and caring, while the late Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan was like a father.”

“The prelate appears serious and strong but, beneath that appearance, he was a soft and gentle person with a broad mind and full of love. Under his motto, Omnibus Omnia (All things to everybody), he gave everything that he had to churches and the poor. He donated his organs to devote himself to helping the weak."

Cardinal Yeom also reminded the faithful about the last words of Cardinal Cheong: “Thank you. Let us live happily in His will for our lives. Let us live happily while helping others live a happy life.”

At the end of the Mass, Archbishop Alfred Xuereb, apostolic nuncio to South Korea, read condolence messages from Pope Francis, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Cardinal Luis Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Related News

“United with you in thanksgiving for Cardinal Jin-suk’s many years of service to the Church in Korea and to the Holy See, I join all assembled for the solemn funeral Mass in commending his noble soul to the compassionate love of Christ the Good Shepherd. To all who mourn the late cardinal’s passing in the sure hope of the resurrection I cordially impart my apostolic blessing as a pledge of consolation and peace in the Risen Lord,” Pope Francis said in his message.

"Cardinal Cheong always said that he wanted to be a little star in the night sky, and now he’s become a big one. We too shall try to become a little star by loving our neighbor as ourselves,” said Bishop Benedictus Son Hee-song, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Seoul.

Cardinal Cheong was born in Seoul in 1931. He was ordained a priest on March 18, 1961. He studied canon law at the Pontifical Urban University in Rome and at the age of 39 he was appointed bishop of Cheongju in 1970. From 1998 to 2012, he was the archbishop of Seoul. Pope Benedict XVI made him a cardinal in 2006.

Also Read

China brutalizes religious groups with repressive policies
China brutalizes religious groups with repressive policies
Hong Kong blocks Taiwan church's website in security case
Hong Kong blocks Taiwan church's website in security case
South Korean cardinal dies at 89
South Korean cardinal dies at 89
Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Japanese archbishop visits exhibition on Myanmar crisis
Japanese archbishop visits exhibition on Myanmar crisis

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Church people call for calm in Indonesia's Papua
May 3, 2021
Boat accident kills 26 in Bangladesh
May 3, 2021
Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
May 3, 2021
Sri Lankan churches suspend services as Covid surges
May 3, 2021
Indian authorities warned to stop Covid-19 harassment
May 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021
Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021

Features

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Apr 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Violence returns to Myanmar as Catholics pray for peace

Violence returns to Myanmar as Catholics pray for peace
US archbishop says Biden should refrain from communion

US archbishop says Biden should refrain from communion
Hallelujah relief and gratitude for freed hostages in Haiti

"Hallelujah", relief and gratitude for freed hostages in Haiti
Paris archbishop names new vicars general after previous two quit

Paris archbishop names new vicars general after previous two quit
A strange notice with a hint of scandal

A strange notice with a hint of scandal
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 3 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 3 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord, help us to learn from Paul and Barnabas

Lord, help us to learn from Paul and Barnabas
Give us Jesus the courage to identify with the marginalized

Give us Jesus the courage to identify with the marginalized
St. José María Rubio | Saint of the Day

St. José María Rubio | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.