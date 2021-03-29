X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes

Rights advocates urge concerted international action to prevent further mass atrocities

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: March 29, 2021 05:56 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross

Mar 28, 2021
2

Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste

Mar 26, 2021
3

Philippine cardinal becomes new Manila archbishop

Mar 26, 2021
4

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
5

Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights

Mar 26, 2021
6

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases

Mar 26, 2021
7

Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers

Mar 26, 2021
8

Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian

Mar 26, 2021
9

Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 

Mar 26, 2021
10

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes

Karen villagers take refuge in the jungle near the Thai border following Myanmar military airstrikes on rebel-controlled villages in Karen state on March 28. (Photo: Karen Education and Culture Department)

More than 3,000 ethnic Karen were forced to flee their homes in Myanmar’s Karen state to Thailand following military airstrikes.

The military launched airstrikes on five areas in Lu Thaw township of Mutraw district, including a camp for internally displaced persons near the eastern border on March 28, according to the Karen Women’s Organization.

“Many villagers are now hiding in terror in the jungle, and more than 3,000 have crossed to Thailand to take refuge,” the group said in a statement.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It’s the second attack by fighter jets following nighttime air raids on Day Bu No village, Lu Thaw township, controlled by the Karen National Union (KNU), on March 27 that killed three civilians and injured seven others.

“We call urgently for concerted international action to prevent further mass atrocities,” the group said.

“We haven’t had airstrikes there for over 20 years. These were at night, so the capability of the Myanmar military has increased with the help of Russia and China and other nations, and that is deadly,” said David Eubank, founder of the Free Burma Rangers relief group.

At least two soldiers from the KNU were killed, according to Eubank.

The latest military offensive in Karen state came on the same day the ethnic armed group overran an army post near the border in an incident that killed around 10 people.

The mountainous state has been relatively peaceful besides minor clashes since three local militias including the KNU — one of the largest armed groups — signed a National Ceasefire Agreement with the government and the military in October 2015.

However, tensions flared again in 2018 following the deployment of six battalions to oversee road construction that prompted clashes and caused hundreds of people to flee into the jungle.

Related News

The state with a large Christian population has seen more than 60 years of conflict between the military and the KNU that has left over 100,000 refugees, mostly ethnic Karen, in camps along the Thai border.

The KNU and the Restoration Council of Shan State which operates near the Thai border have condemned Myanmar’s military bloody violence against peaceful protesters, pledging to support the resistance.

Hundreds of people who fled in the wake of the increasingly deadly crackdown have been sheltered in the KNU-controlled area, according to media reports citing officials from KNU.

The Karen account for about 5 million out of Myanmar’s 54 million people and are the third-largest ethnic group in the country following the Bamar and Shan. The majority of Karen, also known as Kayin, are Theravada Buddhists while around 15 percent are Christians. Many Karens were animists when Christian missionaries arrived in the 19th century.

While the military has launched offensives in ethnic areas, its violent crackdown on peaceful pro-democracy protesters has continued in urban areas following the bloodiest day on March 27 that left at least 114 dead.

As of March 28, at least 459 people had been killed and more than 2,559 detained since the Feb. 1 coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent non-profit organization founded by Burmese former political prisoners living in exile.

Also Read

Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday
Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday
Philippine bishop backs red-tagging bill
Philippine bishop backs red-tagging bill
Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Suicide bombers attack Indonesian cathedral
Suicide bombers attack Indonesian cathedral

Latest News

Nuns help victims of deadly Equatorial Guinea blasts
Mar 29, 2021
Church denounces deadly violence over Modi's Bangladesh visit
Mar 29, 2021
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Mar 29, 2021
Number of Catholics worldwide continues to grow
Mar 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross
Mar 28, 2021
Holy Week speaks of unplanned losses
Mar 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021

Features

Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
How Irish missionaries made their mark across the world
Mar 27, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont let distrust despair take us away from experiencing Gods love says pope

Don’t let distrust, despair take us away from experiencing God’s love, says pope
French bishops launch 11point plan to fight clergy sex abuse

French bishops launch 11-point plan to fight clergy sex abuse
Trappists in France blown away by success of online cheese sales

Trappists in France "blown away" by success of online cheese sales

Some thoughts on what God can and cannot do

Some thoughts on what God can and cannot do

The Holy Sees vaccine diplomacy

The Holy See’s vaccine diplomacy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday March 29 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday March 29 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of Holy Week

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of Holy Week
Lord, help me to be faithful to You and Your teachings

Lord, help me to be faithful to You and Your teachings
Let us pray for those who suffer from betrayals

Let us pray for those who suffer from betrayals
St. John Climacus | Saint of the Day

St. John Climacus | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.