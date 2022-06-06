News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Thousands flee Philippine volcano eruption

Ash engulfs several towns around Bulusan Volcano as govt declares 4-kilometer exclusion zone

Ash-covered houses and vegetation on June 6 in Juban town, Sorsogon province, after Bulusan Volcano erupted, sending a plume of ash over the area

Ash-covered houses and vegetation on June 6 in Juban town, Sorsogon province, after Bulusan Volcano erupted, sending a plume of ash over the area. (Photo: Philippine Information Agency) 

Joseph Peter Calleja

By Joseph Peter Calleja

Published: June 06, 2022 09:22 AM GMT

Updated: June 06, 2022 09:36 AM GMT

Thousands of people in the Philippines were forced to flee their homes on June 5 following a volcanic eruption that dumped ash on surrounding towns.

Bulusan Volcano, about 500 kilometers southeast of the capital Manila, sent huge clouds of ash and steam into the sky, triggering the evacuation of about 2,100 families from at least three towns.

They were being provided shelter in schools turned into evacuation centers in nearby towns after being advised to leave because their homes were built with light materials such as bamboo.

Authorities feared falling rocks and ash would put them at greater risk of risk.

Residents staying put in stronger buildings were advised to stay indoors and to wear N-95 masks.

“We were forced to leave our home because our roof is flimsy. We were afraid that rocks would crush us,” Marilyn Castro, a Sorsogon City resident, told UCA News.

“Authorities want people to evacuate. But what about our cattle and livestock? What if someone steals them? We have no other source of income"

Castro said rocks and other debris kept falling during the initial eruption that lasted almost 20 minutes.

The second was followed by ash fall that covered huge tracts of land, particularly rice fields and coconut plantations in the province.

Many farmers were hesitant to leave their homes because of their livestock.

“Authorities want people to evacuate. But what about our cattle and livestock? What if someone steals them? We have no other source of income,” farmer Rodel Marcial told UCA News.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has declared a 4-kilometer danger zone around the volcano and rerouted air traffic.

Clean-up operations have already begun to avoid spring water being contaminated by ash so that residents may have potable water.

“This is the first priority since many of the residents in the province rely on spring water. Their water source needs to be clean,” firefighter Gary Dioliata told UCA News.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church’s social arm Caritas has called for aid to help affected residents, especially farmers. It called for cash donations, food supplies and masks.

Bulusan is one of the country's most active volcanoes and similar eruptions were recorded in 2016 and 2017.

