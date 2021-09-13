X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Military airstrikes, shelling force people to seek refuge at nearby villages

UCA News reporter, Mandalay

UCA News reporter, Mandalay

Published: September 13, 2021 09:12 AM GMT

Updated: September 13, 2021 09:18 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine Church turns three brothers into fathers

Sep 10, 2021
2

Cambodian Catholics join Buddhists for Season of Creation

Sep 10, 2021
3

Indian Jesuit priests return home safely from Afghanistan

Sep 9, 2021
4

Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020

Sep 10, 2021
5

Suicide only way out for desperate Thai tour guides

Sep 9, 2021
6

India's Eastern Church warns of false media campaign

Sep 9, 2021
7

Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?

Sep 10, 2021
8

Bangladeshi Catholics plant trees to mark Season of Creation

Sep 10, 2021
9

Korean missionaries head to France and Japan

Sep 10, 2021
10

What do we have left at the end of life?

Sep 9, 2021
Support UCA News
Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Myanmar celebrity May Myat Noe gives a three-finger salute as members of the British Myanmar community demonstrate outside the Myanmar embassy in London against the military government on Sept. 11. (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)

More than 1,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Myanmar’s Chin state due to fighting that has escalated between the military and local militia groups in recent days.

Military airstrikes and heavy shelling on Sept. 10 forced people from Lungler village in Thantlang township, in Chin state to flee their homes and seek refuge in nearby villages, according to local media reports.

Nearly 150 people reportedly fled into neighboring Mizoram state in northeastern India, where local NGOs are providing shelter and food.

Mizoram shares a long border with Myanmar where the military seized power on Feb. 1 after toppling Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government and putting several political leaders behind bars.

About 16,000 people from Myanmar have crossed into four Indian border states — Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh — to flee violence and repression that have escalated since the coup, according to Human Rights Watch.

The latest military offensive came after fighting between the military and local militia groups intensified in Chin state, a predominantly Christian area.

Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh are also Christian majority states in India.   

More than 16,700 people have already been displaced in several townships in the western state including those who are taking refuge at churches since fighting erupted in the region in May.

Fighting has also escalated in Gangaw township in Sagaing region, near Chin state and the Magway region where thousands of villagers, mostly Buddhists, fled their homes as a result of the military’s indiscriminate shooting and burning of houses, reports say.

At least 20 people, mostly teenagers, were killed by the military in Gangaw township, Sagaing division, on Sept. 10, according to local media reports.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The worst violence followed a call for a people’s defensive war by the National Unity Government (NUG), the shadow government in exile established by ousted lawmakers, activists and ethnic groups.

Fighting has intensified between the military and ethnic armed groups and local resistance groups in Chin, Kayah, Kachin, Karen and Shan states since February, leading to more than 200,000 people being displaced.

Myanmar has descended into political and economic turmoil and is at risk of plunging into civil war following the military coup on Feb. 1 that sparked mass protests. Nearly 1,100 people have been killed and at least 7,000 detained by the junta since then.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Credentials Committee, a nine-member panel including the United States and China, will meet on Sept. 14 to consider who should represent Myanmar at the U.N.  — ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who was appointed by the deposed government, or a representative of the junta which seized power seven months ago.

Both the NUG and the junta claim to be the rightful representative of Myanmar at the U.N. The junta said it dismissed Kyaw Moe Tun on Feb. 27 after he publicly denounced the military coup and called for the restoration of democracy at the General Assembly.

Some 358 civil society groups from inside and outside of Myanmar are urging the U.N. to retain Kyaw Moe Tun as the permanent representative of Myanmar.

In a letter sent to the members of the General Assembly on Sept. 13, the groups said Kyaw Moe Tun had provided a crucial voice at the U.N. for the people of Myanmar and the government that was toppled by the coup.

At the weekend, protests in cities and villages voiced support for the NUG and Myanmar’s ambassador at the U.N. while the Myanmar diaspora across the world including Japan and the U.S. also took to the streets to show support for the ambassador.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnamese fleeing virus found in refrigerated truck: media
Vietnamese fleeing virus found in refrigerated truck: media
Indonesian minister's bid to gag activists draws fire
Indonesian minister's bid to gag activists draws fire
Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines death valley
Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines death valley
Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia
Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia
No let up in Thai crackdown on Myanmar migrants
No let up in Thai crackdown on Myanmar migrants
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Support Us

Latest News

North Korea test-fires new 'long-range cruise missile': KCNA
Sep 13, 2021
Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Sep 13, 2021
Vietnamese fleeing virus found in refrigerated truck: media
Sep 13, 2021
Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace
Sep 13, 2021
Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state
Sep 13, 2021
Indonesian minister's bid to gag activists draws fire
Sep 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Sep 13, 2021
Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too
Sep 13, 2021
Indonesian sports fests risk becoming national tragedies
Sep 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: Is Budapest worth only a Mass?
Sep 12, 2021
Imploring the Virgin Mary's intercession on her nativity
Sep 10, 2021

Features

Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Sep 13, 2021
Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Sep 11, 2021
Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Peace should be a fundamental right pope tells G20 Interfaith Forum

Peace should be a fundamental right, pope tells G20 Interfaith Forum
Ritual Resilience and Recovery

Ritual, Resilience, and Recovery
Pope seeks to encourage popular piety in Slovakia

Pope seeks to encourage popular piety in Slovakia
Pope pleas for diversity during stopover in Budapest

Pope pleas for "diversity" during stopover in Budapest
The Vatican the French bishops and antigaymarriage

The Vatican, the French bishops and anti-gay-marriage
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 13 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 13 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, deepen my faith

Lord, deepen my faith
Bless the Church with people of golden tongue

Bless the Church with people of golden tongue
St. John Chrysostom | Saint of the Day

St. John Chrysostom | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.