News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Thousands flee Myanmar as backlash grows against conscription

Reports say rebel groups have killed at least 10 officials enforcing the draft to tide over a severe manpower shortage
Myanmar military students attend a ceremony to mark the country's Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on March 27.

Myanmar military students attend a ceremony to mark the country's Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on March 27. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt
Published: April 01, 2024 04:10 AM GMT
Updated: April 01, 2024 05:58 AM GMT

Thousands of draft-dodgers are continuing to flee Myanmar where ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) are arresting and killing military officials who are attempting to conscript more than 5,000 soldiers a month to tide over a manpower shortage.

One soldier with the People’s Defence Force (PDF), the armed wing of the Myanmar government-in-exile, the National Unity Government (NUG), said about 100,000 young men and women of draft age had crossed the frontier into neighboring Thailand, to the north and south of the Mae Sot-Myawaddy border area, over the past week.

“Many more are expected to cross over the coming weeks because no one wants to fight with the Tatmadaw,” she said, using the local name for the military.

“Some just want out while others are joining the PDF or the EAOs.”

The backlash gained momentum shortly before Easter when men aged between 18 and 35 and women of 18 to 27 years of age began receiving letters demanding they report for military training or face prosecution.

A report by the Irrawaddy news outlet said at least 10 junta officials, including administration staff, were killed and at least seven others were detained by anti-regime groups for enforcing conscription in four states and seven regions between March 18 and 26.

"Losses were comparable with Germany and its failed bid to take Stalingrad"

Initial reports of such killings were reported by UCA News on March 26 from Myawaddy but the Irrawaddy report said officials were also using the draft to extort money from potential conscripts.

A manpower shortage followed a devastating five-month dry season offensive by the EAOs and the PDF and the military defeats were described by one military analyst as “historically unprecedented” in Myanmar.

Anthony Davis, Southeast Asia analyst with Janes security and defense publications, told a Myanmar seminar at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Bangkok that recent military losses were comparable with Germany and its failed bid to take Stalingrad during World War II.

“It wasn’t the end of war [World War II] but it told you which way the war was going,” he said, adding: “This is a war that the junta simply cannot win.”

“The impact on military morale has been equally severe,” he said.

Another analyst, Morgan Michaels, a research fellow with the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the Tatmadaw was beset by “institutional rot” and the conscription was indicative of the manpower shortage.

Those sentiments are echoed by men and women who have fled their homeland.

One ethnic Barman — a 36-year-old goldsmith — is too old for the draft but says that would not stop the military from press-ganging him into their ranks. He recently fled Myanmar and spends most of his time raising funds for the PDF in Thailand.

"There are military and police checkpoints around each block"

“They don’t need more soldiers so I provide technical support which is finance. If the PDF needs more guns they buy more guns. If they need more food they buy more food,” he told UCA News from inside a safe house in Bangkok.

But he says it was also the rampant corruption and fear that had forced him to flee his home in Bagan in the Mandalay region, adding that just four out of 30 people who lived in his village block, or quarter, were not in prison.

“To travel you need papers from the local police station and an official letter stating you are a person of good standing and not with the PDF, EAOs or the NUG. But they don’t help. There are military and police checkpoints around each block.

“When you try to go to a supermarket you’re stopped. They check your mobile phone and your travel papers and passport. There’s always something wrong and they demand about 3,000 kyat [US$1.50]. It happens at checkpoint after checkpoint.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

“If you don’t pay or if they don’t like you, you are taken to prison. Only four out of 30 from my quarter are not in jail. Then I met the KNU [Karen National Union] and I am no longer a person of good standing, I support every man fighting the Tatmadaw,” he told UCA News.

The KNU is one of some 20 EAOs fighting the Tatmadaw from bases inside their respective ethnic homelands alongside the PDF.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Father
Administrator Ramon D. Uriarte of Gumaca, Philippines
Read More...
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Florentino Galang Lavarias of Balanga, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Baptist Keh-mien Lee of Hsinchu, Taiwan
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Panipitchai of Miao , India
Read More...
Latest News
Protesters disrupt Easter Vigil to call for Gaza cease-fire
Protesters disrupt Easter Vigil to call for Gaza cease-fire
Pakistani man who filmed sister's 'honor' killing arrested
Pakistani man who filmed sister's 'honor' killing arrested
Pope asks Christ to 'roll away' the stones of war worldwide
Pope asks Christ to 'roll away' the stones of war worldwide
Pope Francis says Ratzinger 'was my candidate' in 2005
Pope Francis says Ratzinger 'was my candidate' in 2005
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.