X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Thousands flee homes as violence flares in Papua

Church swamped by people displaced by clashes between Indonesian security forces and rebels

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: February 15, 2021 07:40 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws

Feb 12, 2021
2

Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case

Feb 12, 2021
3

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists

Feb 12, 2021
4

Govt under pressure to save Indonesia's 'forest paradise'

Feb 12, 2021
5

Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests

Feb 15, 2021
6

Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines

Feb 13, 2021
7

Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels

Feb 12, 2021
8

Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry

Feb 12, 2021
9

Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar

Feb 12, 2021
10

US president freezes Myanmar military's assets over coup

Feb 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Thousands flee homes as violence flares in Papua

Villagers are seen at St. Michael Church's compound in Bilogai in Papua on Feb. 11. (Photo supplied)

More than 5,000 people including 3,000 Catholics have fled their homes in Indonesia’s Papua region following clashes between security forces and a separatist group, according to a church official.

The violence flared in Bilogai, Intan Jaya district, between security forces and members of the Papua Independence Organization (OPM) on Feb. 10 and was still ongoing, Father Marthen Kuayo, apostolic administrator of Timika Diocese, said on Feb. 15.

It began after a villager suspected of being an informer was shot and wounded by the rebels, he said. Two days later, a soldier was also shot and wounded, he said.

So far, they are the only two reported casualties in the violence.

Of those who fled their homes, at least 600 have sought refuge in the compound of St. Michael’s Church in Bilogai, the priest said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“That number will likely increase in the next few days because the violence is continuing,” Father Kuayo told UCA News.

He said most of the others forced to leave their homes in three villages had fled to nearby districts. “We are trying to help those at the church with food and shelter as best we can.”

However, he said he was not sure how long the aid could last. “We hope both sides can show restraint so that peace can prevail and no harm comes to local people.”

One 32-year-old villager said he and his friends fled to the church on Feb. 11. “We are afraid to return home. Almost the whole village fled,” he told UCA News.

Local police said the rebels were terrorizing local people.

Related News

"They are living in fear of reprisals from the OPM," Papua police spokesperson Ahmad Kamal told reporters, adding local authorities were also trying to help people displaced by the violence.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests
Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests
Thai police slammed for attacking peaceful protesters
Thai police slammed for attacking peaceful protesters
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines
Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines

Latest News

Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Feb 15, 2021
Police probe mysterious death of Indian nun
Feb 15, 2021
Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
Holy Land mission is precious, says Pope Francis
Feb 15, 2021
Pope asks Catholics to understand God's tenderness
Feb 15, 2021
Thousands flee homes as violence flares in Papua
Feb 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Feb 15, 2021
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Feb 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Feb 14, 2021
Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists
Feb 12, 2021
A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being
Feb 11, 2021

Features

Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan
Feb 15, 2021
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The paradox of new media and social media

The paradox of new media and social media
Master dont you care that we are about to perish asks Damascus Archbishop

"Master, don't you care that we are about to perish?” asks Damascus Archbishop
Franz Jalics Jesuit targeted by Argentine military junta has died in Budapest

Franz Jalics, Jesuit targeted by Argentine military junta, has died in Budapest
The Dominican priest known as the Vatican geek gets prestigious appointment

The Dominican priest known as the “Vatican geek” gets prestigious appointment
Ash Wednesday in Covid times

Ash Wednesday in Covid times
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 15 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 15 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me focus on You

Lord, help me focus on You
O Lord bless all people with peace

O Lord bless all people with peace
Saint Gilbert of Sempringham

Saint Gilbert of Sempringham
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.