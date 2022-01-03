X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Thousands flee as floods worsen in Malaysia

The National Disaster Management Agency said the weeks-long bout of bad weather was expected to carry on until Tuesday

AFP

AFP

Published: January 03, 2022 05:47 AM GMT

Updated: January 03, 2022 05:48 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
2

India's year of fear

Dec 31, 2021
3

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
4

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
5

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
6

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 31, 2021
7

Pope, patriarch offer prayers as young Europeans hold Taizé prayer online

Dec 31, 2021
8

Vatican pays tribute to 22 church workers murdered in 2021

Dec 31, 2021
9

Korean Church blesses Vatican-recognized martyrs’ shrine

Jan 3, 2022
10

No Christmas for Myanmar Christians amid rising attacks

Jan 3, 2022
Support UCA News
Thousands flee as floods worsen in Malaysia

A woman walks past items from her household, which were damaged during the recent floods, in Shah Alam, Selangor on December 27, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands more people have fled swamped homes as heavy rains exacerbated flooding in seven Malaysian states, officials said Sunday, with over 125,000 people evacuated in total since mid-December.

The National Disaster Management Agency said the weeks-long bout of bad weather was expected to carry on until Tuesday.

Dangerous water levels were detected in rivers in at least five states, a government monitoring website showed Sunday, with rising levels recorded in many other areas.

Some 50 people have been killed so far, a police Facebook post on Saturday said, with two still missing.

The tropical Southeast Asian nation often faces stormy weather around the year's end, with seasonal flooding regularly causing mass evacuations.

But authorities have been taken by surprise by the days of constant rain that began on December 17, causing rivers to overflow and inundating cities.

Malaysia's richest state of Selangor -- the country's commercial hub -- has been among the worst-hit.

Around 117,700 of those evacuated since mid-December have returned to their homes, though nearly 10,000 people in five states on the country's peninsular and in Sabah state on Borneo island have sought refuge in relief centres, official data showed.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

No Christmas for Myanmar Christians amid rising attacks
No Christmas for Myanmar Christians amid rising attacks
New-Year Covid surge closes Manila churches
New-Year Covid surge closes Manila churches
Indonesia to bring stranded Rohingya refugees to shore after protests
Indonesia to bring stranded Rohingya refugees to shore after protests
Vietnam's growth slides to new 30-year low
Vietnam's growth slides to new 30-year low
Save the Children says two workers killed in Myanmar massacre tied to junta
Save the Children says two workers killed in Myanmar massacre tied to junta
US presses for Myanmar arms embargo after massacre
US presses for Myanmar arms embargo after massacre
Support Us

Latest News

Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign fund baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow
Jan 3, 2022
No Christmas for Myanmar Christians amid rising attacks
Jan 3, 2022
India sees 'record level of violence against Christians'
Jan 3, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign fund baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021
World cannot ignore the latest attack on Hong Kong's rights
Dec 30, 2021
Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace
Dec 28, 2021

Features

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
US-China showdown over religion may intensify
Jan 3, 2022
Taiwan cuts ties with big brother China
Dec 29, 2021
Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Polish archbishop issues instructions for protecting minors

Polish archbishop issues "instructions" for protecting minors

Synodality means taking the risk of surprise

"Synodality means taking the risk of surprise"
For tiny Uzbekistan Church New Year seems more important than Christmas

For tiny Uzbekistan Church, New Year seems more important than Christmas

It will be alright

"It will be alright"
PostChristmas homework

Post-Christmas homework
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.