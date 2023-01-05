News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Philippines

Thousands attend Santo Niño festival in Philippines

Santo Niño is the title of the Child Jesus in the archipelago, dating back to the Spanish colonial days

The 'Walk with Jesus' procession in the Visayas region in the central Philippines started at 4 am from a grandstand to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in downtown Cebu City. (Photo: Archdiocese of Cebu)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: January 05, 2023 11:35 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2023 11:36 AM GMT

Thousands of Catholics in the Philippines joined the Santo Niño procession in honor of the Child Jesus on Jan. 5.

The “Walk with Jesus” procession in the Visayas region in the central Philippines started at 4 am from a grandstand to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in downtown Cebu City.

The annual procession is attended by churchgoers and clergymen from all over the country in honor of Santo Niño – the title of the Child Jesus, dating back to the Spanish colonial days. It was in Cebu the Spanish rulers established their first permanent settlement.

The theme of the 458th celebration is “Santo Niño: Our source of peace in the walk of faith.”

The festival is taking place after a gap of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual festival, with a nine-day novena, will end on Jan. 15.

“May our faith in Christ grow. Despite many obstacles, we should remain faithful to God,” Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu said in a message.

Devotees brought replicas of Child Jesus dressed in different costumes, depicting various professions in the country.

“I brought the Child Jesus dressed like a policeman to remind our police officers of the sanctity of their profession. Our police officers are often labeled corrupt because of the illegal drug campaign of the government,” Arlyn Gomez, a resident of Cebu, told UCA News.

“When we see the Child Jesus dressed like a judge or fisherman, we are reminded of God’s presence in our workstation -- something many Filipino Catholics often forget because of individualism and materialism,” Gomez added.

As thousands attended the procession, the government has put in place several health protocols.

“I think we are prepared. At least 600 policemen are deployed to secure the 2-km long procession route,” Father John Miranda, the festival director told UCA News.

“Everyone is excited because this is the first time in three years devotees are attending an in-person activity in His [Child Jesus] honor,” the Augustinian priest added.

The priest said the devotees were observing some social distancing norms like not kissing the images to prevent the spread of the virus.

The civic administration, however, has allowed the devotees to attend the procession without wearing face masks.

“We are strict with the social distancing norm. Inside the Basilica, churchgoers have to wear face masks,” Donald San Jose, health officer of Cebu, told UCA News.

Local media, quoting the Cebu City police, said that more than 300,000 devotees joined the procession on Jan 5.

comment

Share your comments

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

