Thoughts for India's Independence Day

A shopkeeper arranges a T-shirt at a garment store displaying items with the theme of the Indian flag ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai on Aug. 12. (Photo: AFP)

Independence, liberation, emancipation, freedom. Many words, but one overarching meaning: freedom, the most important value in the world today.

Not bread, not money, not love — though all these have their value, they are rendered null and void without freedom.

The second most important value in the world is equality. Or dignity, if you wish.

It’s this “egalite” which inspired the French Revolution of 1789, and which millions of Indian Dalits, tribal peoples and women still bitterly yearn for, seventy-five years after independence, as they struggle with a government that wants to drag them backward into a feudal Hindustan.

For that’s what “Hindutva” (Hindu-ness) is in essence: a backward feudal order based on violence, intimidation and discrimination.

Political freedom

When India speaks of celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence, it talks about political freedom that was dearly won.

But it should also remember that the government presently in power comes from a party that played no part in the struggle for political independence, and in fact, colluded with the British to prevent India’s freedom. How hypocritical can one get?

Before independence, the British ruled us and told us how to think and how to act. If we didn’t follow orders, they thrust us into prison for “sedition,” called us “terrorists” and “anti-nationals.” We lived in a climate of fear.

Why do we see that fear enveloping us again?

Economic freedom

But political freedom is only the first step. We also want economic freedom, which means, that our work is respected, that we earn a living wage for our families, and employment security in times of distress and disaster.

We want wealth, substance and prosperity, not corruption, inflation and high taxation. If we don’t find it here, in our country, we’re prepared to go abroad to work and live, we’re ready to migrate.

Every year several thousand people leave this country for a better future elsewhere, and the number is only rising.

What does this tell us about the government and its policies?

Social freedom means dignity

But freedom is not only political and economic, it is social too. We want to be respected for who we are.

We may be Dalit or tribal people, women or children, but we have human rights and we want the freedom to express them. We have identities of our own as minorities and we demand respect, not discrimination.

If India is in the throes of social and economic unrest, it’s because its millions are still not free. If poor, they are still serfs; if Christian or Muslim, they are persecuted; if women they live in constant fear of sexual assault.

Every Independence Day, all over this land — this “continent of Circe” in the unforgettable phrase of Nirad Chaudhuri — there are contradictory movements, positive and negative: a forward thrust and a recessive pull.

Spiritual freedom

Finally, and most importantly, there is a freedom no one speaks about. Spiritual freedom.

Are you free to discover the truth of your own life?

The national motto says, satyamevamjayate or truth ever prevails. In John’s Gospel, Jesus says, “The truth will make you free.” What is this truth? What is this freedom?

From childhood, we learn to accept controls: “does this,” “don’t do that,” “accept this,” “don’t believe that.” Our lives are full of rules and regulations, laws and precepts, catechisms and commands — whether these come from parents, teachers, pastors, or governments.

Most of these sayings we accept as “right” and “true.” Sometimes we revolt at certain ways of acting, but we’re also afraid that we’ll be “caught,” or that “people will laugh at us,” or that “we’ll go to hell.”

So amid the welter of so many things which pose as truths, what is the one single truth of your life? What is the one value system which you hold to, and before which you say, “I’ll die before I give this up!”

Is there such a truth in your life? If so, from where does it come? From religion? Ideology? Experience? Do you live by such a truth, or is your life a sham and pretense?

This is what it means to be spiritually free — to have discovered the most important value in your life, the value which gives life its fullest meaning, the truth which holds it all together.

Once you find it, no one can steal it away from you.

So freedom is a multi-faceted value. It means so many things to different people. It embraces the outer sphere of politics, work and social status. It also gives inner meaning to our lives by helping us find our personal truth.

