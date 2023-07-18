Thoughts for an ethic for today

Barbie dolls on display at a diversity exhibit during the Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition media and VIP event at The Shops at Crystals on Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the most common themes of post-modernism relates to cultural identity: it focuses on the relative truths of each person. (Photo: Getty Images via AFP)

All of us are passing through times of rapid and disorienting change, no matter where we live. This is one of the effects of “globalization,” a term used so frequently today and yet only half-understood by most.

One result of globalization is that compared to our ancestors, our world has changed into a “global village.”

In the villages of yore, everyone knew what everyone else was doing. Privacy was not a value, and communication was instant. Also, physical proximity was taken for granted. The village of yesterday was usually a congested space.

Curiously, so it is today: digital connectivity has meant that we are in instant audio and visual contact with anyone, no matter how distant. And the efficiency of international transport means that even physical contact is just a little more delayed.

Accepting diversity in today’s world

All this has had repercussions on the societies we live in. Formerly societies were compact and homogeneous. It was possible to consider the “other” as strange, uncivilized and barbaric. No longer.

Today we go to a Chinese or Thai restaurant when eating out; there’s probably an Oraon adivasi girl as a maid in our homes; we find ourselves by necessity speaking bits of many languages; our college-going son shares a classroom with women wearing a hijab; and our husband “works in the Gulf.”

Thus the “other” is no longer “out there” as he used to be. In the words of the communications theorist, Walter Ong, “the barbarian is within,” as we increasingly find ourselves adapting to elements of strange cultures.

In all this, migration — whether for pleasure or for work — plays a dominant role, and is the new element in society today. It was rarely so in earlier times.

These new circumstances demand a more serious reflection on themes such as ‘tolerance,’ ‘respect for difference,’ and the ‘need for dialogue.’

The ethical challenge

This then is our contemporary challenge; to live in harmony amid the great diversity of our world and to create acceptable guidelines for social behavior. In other words, to establish a common ethic.

Simple though this may seem, the question is anything but simple.

We seem to be caught today between post-modern subjectivism and radical fundamentalism. The first is distressingly subjective; the second is alarmingly objective.

One of the most common themes of post-modernism relates to cultural identity: it focuses on the relative truths of each person, even though fallible.

Post-modernism is highly skeptical of explanations valid for all groups, cultures and traditions, and refuses to accept anything which smacks of central control.

Post-modernism rejects a universal teaching authority for the faith, and so this makes a universal objective ethic difficult.

At the other end, we have a rigid fundamentalism that takes Scripture literally and is hostile to anything which contests the fundamentalist interpretation.

Today there are many new ethical issues arising from the times, and they challenge us to find answers.

Many of these issues affect all of humanity, for example, questions of ecology, international commerce, arms traffic, the external debt of impoverished countries, financial globalization, etc. Those who participate in such decision-making come from diverse backgrounds and do not share common interests.

Then again, the rise of technology in almost every field has created new situations at the personal level, which demand ethical answers: cloning, genetic engineering, foreign tissue transplants, digital modifications, etc.

How the concerned Catholics face these issues is the question — not just in giving ethical guidance, but as bearers of “good news,” to accompany and stimulate humanity on its way towards a better, fuller life.

Yes, at root Christian ethics are always “evangelical.” They proclaim a better, more wholesome, happier way of life.

Guideposts for the future

Here are four dispositions vital to a contemporary ethic.

An ethic that listens. Do the things we do and say correspond to the real and urgent needs of those around us, in their relations with God and with others? Or are we smugly content to give advice, irrespective of whether people accept it or not, like the Pharisees whom Jesus condemned (Matt 23.1ff).

The contemporary Church sets great store upon dialogue. The first step in dialogue is to listen.

An ethic that sincerely searches in union with all men and women of goodwill, not necessarily of our faith.

Care should be taken to avoid hurrying for quick and easy answers. Quite often we may have to live for some time with doubt and uncertainty and acknowledge that in many issues the Church does not have the last word.

Still, the Church needs always remind the world that the poor and the marginalized classes of society are the more vulnerable, and so need greater respect.

An ethic that accompanies people. This word ‘accompany’ is being used more and more today, for it indicates solidarity with those who may need it — those who may have made wrong decisions, who have opted for the lesser evil, or who are not fully free to act.

Christians should avoid all self-righteousness and should show instead generous hospitality to such as these, if not an openness to mercy. Let us always remember Pope Francis and his attitude to gay people: “Who am I to judge?”

An ethic that takes into account the community. If we believe that the Spirit is present in the Church, then we must take into account both our domestic churches [families] and neighborhood communities where affection, help freely given, and attention to the weakest are present, and these take precedence over the claims of legal justice.

If one accepts that the laity is free and responsible, then their discernment on matters affecting the whole Church should be respected — especially that of women, whose participation should be encouraged, for women provide a perspective in the Church community that has hitherto sadly been lacking.

Even more, the community should be attentive to its most vulnerable sections — the young, the poor and the sick, most certainly, but also all those still on the margins [migrants, linguistic minorities, sexual minorities, refugees and others].

In conclusion, we may say that there is space for a Christian ethic in today’s diverse and difficult world. But it will be different from what we have grown up with, for the Church herself is changing much beyond all that we knew of her.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.