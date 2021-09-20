X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan

Religious minorities face discrimination from extremists as the Muslim country reaches 'a peak of bigotry'

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: September 20, 2021 04:01 AM GMT

Updated: September 20, 2021 05:58 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
2

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
3

Covid locks down two convents in the Philippines

Sep 17, 2021
4

Sri Lankan Church asks to probe monk's worry about attack

Sep 17, 2021
5

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Sep 20, 2021
6

People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state

Sep 17, 2021
7

Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously

Sep 17, 2021
8

Top Indonesian cop wants softer approach to protests

Sep 17, 2021
9

Vietnamese nuns mark 75 years of indigenous order

Sep 17, 2021
10

Hong Kong’s jailed Catholic media mogul gets US award

Sep 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan

A Pakistani woman pumps water from a hand pump next to a toilet in Basti Ameerwala village in central Punjab province. Religious fundamentalism is worsening the country's water shortage. (Photo: AFP)

Aalim Ram and his family were attacked for drinking water from a tap outside a mosque in his village in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

“I was stopped from filling my bottle and warned against passing near the mosque. Despite the abuse, I agreed to their demand but argued that the state-owned road is free for everyone. They started beating me and my family including the female members. We are poor people; we can’t do much,” said the Hindu laborer.   

In a first information report registered at the local police station on Sept. 11, Ram accused 10 Muslims of slapping and punching his family as well as 15 females who were picking cotton in Kahor Khan village in Rahim Yar Khan district. The Muslim-majority village is home to about 500 Hindus.

Ram also accused Mian Ghuffar, the main accused who owns several shops in Kohar Khan, of making death threats and taking jewelry and money. 

“Give us the right to drink water” and “Stop hooliganism,” chanted more than 50 Hindus in a Sept. 14 protest at the bridge of a canal.

Peter John, a Christian member of the district peace committee, led the demonstration.

Poor families from surrounding villages use the mosque tap because their tap water is unpleasant

“We protested late because the Hindu family were silenced by force. They were threatened to leave the country. The culprits are still at large. There has been no action. The police are reluctant as Ghuffar has political influence. We demand justice from the government,” he told UCA News.   

“The local Muslims set up several sabeels [refreshment stalls] for Muharram mourners last month. They never questioned the faith of whoever stood in line for a glass of squash. Poor families from surrounding villages use the mosque tap because their tap water is unpleasant.

“A ban on Hindus will make them travel about three kilometers to collect water. The poor cannot afford to buy mineral water.”

Mosques and their ablution points are a common source of water for both local people and travelers. Clerics allow travelers to wash their faces and hands at mosque taps after removing their shoes. They are also allowed to sleep inside mosques even during prayer times. Pakistan has about 300,000 mosques.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Catholic professor Anjum James Paul, chairman of Pakistan Minorities Teachers' Association, supported water rights for the Hindus of Kahor Khan village.

“Amid increasing inflation, religious minorities are continually challenged by the extremist mindset. We are witnessing a peak of bigotry. Sometimes we feel our country is not for followers of other religions. They will be either welcomed or forcefully converted,” he told UCA News.

Pakistan's per capita annual water availability has slumped to 1,017 cubic meters from 1,500 in 2009, according to the International Monetary Fund. The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources has warned that Pakistan will approach absolute water scarcity by 2025. Researchers blame a rising population, rapid urbanization and climate change for the water shortage.

On Sept. 9, Pakistan’s oldest religio-political party, Jamaat-i-Islami, staged a sit-in outside the offices of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board in protest at the problem of water shortages in the sea port with a population of 30 million.

“The concept of receiving water through pipes is vanishing and everyone is getting this basic necessity through tankers. Water for residential areas is also being diverted to industrial areas. We remain thirsty,” said Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Karachi chief.

Some Muslims consider Christians dirty and do not drink water using the same container

In April, Caritas Pakistan Karachi under its "WASH Initiatives in Remote Areas of Pakistan" project restored the water supply of Ahsan Raza Goth village in Gadap of Malir district in Karachi.

The village faced a perennial shortage of water for drinking and cooking as well as for agricultural purposes after the breakdown of a submersible solar pump — the only source of water for the entire community.

However, religious fundamentalism adds to the challenge. Some Muslims consider Christians dirty and do not drink water using the same container. Asia BIbi spent eight years on death row after being convicted of blasphemy in 2010 following an argument with her fellow farmhands over sharing water.

Last year Christian farm laborer Saleem Masih was tortured for two hours for washing himself in a tube well owned by a Muslim farmer. According to a medical report, he died from total organ failure.

In 2017, ninth grader Sheron Masih was beaten to death by his classmates because he drank water from a cup meant for Muslim students at a government-run school in Punjab province.

Hindu residents of Kahor Khan village protest for their water rights on Sept. 14. (Photo supplied)

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Christians appeal to India's president for protection
Christians appeal to India's president for protection
Crimes against India's Dalits, tribal people increased in pandemic
Crimes against India's Dalits, tribal people increased in pandemic
Christians decry profiling of faith leaders in central India
Christians decry profiling of faith leaders in central India
Sri Lankan Church asks to probe monk's worry about attack
Sri Lankan Church asks to probe monk's worry about attack
People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state
People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state
Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges
Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges
Support Us

Latest News

Speeches and prison snacks lead to Hong Kong arrests
Sep 20, 2021
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021
Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'
Sep 20, 2021
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Christians appeal to India's president for protection
Sep 20, 2021
Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19
Sep 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
Sep 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: When the bishop is a real SOB
Sep 20, 2021
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Sep 17, 2021

Features

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan
Sep 20, 2021
Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
At the Table of the Lord

At the Table of the Lord
Pope Francis remembers Mexicos flood victims during Sunday Angelus

Pope Francis remembers Mexico’s flood victims during Sunday Angelus
Generosity forces New Zealand archdiocese to end aid for Afghan refugees

Generosity forces New Zealand archdiocese to end aid for Afghan refugees
Bishops decry violence against AfroColombians indigenous people

Bishops decry violence against Afro-Colombians, indigenous people
Latin America prepares to hold its large ecclesial assembly

Latin America prepares to hold its large ecclesial assembly
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 20 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 20 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist
Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus

Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus
Apostle Matthew pray for us

Apostle Matthew pray for us

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.