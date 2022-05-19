News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

The writing on the wall at India’s controversial mosque

If the majority community has the vision to deal with this majoritarianism, can it ensure a better future for all Indians?

The writing on the wall at India’s controversial mosque
Police use a water canon to disperse activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during a protest against West Bengal's state government over alleged irregularities in a recruitment process in Kolkata on May 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 
Cedric Prakash

By Cedric Prakash

Published: May 19, 2022 04:00 AM GMT

Updated: May 19, 2022 05:03 AM GMT

Fascists use manipulative strategies aimed at whipping up sympathy and support from the majority community, to which they normally ‘belong.’ They do so in a variety of insidious and subtle ways. In the past few months, they have gone overboard in their efforts to denigrate and demonize minorities in India — particularly Muslims and Christians.

They have spewed hate and divisiveness through their venomous speeches; incited people to violence and have effectively used officialdom to further their vested interests. The results are there for all to see: greater polarisation of the majority community in a country which prided itself on its pluralism and diversity.

Their meticulously planned agenda aims to gain absolute power in 2024 national elections. More so it is also a roadmap toward 2025 when their engine-room organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), marks 100 years of its existence.

The fascist ideology of the RSS is against the secular constitution of India, as its primary objective is to declare India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (Hindu nation) as soon as possible — for some of them as early as 2025!

Whether the vast majority of Indian people, will actually allow them to make this wish come true, is anyone’s guess. "Majoritarianism" in India though is alive and kicking!

The latest conflict to hog national headlines is that of the  Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath in the temple city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh state. It is a long-drawn dispute and goes as far back as 1991. According to reports, a Shivling (representative image of Hindu god Shiva) was discovered within the disputed Gyanvapi premise’s Wuzukhana — the place where ablutions are performed.

Reports claim that the Shivling was discovered after water inside a pond, which is used as a Wuzukhana by Muslims, was pumped out of it. After the Shivling was unearthed during the survey on May 16, a district court ordered the sealing of the disputed structure. In its order, the court stated that the Shivling discovery is substantial evidence and asked the security forces to secure the premises and prevent Muslims from entering.

Already, in the past couple of years, Hindutva elements have been disrupting the communal harmony in and around a four-century-old Catholic Church in Goa

However, on May 17, India’s Supreme Court issued notice on pleas challenging the district court order. It also issued an interim order that while the area where the 'Shivling' was allegedly found should be protected, Muslims must not be restricted from entering and praying in the mosque.

A group of Muslims has been contending this order arguing that the court's directions are contrary to the provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which specifically states all places of worship shall be maintained as they were on Aug. 15, 1947, when India gained independence. The only exception given in the 1991 law is for the controversial temple-mosque structure (Babri Masjid-Ramjanam Bhoomi) in Ayodhya, also in Uttar Pradesh. The next hearing by the Apex Court was scheduled for May 19.

“Rather than dismissing them under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, courts often allow petitions against mosques to fester, thus helping Hindutva politics,” wrote Umang Poddar in a detailed and well-researched article in news portal scroll.in on May 18.

This is a worrisome trend that is taking place, particularly in the lower courts when small-time judges to ensure their place in the sun and for their career promotions bend over to cater to the whims and fancies of their political masters, giving no importance to impartiality and the future of the country.

Already, in the past couple of years, Hindutva elements have been disrupting the communal harmony in and around the archaeological site of the 416 years old, Our Lady of Health Church in Sancoale, in Goa and tried to perform some religious rituals in front of the church.

They have some preposterous claims such as the church was built on the ruins of a Laxmi Narasimha temple. This, like several other temples, which were apparently razed to the ground and churches built on them some 500 years ago during Portuguese rule, needed to be rebuilt.  

In Karnataka, Pramod Muthalik, the founder and chief of the right-wing organization Sri Ram Sene (the army Sri Ram) continues with his vicious attacks on Muslims and Christians.  On May 13, addressing a gathering in Mysore, he claimed that thousands of Hindus were being converted forcibly to Christianity.

The key question is this: can they ensure a better and more harmonious future for all?

“Every day, thousands of Hindus are being converted to Christianity. The conversion is being done through deceit and force. The only way to deal with this issue is by bringing a stringent law against conversion and by also demolishing illegal churches by bulldozing them," he reportedly said. A few days earlier members of his organization were detained for playing Hindu devotional songs using loudspeakers to demand a ban on the Muslims’ azan call to prayer.

Fascists are also Goebbelsian in their modus operandi. “Tell a lie a thousand times and people will believe it is the truth” was the axiom of Joseph Goebbels, the Minister for Propaganda in Hitler’s Third Reich (regime) from 1933 to 1945. Goebbels controlled every means of communication: from radio to cinema, from publishing to oral communications. Exactly what is happening in India today with media.

It's paid rich dividends for those in power — but with disastrous consequences for the ordinary people.

The bogey of conversion is a clear example of a Goebbelsian strategy being effectively used today. Lies, half-truths and divisive politics by the ruling regime have made anti-conversion laws center stage. The regime is proving to the world that they do not have the capacity or the competency to deal with serious problems affecting the country today: from an economy that is on a downward spiral to growing impoverishment of the masses, from rising unemployment to a pathetic ranking in the social sector.

The Karnataka government recently passed an ordinance to bring in the controversial law against religious conversions, violating the provisions of religious freedom guaranteed in the Indian Constitution. On May 17, the state governor, who is the authority meant to safeguard the constitutional rights of all citizens, abdicated his duty and gave assent to the ordinance proving that he is a mere puppet in the Hindutva agenda.

There is much more. This includes the communalization of education from mandating the study of the Bhagwad Gita to the deification of RSS leaders like Savarkar and Godse; the prevention and the destruction of small enterprises belonging to members of the minority community in temple areas; the systematic campaign of what people eat and wear; the targeting of minorities when they worship — are all intricate pieces of a carefully planned agenda.

The writing is on the wall! The key question at the moment is this: if the members of the majority community have the vision and the sagacity to deal with this majoritarianism, can they ensure a better and more harmonious future for all? The directives from the Supreme Court on May 19, regarding the Gyanvapi mosque imbroglio, will hopefully be a new dawn toward this.

Jesuit Father Cedric Prakash is a human rights, peace activist, and writer based in the Gujarat state of India.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
DES COUTINHO
Fr Cedric is being disingenous the anti-converstion ordnance passed in Karnataka does not prohibit indians from professing practising or propagating their faith. It may be a technicality but it prohibits conversions gained without informed consent so by compulsion or cajoling. But he has captured the mood of the majority hindus here. They feel they have been put upon because of their gandhian niceness and now they aren't taking it anymore. There's a grain of truth in that perhaps even if not that's what they believe. To explain why numbers and percentages of foreign faiths haven't increased the average hindu points out that Xtians and Muslims lose reservation rights if they convert so they do so via stealth. Claiming to be a hindu solely for the financial incentives provided could be seen as an inducement. But the law will not be used that way. The hierarchy must be rubbing its hands with glee though. The Church thrives only where it is oppressed. Its clerics retain their godlike guru-ji status only when the church is oppressed. If India were allowed to become a progressive liberal democracy which is itself becoming unpopular in the West then the power of the Xtian Church would fall much quicker.
Reply

Latest News

Laudato si inspires Korean Catholics to protect environment Laudato si inspires Korean Catholics to protect environment
Indigenous peoples march for their rights in Bangladesh Indigenous peoples march for their rights in Bangladesh
Christians feel betrayed as Indian state criminalizes conversion Christians feel betrayed as Indian state criminalizes conversion
Pope invites Muslim governor from Indonesia to Vatican Pope invites Muslim governor from Indonesia to Vatican
Elderly Jesuit priest wins Timor-Leste's highest honor Elderly Jesuit priest wins Timor-Leste's highest honor
Exhibition promotes pro-life ideology in Macau diocese Exhibition promotes pro-life ideology in Macau diocese
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Catholics look for compromise as Hezbollah loses Lebanon polls

Catholics look for compromise as Hezbollah loses Lebanon polls

No outright winner in parliamentary elections means Lebanon’s fragile democracy is in danger of paralysis

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.