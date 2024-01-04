The world must adopt a ‘coal-to-clean’ energy approach

Climate activists dressed as dinosaurs dramatize their opposition to proposals to build coal-fired power plants in the Philippines. The activists said coal plant operators are dinosaurs who peddle dated fossil fuels like coal. (Photo: Jimmy Domingo/ UCAN files)

In the Philippines, efforts to promote renewables and retire coal plants are underway through a new initiative

As we start 2024 after COP28, there is a very troubling realization that the future stability of planet Earth’s climate is under the control of a very few powerful people — the money moguls and politicians of nations that control the fossil fuel industry.

They are so influential that they were able to change a key phrase in the statement of commitment by all nations at the COP28 meeting from “phasing out fossil fuel” to “transition away from fossil fuel” rendering it weaker and less urgent.

Many protested but in the end, the delegates called it a historical breakthrough. It was, as they said, the “beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era.” In all the previous 27 meetings of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, phasing out was not on the table.

Fossil fuels are the main source of energy to generate electricity for the world’s industrial economy. They are the main cause and source of CO2 emissions that cause global warming and ever-increasing deadly and destructive climate change.

Was COP28 really the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era? It is unlikely. The pledges and promises are unenforceable. The fossil fuel lobby and corporations are giving lip service to the lofty goals of the climate conference.

It is hard to believe that oil corporations and oil-producing nations would “transition away” from such a rich source of revenue, the basis of their political and economic power. It’s like asking a jewel trader to throw all his diamonds into the sea one by one. For them, the only thing that makes sense is money and lots of it.

"Politicians and their tycoon cronies in the fossil fuel business are in denial and block every move to 'transition away' from fossil fuels worldwide"

Climate change activists and environmental and climate scientists have been forecasting climate disasters for 30 years.

According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, “a one-degree global change is significant because it takes a vast amount of heat to warm all of the oceans, the atmosphere, and the land masses by that much. In the past, a one- to two-degree drop was all it took to plunge the Earth into the Little Ice Age. A five-degree drop was enough to bury a large part of North America under a towering mass of ice 20,000 years ago.”

The United Nations World Meteorological Organization confirmed that in 2023 the world reached 1.4 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial level. The previous year has been the hottest ever in human history.

This is because uncaring politicians and their tycoon cronies in the fossil fuel business are in denial and block every move to “transition away” from fossil fuels worldwide. For them, it is a battle for their economic survival.

For climate activists protecting the planet, it is the survival of life on Earth. Yet, there is little we can do but protest and force governments to legislate a phase-out of fossil fuel against the politicians and their corporate backers' interests.

During the COP26 summit in Glasgow two years ago, the call was for the end of government subsidies to fossil fuel corporations. The pro-fossil fuel corporations lobbied to change the wording, from “end subsidies” to “reduce cash subsidies.” Also, it seems they changed “phase out” subsidies to “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies.

There is no such thing as an “inefficient” subsidy. Such massive payments from pro-fossil fuel politicians ensure “donations” for their re-election campaigns by the “captains of industry.” They help each other.

Since then, worldwide subsidies to the oil industry have increased from US$2 trillion to US$7 trillion. China alone spent US$2.2 trillion on subsidizing oil companies. Almost all oil-producing nations do it. It just needs the scratch and scrape of a pen on paper by an energy minister to his crony who is the CEO of an oil corporation and it is a done deal.

"The growing frequency and greater intensity of more destructive climate disasters are upon us already"

All this is a monumental act of hypocrisy and a gross contradiction. COP28 was just part of the global game of “say one thing, but do the opposite,” and add billions of dollars to their share value or money in their bank account.

Ordinary people have little knowledge or awareness of how powerless they really are to direct and control what happens to them and their families and property because of the increasing global warming due to such corrupt deals.

The last 28 COPs have not reduced emissions of the deadly CO2 that is causing global warming. Since 1990, global CO2 emissions have increased by more than 60 percent.

Research by NASA and other scientists as of December 2023 shows that global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and industry totaled 37.15 billion metric tons (GtCO₂) in 2022. The emissions are projected to have risen 1.1 percent to reach a record high of 37.55 GtCO₂ in 2023.

The growing frequency and greater intensity of more destructive climate disasters are upon us already. Worldwide, they are driven by increasing temperatures, drought in some nations, typhoons, floods and snow storms and wildfires in others. Food production is greatly reduced also due to the loss of biodiversity and many species of insects and animals are going extinct.

The Philippines is a climate disaster zone, though the archipelago is blessed with natural resources ideal for renewable energy production: sun, wind, geo-thermal, hydro and biomass. They just need to be harnessed extensively to produce all the electricity needed for Filipinos to have low-cost electricity.

Some energy corporations are seriously investing in renewables, thanks to Republic Act No. 9513 of 2008 which provides tax breaks to investors. The government gives incentives for development of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydro, etc. New coal plants are on hold. Despite the law to encourage such investments, progress is slow due to corruption. It is alleged that some government regulatory agencies are denying permits and demanding payoffs.

There are 28 coal-fired plants in the Philippines, many are somewhat new and the 25-year life span has a long way to go for most before they can be phased out and the investors get their money back with profit. New ones are on hold, thanks to the global and local outcry against more Philippine coal plants.

To approve a new coal plant now after the COP28 commitments would be a disaster for the reputation and trustworthiness of the Philippine government and the captains of Philippine industry among international investors.

However, new deals to promote renewables and retire coal plants are underway through a new approach called The Coal to Clean Credit Initiative (CCCI). This is a new initiative from a group of experts and Ayala’s ACEN group of energy companies. They are being advised and encouraged by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

ACEN will soon announce its progress in working out the world’s first coal-to-clean-energy project in the Philippines. May renewables increase three-fold and soon.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.