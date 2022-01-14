X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

The world can draw inspiration from a Melanesian martyr

Exemplary life of Blessed Peter To Rot shows how a happy family can be built by respecting, loving your partner

Siktus Harson

Siktus Harson, Jakarta

Published: January 14, 2022 05:01 AM GMT

Updated: January 14, 2022 05:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term

Jan 10, 2022
2

Local Jesuits lead mission in poverty-stricken Hazaribagh

Jan 12, 2022
3

More Filipino Catholic groups lend support to Robredo

Jan 12, 2022
4

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

Jan 10, 2022
5

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
6

Indian priest on indefinite fast against uniform liturgy

Jan 13, 2022
7

India tackles new coronavirus surge

Jan 10, 2022
8

Secularization and the toxic identity war

Jan 11, 2022
9

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

Jan 11, 2022
10

Judge asks Indian priest to face trial for alleged hate speech

Jan 10, 2022
Support UCA News
The world can draw inspiration from a Melanesian martyr

Blessed Peter To Rot opposed polygamy. (Image: YouTube)

With violence against women prevalent throughout the globe, mostly committed by their partners, a misogynistic society can perhaps turn to the exemplary life of a Melanesian layman, a catechist, who was murdered for defending his Catholic faith and the dignity of women.

Peter To Rot was martyred in July 1945 during the Japanese occupation at the age of 33. He was given a lethal injection while in prison and, because the poison worked slowly, two Japanese soldiers hit him across the back of his head with a wooden beam.

The Catholic Church recognized his martyrdom and declared him Blessed. The beatification ceremony was celebrated on Jan. 17, 1995, in Port Moresby during Pope St. John Paul II's second visit to Papua New Guinea.

He was killed for two reasons.

First, he refused orders to stop church activities together with the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart. Before they were imprisoned or expelled from the territory, the parish priest entrusted the mission under his care. When the Japanese ordered him to stop the activities, he continued teaching catechism, or conducting marriages secretly, sometimes in caves.

Second, he objected to a Japanese attempt to revive polygamy. His objection came from his strong conviction on Catholic marriage and his belief that women are not a man's property.

His refusal to bow to the Japanese contradicted the attitude of local leaders and Japanese soldiers who took women and girls by force as sex slaves

Fellow villagers, on the other hand, accepted it as something that had been ripped from them. He continued to urge them to stick to Catholic marriage and not listen to the Japanese. 

The causes of his martyrdom impressed Pope St John Paul II, who throughout his pontificate also paid significant attention to marriage and family life.

During the beatification ceremony, the pope described Blessed Peter To Rot as a man who had the highest esteem for marriage and, even in the face of great personal danger and opposition, he defended the Church's teaching on the unity of marriage and the need for mutual fidelity.

His opposition to polygamy must have come from his deep respect for his wife Paula and his commitment to his marriage. His refusal to bow to the Japanese contradicted the attitude of local leaders and Japanese soldiers who took women and girls by force as sex slaves.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

During the Japanese occupation, at least 200,000 women from numerous Asian countries were taken as comfort women for Japanese soldiers. It remains a contentious issue to this day.

Last year a South Korean court ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation to Korean women turned into sex slaves during the Japanese occupation there.

As Papua New Guineans in particular and the Melanesian Catholic Church, in general, commemorate Peter To Rot's beatification and papal visit on Jan. 17, his act of faith once again is brought to public attention.

His martyrdom can be an inspiration for Christians in many parts of the world where religious persecution continues, particularly on the Asian and African continents. 

Over 340 million Christians live in places where they experience high levels of persecution and discrimination, according to Open Doors' World Watchlist List 2021. Four Asian nations — North Korea, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India — are among the top 10 worst countries on the list. His martyrdom may motivate them to be steadfast in the faith.

Blessed To Rot's stellar contribution to humankind is "his ardent defense of Catholic marriage against customary polygamy which shows us how highly To Rot considered the dignity of women," wrote Father Thomas Ravaioli in Church Live, a Catholic family magazine.

The Blessed's different view on women, as people who are created in God's image, is an oasis in a world where millions of women and girls are treated as second class or as sexual commodities.

According to the World Health Organization, 30 percent, of women globally are subjected to physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime. Consequently, children who grow up in families where there is violence may suffer a range of behavioral and emotional problems that can lead to them perpetrating violence later in life.

Nobody wants the world to evolve this way.

Pope Francis often reminds Catholics about an increasingly consumerist society that not only discards things but also people such as the elderly and poor

The Catholic Church under Pope Benedict XVI highly regarded To Rot's exemplary actions and encouraged Catholic couples to follow his example in the way they treat their partners and build a family life.

Acknowledging the contribution of the Melanesian Church through Blessed Peter To Rot, Benedict sent Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen to represent the Vatican at the celebration to mark the Blessed's centennial birth anniversary in 2012.

His defense of the dignity of women, respecting the sanctity of marriage and family life are important values today amid the backdrop of a throwaway culture where human beings are also treated as waste.

Pope Francis often reminds Catholics about an increasingly consumerist society that not only discards things but also people such as the elderly and poor. 

In his 2016 apostolic exhortation on family and family life, Amoris Laticia (The Joy of Love) Pope Francis emphasizes the essentials for building a strong family — tenderness, commitment, self-giving, patience, crisis management and holiness.

Besides providing practical advice, it also decries the disposable culture that has infiltrated family life, where one exploits or dumps the other.

Blessed Peter To Rot set an example in building a solid family by treating his wife Paula with respect and raising his children by following the example of the Nazareth family — Jesus, Mary, and Joseph.

If Joseph had not respected Mary, rejected her and the child in her womb, the story of Christianity would be completely different. If society doesn't respect women, it will never be a good place to live in.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Church gives shelter to Myanmar refugees
Church gives shelter to Myanmar refugees
Mekong River drought enters fourth year
Mekong River drought enters fourth year
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis
Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Support Us

Latest News

Church gives shelter to Myanmar refugees
Jan 14, 2022
The quest for minority rights in Islamic Bangladesh
Jan 14, 2022
Who's next? Hong Kong media fearful after arrests, closures
Jan 14, 2022
Indonesian district to demolish Ahmadi house of worship
Jan 14, 2022
Manila suspends classes due to Omicron surge
Jan 14, 2022
Rebuilding lives on storm-stricken Philippine islands
Jan 14, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The world can draw inspiration from a Melanesian martyr
Jan 14, 2022
What should priests do to meet people's expectations?
Jan 13, 2022
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Secularization and the toxic identity war
Jan 11, 2022
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022

Features

The quest for minority rights in Islamic Bangladesh
Jan 14, 2022
Who's next? Hong Kong media fearful after arrests, closures
Jan 14, 2022
Rebuilding lives on storm-stricken Philippine islands
Jan 14, 2022
Corruption ails Christian institutions in Pakistan
Jan 13, 2022
Papuan distrust poses big challenge to Indonesian military
Jan 13, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic environmentalist says his hunger strike is an act of faith

Catholic environmentalist says his hunger strike is an act of faith
Egypts Bah minority denied burial in Alexandria

Egypt's Bahá'í minority denied burial in Alexandria
Catholics in Honduras call for swift probe into environmentalists murder

Catholics in Honduras call for swift probe into environmentalist's murder
Chilean parish tries to turn the page on pedophilia

Chilean parish tries to turn the page on pedophilia
Nicaraguan bishop uses the pulpit to have a go at the Ortega regime

Nicaraguan bishop uses the pulpit to have a go at the Ortega regime
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.