X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'

The Western Ghats are home to at least 325 globally threatened flora, fauna, bird, amphibian, reptile and fish species

AFP, Kochi

AFP, Kochi

Published: November 03, 2021 09:16 AM GMT

Updated: November 03, 2021 09:27 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice

Nov 2, 2021
2

Empty words will not douse poor Myanmar's flames

Nov 1, 2021
3

Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance

Nov 2, 2021
4

Laos extends lockdown as Covid cases rise

Nov 1, 2021
5

India's secret weapon to net climate gains

Nov 1, 2021
6

Priest threatened with death by Myanmar military

Nov 1, 2021
7

Timor-Leste mourns its most senior bishop

Nov 1, 2021
8

30 Indonesian priests call for Papua ceasefire

Nov 1, 2021
9

Duterte tells Filipinos to pray for dead on All Saints' Day

Nov 1, 2021
10

Instant culture poses big challenge for Indonesian youths

Nov 1, 2021
Support UCA News
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'

Suprabha Seshan, a plant conservationist restoration ecologist and director of Gurukula Botanical Sanctuary, walks into the forest in the Western Ghat mountains in Kerala's Wayanad district. (Photo: AFP)

As deforestation and climate change ravage India's UNESCO heritage-listed Western Ghats mountain range, an all-female rainforest force is battling to protect one of the area's last enclaves of biodiversity.

The region is home to at least 325 globally threatened flora, fauna, bird, amphibian, reptile and fish species but the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has ranked its outlook as a "significant concern."

At Gurukula Botanical Sanctuary, a group of 27 women act as guardians of the rare ferns, tree-hugging mosses and thousands of other plants that may otherwise be lost forever.

"We are trying to salvage what is possible. It is like a refugee camp," said Suprabha Seshan, one of the curators at the reserve.

It is also like a hospital. "The intensive care unit is in the pots and then when you take them out that's like the general ward where they get other forms of primary health care," Seshan added.

She estimated that more than 90 percent of the forests that once graced the area have disappeared, a situation she describes as an ecological "holocaust."

They replant the suffering flora, sift compost and seeds and make a malodorous natural pesticide from cow urine

Gurukula was created as a haven for the native flora struggling for survival because of global warming and human encroachment, in the hope of slowly repopulating the region with indigenous plants.

Gurukula, which means a "retreat with a guru," was set up 50 years ago by German conservationist Wolfgang Theuerkauf.

Theuerkauf, who became an Indian citizen in 1978 and died seven years ago, started with three hectares of forest, but today it is 10 times that size.

"Wolfgang said 'this forest is our guru'," Seshan explained.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Three generations of "rainforest gardeners" — women from villages in the hot and humid Kerala state — have worked with botanists to build up the sanctuary.

Dressed in big boots — to protect against cobras and the pitiless insects — and brightly colored tunics, their hair tied under scarves, the women put in long days in the forests, the sanctuary's greenhouses and its nursery.

They replant the suffering flora, sift compost and seeds and make a malodorous natural pesticide from cow urine.

"We have between 30 and 40 percent of the Western Ghats flora under conservation here," added Seshan.

The work is becoming increasingly crucial.

The region won its UNESCO listing in 2012 in part because it is one of the world's biodiversity hotspots, but in its 2020 World Heritage Outlook report, the IUCN warned of the threat of encroaching human activity and habitat loss.

It said: "50 million people are estimated to live in the Western Ghats region, resulting in pressures that are orders of magnitude greater than many protected areas around the world."

Seshan, who has worked at the sanctuary for 28 years, has seen things deteriorate first hand.

She recalled: "When I came here plastic was still not a part of our culture. I remember when Wolfgang found the first plastic bag in the river, he said: 'Civilization has arrived'."

Fighting off bloodsucking leeches that thrive in the humidity, the rainforest gardeners tend to a multitude of endangered ferns, flowers and herbs that grow around the rocks and in the shade of tropical trees.

They wilt, they can’t pollinate, they don’t get seeds. That is the way you lose species. I suffer when a tree has fallen, when the rainforest dies

The small plants of the Western Ghats are vulnerable to rising temperatures, rainfall fluctuations and the loss of habitat, said Seshan.

"The more the climate changes, the more their reproductive life strategies have to change to adapt."

Laly Joseph, another of the senior gardeners, scours the mountains for species that need to be moved to Gurukula for intensive care.

She tries to find simple ways to reproduce the natural conditions for each species being cared for. It is also carefully listed in an inventory.

Joseph showed off an Impatiens jerdoniae with red and yellow flowers that had been struggling before being nurtured and transplanted on to a tree. Three years on it is thriving.

Joseph, who has worked at the sanctuary for 25 years, says saving a rare species and seeing it live again in a forest is incredibly satisfying.

"They’re happy here, I am happy when they’re happy," Joseph said of the plant.

But she fears the increasingly unpredictable climate may destroy their work. The Western Ghats normally get up to 500 centimetres of rain a year, but the monsoon is increasingly erratic.

The plants are struggling to cope, Joseph said. "They wilt, they can’t pollinate, they don’t get seeds. That is the way you lose species. I suffer when a tree has fallen, when the rainforest dies."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka
Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka
India sees spike in dengue fever cases
India sees spike in dengue fever cases
Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists
Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists
Hardline Hindus pressurize top Indian brands in festival season
Hardline Hindus pressurize top Indian brands in festival season
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Support Us

Latest News

Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Timor-Leste awards late bishop its highest honor
Nov 3, 2021
Bishops oppose 'one country, one law' in Sri Lanka
Nov 3, 2021
Indonesian police freeze accounts of 'terror charity'
Nov 3, 2021
Senior Taliban commander killed in hospital attack
Nov 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021
Pope must be careful with North Korean poisoned chalice
Nov 2, 2021
Religious controversies put cricket on a sticky wicket
Nov 1, 2021

Features

Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
Kishida defies critics in Japanese election
Nov 1, 2021
Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Woman preaches at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille

Woman “preaches” at concluding Mass for Ignatian Family gathering in Marseille
Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome

Pope blasts arms industry during Mass at war cemetery in Rome
Burkina bishops protest health ministers threat to end subsidies

Burkina bishops protest health minister's threat to end subsidies
In COP26 message pope equates climate change with global war

In COP26 message, pope equates climate change with global war

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack

Jordanian prince garners support for protecting worship places against attack
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.