News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

‘The Water Has Been Agitated’

Francis in conversation with Jesuits in Portugal

‘The Water Has Been Agitated’

Pope Francis poses for a photograph with the Jesuits at the Colégio de São João de Brito in Portugal. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)

Antonio Spadaro, SJ

By Antonio Spadaro, SJ

Published: August 28, 2023 09:08 AM GMT

Updated: August 28, 2023 09:31 AM GMT

On August 5, 2023, during his apostolic journey to Portugal for World Youth Day, Pope Francis met with Jesuits at the Colégio de São João de Brito, a school run by the Society of Jesus.

He arrived at 5 p.m. and was greeted by the provincial, Fr. Miguel Almeida.

“Holy Father, dear Pope Francis, first of all we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time in such a full and busy schedule to be with us. Thank you for being with your brothers; we really feel we are all brothers.” He then briefly described the province.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Historically,” he said, “we are an ancient province; we have been expelled from Portugal three times and as many times we have returned. They say that weeds never die out… Maybe due to being expelled, we became a province short of money, and historically we have had a strong missionary character. And it seems to me that two things in particular are part of the identity of the province: first, creativity. Perhaps this is because we have had to adapt so many times. And secondly, our works are informal, small, but always close to the people. I think this is a characteristic of our pastoral work, and we consider it a great grace. We are just over 130 companions. Eighteen are not yet ordained, and as many have not yet made their final vows. There are almost 40 in formation. In the European context, we can thank God; we are really grateful to him.”

He then presented the ministries of the Portuguese province: education, university pastoral work, parishes, social work, and engagement with the world of culture. He then spoke about how the Ignatian community and its many friends, colleagues and benefactors share the mission and are a grace for the province.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Top court grants reprieve to Indian priest in 'baptism' case Top court grants reprieve to Indian priest in 'baptism' case
Tormentors of Christians embrace Christ in India’s Kandhamal Tormentors of Christians embrace Christ in India’s Kandhamal
China detains ethnic Kazakh Muslim for reciting Quran publicly China detains ethnic Kazakh Muslim for reciting Quran publicly
Vatican to take a call on Indian Church’s liturgy row Vatican to take a call on Indian Church’s liturgy row
‘The Water Has Been Agitated’ ‘The Water Has Been Agitated’
Catholics say more work needed to realize Dr. King's dream Catholics say more work needed to realize Dr. King's dream
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Mandalay

Archdiocese of Mandalay

Mandalay archdiocese is located in the central part of Myanmar. It covers about 76,774 square kilometers and comprises

Read more
Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

The diocese of Manokwari-Sorong is located in West Papua province. It covers an area of 111.835 square kilometers, with

Read more
Diocese of Kalibo

Diocese of Kalibo

In a land area of 1,817.89 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil Province of

Read more
Archdiocese of Kuching

Archdiocese of Kuching

The Archdiocese of Kuching is located on the north-western part of the island of Borneo- in the Malaysian state of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.