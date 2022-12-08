The Vietnamese woman is made of sterner stuff

The life story of a devoted wife and mother whose faith never faltered despite many trials and tribulations

Dominic Dinh Quang Tuyen’s mother and father at their home. (Photo: Dominic Dinh Quang Tuyen)

Our mother was from the northern province of Nam Dinh and when she was 12 years old, she accompanied her parents to the south during the 1954 exodus to avoid religious persecution. They settled in Bui Chu parish in Dong Nai province.

In 1961, at the age of 19, she married a parishioner who had also moved from her home province.

Our parents enjoyed happy days of passionate love and welcomed their children as gifts from divine grace. In 1969, when she was pregnant with me, the fifth child, our family witnessed a terrible incident that changed the role and duty of the woman who was in her late 20s.

During a business trip, my father met with a nasty accident that blinded him permanently, wrecked his career and future, and drained our main source of income.

Our mother suddenly became the fulcrum of our father and us and the sole breadwinner. She plunged into the battle for survival with empty hands. She tried to reclaim land for rice cultivation like a real man. She worked hard from dawn till dusk to support the family, covering our father's medical costs and our school fees. All dreadful hardships clung tightly to her life for a long time.

Many times I wondered how she lived those difficult days; if she ever wanted to surrender to fate; and what enabled her to withstand the trials and tribulations of life.

She used to say that during the first 20 years full of hardships and trials, she daily prayed to God for only two things: she would not get sick which would stop her from taking care of her family, and her children would always have enough food and clothes.

She safely relies on God and entrusts her life to divine providence. She prays hard and God answers her, giving her more than the two things she asked for. She is always in good health and her children all stay healthy and are mature and successful in their life.

With the help of the Holy Spirit, she keeps her marriage vows of "being true to you in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health. I will love you and honor you all the days of my life." And of course, her love for her husband and children is big enough to deal with awkward situations and give up comfort and personal interests. I recognize the considerable personal resources of a truly Catholic mother in her.

The old days of material hardship are gone and her six children are grown up and live happy lives, and she would have been able to enjoy her old age. However, in 2006, she suffered a crippling stroke that left her paralyzed on one side of her body. The following year, she was also diagnosed with cancer.

She is still optimistic and happy about life despite her debilitating illnesses, always entrusts everything to God and reminds her children to do faith practice well. She attends Mass and prays the rosary on a daily basis. She welcomes all sicknesses and pain with the Catholic faith: "Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me."

Lord, please give our mother the courage to accept your will and trust in and rely on your power and love. Please grant her grace and lead her through the path of the cross and suffering to the joy of the glorious Resurrection in your Kingdom.

We profusely thank God for giving us a wonderful mother, who bravely overcomes all adversities, keeps up the Christian faith and completely entrusts herself to divine providence. She lies on the hospital bed, but is still a real support of faith for all of us.

* Dominic Dinh Quang Tuyen is a lay Catholic from Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese in Vietnam. He shared the memories of his mother on the archdiocesan website as part of Catholics sharing true stories about how an older generation lived out their faith, being a source of inspiration for others. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published by tgpsaigon.net here. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

