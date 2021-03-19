X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan

The 5-million-strong Ahmadi community faces many challenges and persecution at the hands of the Sunni Muslim majority

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Updated: March 19, 2021 04:00 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Mar 16, 2021
2

Pope 'kneels on Myanmar streets' begging for end to violence

Mar 18, 2021
3

Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion

Mar 17, 2021
4

Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
5

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
6

India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption

Mar 18, 2021
7

Islamic radicals accused of attacking Hindu village in Bangladesh

Mar 18, 2021
8

South Korean bishops denounce bloodshed in Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
9

Christians asked to vote for secularism in eastern India

Mar 16, 2021
10

Malaysian police investigate anti-Christian threats

Mar 17, 2021
Support UCA News
The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan

Ahmadis in Pakistan face murder, assault, tyranny, attacks on places of worship, persistent hate campaigns and deprivation of jobs and education. (Photo: YouTube)

Amir Mehmood avoids wishing "Assalamo Alaikum," the Islamic greeting of peace, while addressing audiences in consultations on human rights.

“I apologize. I may end up in prison for three years if someone complains about it. Such practices have led to a brain drain. Many Ahmadis have left the country in the past two decades,” he said.

“Anti-Shia stickers, similar to those targeting our community, are now appearing on multiple shops. Tomorrow it will be Christians or Hindus. The fire that destroys us will reach you as well. I request you to counter this trend in your own interest.”

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Mehmood, in charge of the press section of the Anjuman Ahmadiyya association, was referring to the commonly found stickers banning the entrance of Ahmadis to restaurants and business centers around Pakistan.

“Caution! Ahmadis first enter Islam, then this shop,” states a sticker on the door of the burger shop in front of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore.

Saeeda Diep, a female activist, posted a similar sticker on her Facebook page.

“Here there is no dealing of any kind with Qadiani and Shia, the enemies of Allah, his Prophet Muhammad, the companions of the prophet and the worst infidels on earth. Therefore don’t bother,” stated a banner at a hardware paint shop.

Mehmood was addressing the Provincial, Policy Advocacy Consultation organized by the Catholic bishops’ National Commission for Justice and Peace in Lahore on March 17.

The commission launched its policy brief on hate speech in Punjab following year-long group discussions with sectarian and religious minorities including Ahmadis.

The Ahmadi community is often referred to by pejorative terms like Lahori group, marzai — a slur that plays on the rank of nobleman or prince — or Qadiani, a reference to Qadian, birthplace of the "prophet" Mirza Ghulam Ahmad.

Related News

Qadian is located in Gurdaspur district of the Indian-controlled side of Punjab, where the sect was first established in 1889. However, Rabwah, which sits on the banks of the Chenab River, is now considered a sanctuary for Pakistani Ahmadis.

Pakistan's 5-million-strong Ahmadi community faces many challenges and persecution at the hands of majority Sunni Muslims and a legal system that protects Sunni interests, they claim.

Activists say they are punished for their belief system, which posits sect founder Ahmad as a prophet and Masih Maud as the promised Messiah, or a metaphorical second coming of Jesus. This is considered heresy in mainstream society.

As a result, former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto declared them non-Muslims via a constitutional amendment in 1974, one year into his four-year term in office, after he had already served as president for nearly two years.

Zia-ul-Haq, a four-star general and the nation's sixth president, followed up on this by promulgating an ordinance that made it a punishable offense for Ahmadis to practice Islam.

The law states that the minority community cannot call themselves Muslim or "pose as Muslims," an act punishable by three years in prison. By law it is also a punishable offense for Ahmadis to refer to their call to prayer as azan or their places of worship as a mosque.

Since then, the community has issued an advisory to its members to avoid protests and media appearances. Meanwhile, Ahmadis face murder, assault, tyranny, attacks on places of worship, persistent hate campaigns and deprivation of jobs and education.

Persecution in Peshawar

Last week three Ahmadi households in Bazid Khel, Peshawar, fell victim to direct gunfire. In recent months, four Ahmadis were killed in Peshawar, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In February, a procession in Peshawar threatened Ahmadis and demanded they abandon the city.

The spokesperson of the Ahmadiyya community expressed concern over the increase in hate campaigns against Ahmadis in general, especially in Peshawar.

“These attacks are creating a sense of deep insecurity among members of the community while the Ahmadis of Peshawar are living in a deep atmosphere of fear. The perpetrators of this vicious attack [in Bazid Khel] should be brought to justice and the government must put an end to such hate campaigns,” Mehmood said.

According to Mehmood, the violence against Ahmadis in Peshawar escalated after a teenager killed Tahir Nasim, a US citizen accused of blasphemy, inside a court in the northwestern city last July. Nasim was a former member of Pakistan’s Ahmadi minority.

Lawyers and Peshawar police’s elite force later shared selfies with the murderer, who became an instant hero on Pakistani social media.

Also Read

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village
Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village
Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh
Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Pakistan foils bid to attack French embassy over blasphemy
Pakistan foils bid to attack French embassy over blasphemy

Latest News

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village
Mar 19, 2021
Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19
Mar 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021
India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption
Mar 18, 2021
That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021

Features

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan
Mar 19, 2021
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
Mar 19, 2021
Buddhist monks divided over Myanmar resistance movement
Mar 18, 2021
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Blessings and curses

Blessings and curses
Two German bishops resign over abuse report in Cologne

Two German bishops resign over abuse report in Cologne
The slow reception of Amoris laetitia

The slow reception of “Amoris laetitia”
The experience of life

The experience of life
Rediscovering Amoris laetitia during the Family Year

Rediscovering "Amoris laetitia" during the Family Year
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Lord, help me to listen to Your words with an open heart

Lord, help me to listen to Your words with an open heart
Teach us Lord to communicate your powerful words

Teach us Lord to communicate your powerful words
St. Cuthbert | Saint of the Day

St. Cuthbert | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.