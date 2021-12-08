X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier.
Mary Aileen Diez-Bacalso is a human rights activist and journalist based in Manila and contributes columns to international publications, mostly highlighting right issues in Asia. Currently, she is president of the International Coalition Against Enforced Disappearances (ICAED).
Solidarity News
Mary Aileen Diez-Bacalso
Published: December 08, 2021 09:09 AM GMT

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception

Filipinos should mark the feast day by looking to Mother Mary to intervene for victims of killings and forced disappearances
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception

A Marian procession of devotees dressed mostly in white parade around the old walled city of Intramuros in Manila to mark the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. (Photo: Angie de Silva)

Saint Anne, in her old age, gave birth to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Overjoyed, she vowed to dedicate her child to the service of God. An extraordinary daughter, Mary was born free from original sin. She is known as the Immaculate Conception.

The sacred day of the Immaculate Conception of the Queen of Heaven on Dec. 8 comes and goes unnoticed by many Catholics. Only churches, religious congregations and Catholic schools remember.

Fortunately, the Philippine House of Representatives enacted Republic Act No. 10966 declaring Dec. 8 a special non-working holiday across the entire country to commemorate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, the principal patroness of the Philippines.

Donate to UCA News with a small contribution of your choice

The Immaculate Conception is a sacred dogma of the Church. From the moment of her conception, Mary, by the merit of God, was free from all the stains of original sin.

Pope Piux lX wrote a papal bull, Ineffabilis Deus, declaring the Divine Maternity. Mary is free from all taint of original sin. She triumphs over the serpent.

Unfathomable, this belief is being frowned upon by many who refuse to understand it. Be that as it may, the Catholic Church remains steadfast in standing by one of its important truths.

From every kind of injustice in the life of society, deliver us. From readiness to trample on the commandments of God, deliver us

In a circular last month, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) announced that its president, Bishop Pablo Virgilio S. David, would lead the Rosary and the Act of Consecration of Families to St. Joseph at the Cathedral of San Roque in Kalookan Diocese on Dec. 8. Joining him would be representatives of families in his diocese.

The CBCP prepared an Act of Consecration, to wit: “Mother of our people, we rejoice in the name, Pueblo Amante de Maria ... You know all our sufferings and our hopes, you who have a mother’s awareness of all the struggles between good and evil, between light and darkness, which afflict the world today.

"From every kind of injustice in the life of society, deliver us. From readiness to trample on the commandments of God, deliver us.

"With grateful hearts, we recognize you as a great gift of God to us to be our companion, teacher, model and protector in this Jubilee year. We come to you to consecrate our families and our homes. With fatherly love and care, you provided and built the life of the Holy Family at Nazareth …”

In a chat conversation,  Columban Father John Leydon reflected: “Mary is a prefigure of who we are called to be … humanity living in total harmony with the blessed will of the Father ... 'Your will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven, that is, free from the effects of original sin'.”

When I was a little girl, my mother and I used to attend Mass in honor of Mama Mary every Dec. 8. The Immaculate Conception is the patron saint of the Sogod (Southern Leyte) Parish. The dainty image of the Blessed Virgin on our altar is vivid in my mind. With the pandemic, this is the third year that I will miss attending our annual feast. 

As we may remember, Mother Mary is the epitome of justice. In her Magnificat, she proclaimed: "He has cast down the mighty from their thrones, and has lifted up the lowly. He has filled the hungry with good things, and the rich he has sent away empty."

In a country marred by dire poverty, with almost innumerable victims of drug-related extrajudicial executions and undocumented enforced disappearances perpetrated by the Duterte regime, with merciless violations of the 5th Commandment — “Thou Shall Not Kill" — let us kneel in supplication to pray to the Blessed Mother to intervene for the hapless victims.

As we commemorate this Holy Day, let us adore God, atone for our sins and thank Him for all His blessings. 

“Hail Mary Full of Grace …” Our Lady's intercession will lead us not into temptation. The fastest way to Jesus is through Mary. Amen.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
ALSO READ

India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Khurram Parvez is chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances

Thou shalt not kill
The masked gunman who murdered my brother-in-law never silenced a just and prayerful man just because he killed him
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.