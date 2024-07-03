The unending Santal struggle for land rights in Bangladesh

Philemon Baske is slowly losing hope that his marginalized, impoverished Santal community will ever regain their lawful land rights despite years of fighting.

“We are exhausted and almost broken. We are living with the constant fear of eviction from our ancestral land,” Baske, a Catholic and village doctor in northern Gaibandha district, told UCA News.

Baske spoke a day before thousands of Santals marked the 169th anniversary of the Santal Hool (Rebellion), a bloody uprising against the oppression of the British East India Company and zamindari (estate) system in 1855.

The rebellion is considered the first anti-British independence movement in colonized India that engulfed the Bengal presidency, now comprised of Bangladesh and several states in eastern India.

The Santals, led by four siblings — Sidhu, Kanu, Chand and Bhairav, battled with the gun-toting British forces for six months with their traditional bows and arrows that left 15,000 people, mostly Santals, dead and thousands injured and jailed.

Meanwhile, Baske has been leading some 2,000 Santal families, mostly Christians, in fighting to reclaim their land acquired by the state nearly seven decades ago in Govindaganj of Gaibandha.

Baske said their battle is against a very powerful syndicate of oppressors — police, government bureaucrats and ruling Awami League politicians and their opportunistic supporters.

“We are fighting a mythical monster with too many heads and limbs. The monster grows stronger feeding on our blood and flesh,” he said.

Baske and fellow Santals joined the anniversary programs on June 30. They marched in the streets demanding justice for three Santals who were killed on Nov. 5-6, 2016, as they attempted to resist eviction from their ancestral land in Govindaganj.

The source of the dispute is 1,842 acres (745 hectares) of land that the government acquired in the 1960s to establish a sugar mill that ceased operation in 2004.

As per the contract the land must be returned to its original owners if not used for the stated purpose.

Since the mill became defunct, the authority started leasing out the land to various groups and individuals linked to the ruling Awami League, including local parliamentarian Abul Kalam Azad.

This angered the Santals and as a form of resistance hundreds of Santal families moved onto the land by setting up shanties. The dispute turned violent in 2016 when dozens of attackers, allegedly backed by the mill authority and local politicians, attempted to force the Santals out.

Three Santals were shot and killed, hundreds were injured. In a video released by Al Jazeera after the violence, police were seen joining hands with the attackers to set ablaze the Santals’ shanties.

A criminal case was filed and following a public and media outcry, the police arrested dozens of suspects, and the authorities replaced the chief government officer and police chief of the district for alleged ties to the perpetrators.

Justice and compensation for the victims remain elusive. Santals have rejected two police probe reports that did not include the masterminds, including Azad, the current lawmaker.

Azad is also the main accused in the murder of top government land officer, Ovidio Mardy, a Santal Catholic, in 2014.

“The accused in the case have meanwhile become even stronger, using their time to run a fresh campaign to divide us and rule,” said Baske.

Another prime accused, Shakil Alam, became the chairman of the Govindaganj Upazila Parishad, a local government body, recently.

While Azad and Alam have secured political power, they are accused of backing and financing a group of Santals who demand the government establish an export processing zone (EPZ) on the disputed land.

Members of the new platform are “outsider” Santals with no legal claim on the disputed land, local journalists said.

Azad and Alam were not available for comment.

The idea of the EPZ was floated by the local administration with support from local politicians, which Santals say is another ploy to evict them from their ancestral land.

The Santals’ unending struggle for land and other rights is a painful tragedy, said Mesbah Kamal, a rights activist, researcher and professor of History at Dhaka University in the national capital.

The Santals who turned vast swathes of jungle into agricultural land in India and Bangladesh are still struggling for survival, Kamal said.

“The tragedy is that only eight percent of the Santals own enough land to bear their annual living cost,” he told UCA News.

He said that like Santals, most ethnic minority people are landless or have too little land for subsistence.

The latest census in 2022 estimated the Santal population at 129,049, mostly concentrated in the north.

They inhabited vast swathes of land practicing agriculture but not disturbing forests beyond what was needed to grow food, said Kamal.

The Santals do not care when land registration began in the Indian sub-continent in the 1920s, he said.

“The demand for a land commission ... to restore land to ethnic minorities such as the Santals has been longstanding,” he added.

Santal leaders say land disputes over the years have left dozens of Santals dead and many have migrated to other countries such as India for survival.

No justice has been done for murders of and attacks on Santals, they alleged.

Many Santals still remember the killing of Alfred Soren on Aug. 18, 2000. Soren was beaten and hacked to death for opposing local land grabbers who sought to occupy the land of 24 tribal families in Naogaon district in northern Bangladesh.

The trial of the alleged murderer was still pending.

Oppression related to land disputes is cited as the main reason for a slow decline of various tribal groups.

The number of ethnic Munda people dropped from 2,500 in 2011 to 2,305 in 2022 in southern Satkhira district, according to a study by the Sundarban Adibashi Munda Sangstha (SAMS), an NGO promoting Munda people's rights.

About 80 percent of Munda migration is linked to land disputes and debt, according to the organization. Another SAMS survey revealed that 220 out of 450 Munda families in Satkhira are now landless.

In the southern coastal districts of Patuakhali and Barguna, ethnic Rakhine are disappearing fast.

In 2021, Catholic charity Caritas found in a survey that only 46 Rakhine-inhabited villages are left in two districts. In 1900, the number of Rakhine villages was 237.

The Rakhines migrated to Myanmar and other countries due to land grabbing and rights violations, researchers say.

Overall, Bangladesh's tribal population stood at 1 percent in 2022, down from 1.10 percent in 2011, according to the 2022 census.

Tone Bleie, a researcher of mass resistance movements and a human rights defender, said that occasions like the Santal Hool are part of ceremonies that celebrate remarkable resilience and connect Santals and other Adivasis with their ancestral past, marred by centuries of unwanted territorial incursions, and destruction of original forested habitats.

The anniversary of the Santal rebellion is a reminder that the community has endured injustices and persecution throughout history, she told UCA News.

“Outsiders like us ought to seek a deeper understanding of the Hool, of relevance to current escalating ecological deterioration in Bangladesh and globally,” said Tone, who teaches social sciences at the Arctic University of Norway.