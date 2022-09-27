The truth behind Japan's Abe state funeral protests

People did not demonstrate when taxpayers’ money was splurged on Tokyo Olympics or when the Abe cabinet partied during floods

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in front of the parliament building in Tokyo on Sept. 27. (Photo: AFP)

It is indeed an extremely controversial subject. And we are not talking about Shinzo Abe’s state funeral but why the Japanese en-masse decided to protest now.

Over 10,000 people were said to have gathered in Shinjuku in downtown Tokyo on Sept. 26 and more turned up today on the day of the state funeral. Over 200,000 comments made the “I will oppose the state funeral until the very end” hashtag one of the trendiest on the Internet.

Initially, it felt as though the Japanese were finally making their voices heard. But one may also ask, why now?

The protesters have brought forward two main issues. One is using tax money to fund the cost of the funeral. The other is the links of Abe’s party to the Unification Church, which is suspected to be the motivation behind the assassination.

We’ve already commented upon the latter point — it is neither a crime nor misconduct.

Politicians across the world try to gather support by appealing to all sorts of groups, especially religious groups that share similar values and whose members tend to vote collectively.

We may judge as unethical the way a particular religious organization chooses to finance itself. But until proved illegal — and nothing has been proved so far — it must be presumed that the Unification Church acted within the limit of the current legislation.

On the other hand, one does strongly agree with the first point. Citizens do have a right to evaluate how their hard-earned money is being spent by the people on their "payroll," that is the political class.

But then where were all these protesters when 1.42 trillion yen (about US$13 billion) was spent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, given that a vast majority of Tokyo residents did not agree with holding the event?

A whopping 55 percent of that bill (US$7.5 billion) was settled through taxpayers’ money.

In contrast, the Abe state funeral cost a mere US$11 million, most of it going to security personnel — actual working people — and not in bribes as has been alleged in the case of the Olympics.

Now consider this. About $400 million was pumped into the so-called “Abe masks” by the then government in response to the pandemic. It was something that even at that time appeared to be a waste of taxpayers’ money.

True that masks were indeed running out on pharmacy shelves but it was not as if the Japanese stood by and were passively waiting for the government to take care of their needs.

Everyone had started to make their own masks at home and it took them a few hours to counter the emergency if it was one. Can it be proved that masks prevented Covid-19 infections?

A mere look at the above instances of much more robust misuse of taxpayers’ money proves that those with objections to Abe’s state funeral stand on very shaky ground.

So was it that the Japanese disliked Abe’s policies? Or maybe it was his controversial persona.

Why didn’t similar demonstrations take place when Abe denied that Japan forced women into sexual slavery during World War II while dismissing South Korea’s utterances on the issue as interference in Japanese domestic affairs?

And where were the demonstrators when in July 2018 Abe hosted a drinking party with his cabinet colleagues while devastating floods were hitting western Japan displacing thousands from their homes?

Where were all these virtuous activists when it was discovered in March 2018 that in order to erase 14 passages that implicated Abe in the Moritomo Gakuen affair, the finance ministry falsified documents submitted to parliament?

The issue was said to have had the potential to cost Abe the leadership of the Liberal Democrats if only a few tens of thousands of people took to the streets.

But nothing of that sort ever happened.

Japanese didn’t take to the streets back then. They did now when Abe is dead, and he can no longer defend himself.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Latest News