The trust-deficit in China's authoritarian regime

A recent surge in pneumonia cases in China highlights a significant trust deficit that exists between the Chinese population and the government.

On Nov 13, a notable surge in respiratory illnesses, particularly affecting children, was reported by China's National Health Commission. The release of its report brought back echoes of the pandemic, sparking concerns among social media users about the emergence of a "new virus from China."

In response to these fears, the World Health Organization (WHO), which had previously criticized Beijing for a lack of transparency during the Covid pandemic, called for additional information from China.

In turn, Beijing reassured the public that "there has been no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens."

Chinese authorities attributed the increasing cases to the lifting of Covid restrictions, the onset of the cold season, and the presence of familiar pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

It is believed by Chinese experts to be linked to the emergence of an "immunity gap." This gap arises from a decline in antibodies against respiratory pathogens within the general population. While the outbreak was primarily noted in the capital, Beijing, it also affected north-eastern Liaoning province and other regions in China.

"China's approach to handling the outbreak highlighted the limitations of a tightly controlled media environment"

But was the Chinese public convinced by this explanation?

As the world grapples with the challenges posed by the spread of infectious diseases, it becomes imperative to examine how different political systems respond to crises, particularly in terms of transparency, public awareness, and governmental control.

In the early stages of this recent pneumonia outbreak, reliable information was scarce, leading to widespread confusion among the public. The lack of transparency in the recent past and the tight control over information flow from the authoritarian regime contributed to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

Unlike liberal democracies, where a free press and independent reporting often play a crucial role in disseminating information, China's approach to handling the outbreak highlighted the limitations of a tightly controlled media environment.

What struck me profoundly was hearing from friends in China, even those residing far from the epicenter of the recent pneumonia outbreak, about their choice of withdrawing their children from school.

Their decision stemmed not from an immediate threat but from a deep-seated distrust of their government's information. These affluent, well-educated Chinese families expressed skepticism not merely through words but by tangible actions.

Interestingly, these are the same individuals who often seek investment opportunities abroad. The uncertainty surrounding policies and the limited rights afforded to citizens in China make them hesitant to invest domestically.

"Reliance on foreign-based media becomes necessary for accessing critical perspectives or alternative views"

This behavior stands in plain contrast to what I observed in Japan and other liberal democracies. While skepticism may exist among the Japanese public, the response tends to be more measured.

Taking children out of school without an official warning is very rare. In liberal democracies, there exists a space for critical information, fostering a balance between trust in authority and the capacity for critical thinking.

This is especially absent in China, where reliance on foreign-based media becomes necessary for accessing critical perspectives or alternative views.

This stark disparity in political systems is perhaps most evident in situations like the Chinese ban on seafood imports from Japan. Instead of blindly adhering to government directives, the Chinese response was surprising by its blatant divergence.

Take a stroll in downtown Osaka or Tokyo, and you'll witness bustling restaurants filled with tourists from China, reveling in sushi, the very product their government warned against.

This scenario highlights a significant difference in how citizens of authoritarian regimes and those in liberal democracies respond to information and make choices based on their levels of trust and access to critical perspectives.

In an authoritarian regime like China, we know the government exercises strict controls over decision-making processes. While we often hear, especially from the Chinese, that this centralized approach allows for swift and decisive action, it also raises concerns about the lack of checks and balances.

In liberal democracies, decision-making is often more decentralized, involving multiple stakeholders, experts, and public input. This does result in a slower response time but also ensures a more self-critical and transparent decision-making process, which ultimately fosters a sense of accountability and public trust.

