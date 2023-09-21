News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY
william_grim
William Grimm, a native of New York City, is a missioner and presbyter who since 1973 has served in Japan, Hong Kong and Cambodia.
The synod restarts a process that will take decades
Published: September 21, 2023 03:47 AM
The synod restarts a process that will take decades

Catholics stand in front of St. Peter's Basilica during a torch-lit procession going along the main avenue on Oct. 11, 2012, as the Vatican celebrated the 50th anniversary of a Council that changed the face of Catholicism. (Photo: AFP)

Conventional wisdom holds that it takes a century for an ecumenical council to flower and bear fruit. Altering customs and habits of thought, especially when they are linked to faith, takes a long time. Simply getting word out of a council’s teaching and its implications can take decades.

Then there are people and institutions for which new directions, practices, or emphases appear as threats to ideas and practices that have taken years to master. Some people have a vested interest in preventing or holding back change.

Habits of thought that have been nurtured over a lifetime of individuals and institutions do not change easily. And so, it is not surprising that it can take a century for a council to have its full impact on the life of the Church.

The generation of slaves who left Egypt under Moses’ leadership struggled half-heartedly or reluctantly or not at all and with little success to lose Egyptian religious habits and a slave mentality. Ultimately, they had to die out before the new people of God could enter the promised land in freedom. Likewise, the degree of change a council like Vatican II calls for takes generations to become second nature.

So, what of Vatican II? It is a half-century since that council. Are we halfway to a Vatican II Church?

Probably not.

When that council ended, many hoped that an era of change was ahead for the Catholic Church. There would be more participation by the entire People of God in setting directions and practices for the Church; Scripture would become the guide for thought and action; there would be empowerment and perhaps even ordination for women; there would be new strides toward Christian unity; there would be more engagement with a world that had changed drastically in the twentieth century; there would be more interest in and acceptance of non-European thought and experience; there would be a move beyond a medieval monarchical model of Church leadership.

They did not happen.

The forces of inertia, clericalism, and vested interests abetted by two papacies retarded and even reversed the tentative first steps toward a Vatican II Church.

Those who welcomed Vatican II and were ready to engage in the renewal it should have sparked are now elderly, and age and a half-century of frustration and disappointment have sapped their energy.

Now, after more than half a century when the impetus of Vatican II was impeded, we have the first pope who would have studied the council in his student days and who is restarting the process that had barely begun before being stymied when he was a young man.

With the synod of bishops’ first session intended to put the Catholic Church back on the ancient path of synodality weeks away, we should let history temper expectations, hopes, or fears. Even with a second session planned for sometime next year, huge changes are unlikely.

This meeting of the synod will simply be restarting a delayed process that is likely to take a century. It is turning on the ignition for a journey that should have started in the 1960s and it is likely to take a few generations to reach whatever destination is ahead.

The extravagant hopes that some people have for this gathering must be tempered because they are otherwise guaranteed to be disappointed. This is the start, not of a sprint, but of a marathon. There will be disappointments along the way right from the start, but not likely so great as the big disappointment of the past half-century. There will be incremental progress. There may even be some unexpected big spurts of progress.

We must be prepared for the fact that this “marathon” is actually a relay and those of us alive today and hoping today will not see how it all ends.

However, we can have faith that the Holy Spirit who guided the ecumenical council will be part of the restarted life of Vatican II. And we can and must enter into the process, cooperating today for the sake of the future rejuvenated Church.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state. With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is all about this mission.
Why we need your help?
UCA News needs your help to become the voice of the voiceless by producing interesting series, daily news reports, podcasts, spiritually enriching commentaries, and features. We are committed to make a difference in the society and serve those in need. Help us in this media mission.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Donate Now
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
Read Next
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Special Military Operation and Peace
Special Military Operation and Peace
Subscribe for our daily curated newsletter to receive the latest exclusive ucanews coverage delivered to your inbox.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.