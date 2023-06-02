The steady decline of Indonesian democracy

Divisive ideologies and hidden agendas are the root cause of an ethnic conflict that left more than 70 people killed and thousands displaced in Manipur state in northeastern India, said Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal based in the state’s capital.

The violence that started in early May targeted predominantly tribal Christians and left churches damaged. Archbishop Lumon pointed to the perpetrators of the violence that undermined India’s constitution and democratic values jeopardizing the peaceful coexistence and religious harmony of the state and the region.

Rubbles are seen after the houses were set on fire and vandalized by mobs in Khumujamba village, on the outskirts of Churachandpur in the violence-hit northeastern Indian state of Manipur, on May 9. (Photo: AFP)

The violence started after ethnic tribal groups protested against a High Court decision granting "Scheduled Tribe" status to the majority Meithei Hindu community.

Scheduled Tribes are disadvantaged indigenous tribal groups who enjoy reservation status for political representation, education, and employment under India's constitution. Tribal groups in Manipur protested the status for the Meitei people who are politically and socially advanced.

The Philippine Catholic bishops’ conference president Bishop Pablo David has admitted their failure to address contradictory views about an alleged Marian apparition, which recently led to the arrest of a priest.

Bishop David said they seek forgiveness from people for their shortcomings in facilitating dialogue to clarify the confusion. A former Carmelite postulant, Teresita Castillo, claimed the Virgin Mary appeared to her inside her convent room in Lipa in 1948. People began to venerate Our Lady of Mediatrix of All Graces in Lipa, but after an initial investigation, in 1951 the Vatican officially declared it “non-supernatural.”

Catholic Bishop of Kalookan Pablo Virgilio David answers questions during a press conference at the Commission of Human Rights headquarters in Manila on September 14, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Philippine Catholics continue to be divided on the apparition, with thousands venerating Our Lady of Mediatrix of All Graces in Lipa. On May 13, Father Winston Cabading from Manila Archdiocese was arrested for allegedly “offending religious feelings” by calling the apparition in Batangas “demonic.”

The 57-year-old Dominican exorcist priest remained in custody up to May 21 following his arrest after a Catholic who venerated Our Lady of Mediatrix accused him of hurting religious sentiments.

Cambodia’s exiled opposition leader, Sam Rainsy, and his entourage were expelled from Malaysia on Wednesday for allegedly plotting “social chaos” ahead of a general election in his native country in July.

Pro-government newspaper Fresh News reported that the leader of the banned CNRP or Cambodia National Rescue Party was intending to hold a series of political meetings in Malaysia.

Cambodia's exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, arrives at court as the accused in a defamation lawsuit filed by Cambodia's prime minister, in Paris on Sept 1, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

The CNRP was outlawed by the courts in 2017, enabling Prime Minister Hun Sen’s long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party to win all 125 seats in the National Assembly during an election the following year.

Sam Rainsy fled abroad amid a crackdown on his supporters at home. The ruling party is widely expected to sweep the July election as the National Election Commission disqualified the main opposition, the Candlelight Party, from contesting the poll.

Families of victims and rights activists have demanded an impartial probe to ensure justice and punishment for perpetrators of hundreds of alleged enforced disappearances in Bangladesh. They made the call while forming a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the capital Dhaka last Saturday.

The event marked the International Week of the Disappeared, observed in the last week of May. Dhaka-based rights group Ain-O-Salish Kendra recorded 500 cases of enforced disappearances since 2013.

Family members of the victims of enforced disappearances demand justice during a rally in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka in 2021. (Photo: Asian Forum Against Involuntary Disappearances)

Some 300 have been found and the whereabouts of the rest are still unknown. In addition, about 100 bodies of persons allegedly killed in extrajudicial shootings have been found since then. The alleged extrajudicial killings triggered a heavy international backlash.

In December 2021, the US government imposed sanctions on the anti-terror force, Rapid Action Battalion, and its former and current top commanders for their involvement in extrajudicial killings.

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks have rejected government funds for a major annual festival, Poson Poya, celebrating the arrival of Buddhism centuries ago in the island nation, to be held this year in early June.